ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Wastewater testing program puts Tempe on the scientific map

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JK669_0ithSFEG00

The city of Tempe has long had a symbiotic relationship with the university residing within its borders.

Arizona State University officials meet with the Tempe City Council annually in a public meeting and the two entities often discuss mutual issues, such as traffic, housing, research and more. With ASU’s history as the country’s most innovative university and Tempe quickly becoming a center for technology, it would appear to be a match made in heaven.

That’s clear when it comes to the partnership the two entities have established with its nationally-recognized wastewater testing program, which began in 2018 to determine the spread of opioid addiction in Tempe. ASU first approached the city on the matter through its Biodesign Institute. The Tempe City Council awarded the program $35,000 to start, which ASU then matched.

“Tempe and ASU worked together to create a publicly facing opioid dashboard and information site for the public,” said Devin Bowes, Postdoctoral Research Scholar at ASU. “ ASU and Tempe met monthly to discuss the results, which included various entities including Fire Medical Rescue, Water Utilities, and crisis response teams and others. The infrastructure, know-how, and relationships established here were leveraged at the start of the pandemic in 2020 to pivot to SARS-CoV-2 monitoring.”

City staff will collect samples from manholes around Tempe and send to ASU scientists for testing. The data is then reported back to the city for their public dashboard and ultimately reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Prevention National Wastewater Surveillance System. The Tempe and ASU teams met once per week when their work on opioid use began, but expanded to three times per week during the pandemic.

Now several years in, the program is still monitoring the presence of COVID-19 in neighborhoods and using the data collected to better inform its public health decisions. In addition to gathering information for the online databases, the data led to better education on the disease in targeted areas where the spread was worst at the height of the pandemic, according to Wydale Holmes, interim director of the innovation and strategic management office for the city of Tempe.

“We were able to go contactless, safely, door to door and give out information about masks,” she said. “We also did some fun stickers about reminding people about safe social distancing to wearing masks or washing hands. That was one example of how we can really target resources a little bit better where there is even greater need, especially when we're talking about supply chain issues during the pandemic and things like that. You want to be very smart about how you deploy your resources.”

Erin Driver, Assistant Research Scientist at ASU, said wastewater testing is not a new technique but has proven effective and non-invasive in the last few years.

“Wastewater-based epidemiology takes the burden off the individual by monitoring the local community’s sewage,” she said. “ This allows us to gain a much clearer picture of community infection than with clinical individualized testing alone and without invading the personal lives of individuals.”

Future plans

Holmes said the Tempe program has inspired others just like it, adding that the CDC launched one of their own after speaking to ASU and city officials about it. Similarly, she said the U.S. Navy came calling about the possibility of testing waste on their ships or bases to better protect servicemembers and their families. The University of Arizona began a program of their own during the pandemic as well.

With COVID-19 and opioid addiction research on their plate, Holmes said the program has a wishlist of other diseases they hope to tackle in the future.

“On our wish list, we are working in regards to respiratory health in our community. We also know that that may help us inform strategically where we want to plant more trees and what type of species,” she said. “I know polio is a concern, hepatitis as well. We kind of have some early work that we're doing right now in regards to those. We're getting that early proof of concept and we'll be sharing that with the community and move those programs forward.”

With another $1 million grant on its way this year and additional partnerships with TGen and Northern Arizona University, the wastewater testing program is just getting started. The program has also been able to expand its geographic coverage area in Tempe and included the nearby Town of Guadalupe in its research, in addition to adding new testing sites.

“ASU has been fantastic,” she said. “They've been quite responsive to first of all approaching Tempe. They were able to kind of tell the story to make a very complex science relatable to [show] how this could benefit our community.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
statepress.com

Opinion: ASU should not collectively charge residents in student housing for damages

ASU recently told Tooker House residents through email that it would charge “the whole building” for damages totaling around $10,000 if it cannot find the individual culprits. This is a gross example of ASU, which has historically neglected its dorm buildings, using its power to demand students pay for damages that pale in comparison to problems the University itself has neglected to fix.
KTAR.com

Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water

PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit

PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Teravalis bringing 300K residents to Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground on its new Buckeye project, Teravalis, Oct. 28 with partners JDM Partners El Dorado Holdings and other stakeholders. Teravalis is expected to bring about 100,000 homes and 300,000 residents in the next 50 years. “It is not a short-term view that we are taking,...
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water

Above: Hoover Dam’s Penstock towers take in water from Lake Mead and use it to generate electricity. With less water, the dam generates less electricity, so officials replaced some of the dam’s turbines to increase efficiency. (Photo by Jordan Evans/Cronkite News) Business News | yesterday | Cronkite News.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Fossil Creek in central Arizona to reopen after 16-month closure

PHOENIX — Fossil Creek in central Arizona is reopening to the public after a wildfire forced a closure for nearly a year-and-a-half. All sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, will reopen Thursday after impacts from the Backbone Fire shut down the recreation area in June 2021, Coconino National Forest said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise

Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow

PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022

Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Builder

The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix

In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
PHOENIX, AZ
talkbusiness.net

American Airlines to begin nonstop flights from XNA to Phoenix this winter

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) recently announced that American Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting in February. Two weeks ago, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways said it would provide nonstop flights to the Phoenix airport. The new American Airlines flights start Feb. 3 and will...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022

November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy