FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD: Dead man found in freezer by employees in Brooklyn
Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside a walk-in freezer in Brooklyn.
VIDEO: Man shot in abdomen during dispute at Brooklyn fried chicken joint; gunman at large
Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the torso during an argument at a friend chicken joint in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
NYPD releases photo of Queens Taser robbery suspects
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released a photo of six suspects sought in the assault and robbery of a man in Flushing, Queens last month. Seven people entered a repair shop on 33rd Avenue near Prince Street around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, and repeatedly punched the 39-year-old victim, investigators said. One of […]
Worker found dead in freezer of Brooklyn bakery, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked […]
NYPD says officers shot, killed man firing gun outside Gun Hill Road bodega
Police say officers shot a man who was firing a gun at another man following a violent struggle inside the bodega.
Police: 5 men from Long Beach, Hempstead arrested in gang-related shooting in Westbury
Police say one victim who was shot in the leg and shoulder was taken to the hospital.
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the Bronx
BRONX - One man was killed and another was wounded during two separate Halloween stabbings in the Bronx. Police arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing inside a Mott Haven apartment building. At around 7:30 pm on October 31, police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed inside a building at 423 East 136th Street. When the officers arrived they found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.
News 12
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
5 students arrested after brawl at NYPD high school
Five students were arrested after a massive brawl over someone “disrespecting” another person broke out at the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety in Queens.
CBS News
NYPD officers shoot man with machete in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - NYPD officers shot a man with a machete in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon. Check below for the latest updates. Police: Suspect refused to drop machete and butcher knife. An investigation is underway after police say a suspect armed with a machete was shot by officers in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
longisland.com
Cops: Queens Woman Attempts to Run Over NCPD Officer with Car While Evading Arrest
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for an incident that occurred on November 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm in Oceanside. According to detectives, police were dispatched for reports of multiple larcenies that had just occurred. The description of a vehicle fleeing from Bed, Bath, & Beyond, located at 3640 Long Beach Road, was transmitted over the radio. Officers located the car traveling south on 5th Street near Mott Street. Police activated emergency lights and performed a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
Man, 22, charged with murdering mom's ex-boyfriend in Harlem
A 22-year-old Manhattan man was indicted Thursday for fatally shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend in September, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
One officer was grazed in the neck and the other was shot in the leg by a gunman who then retreated into a building in Newark.
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
Suspects violently beat, rob 76-year-old man on Brooklyn street; suspects sought
Police are looking to identify two suspects accused of beating and robbing an elderly man on a Brooklyn street earlier this month, authorities said.
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
Brooklyn bakery worker found dead in walk-in freezer, apparently trapped inside
A worker was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn bakery on Thursday morning, apparently after getting locked inside overnight, police said.
News 12
Goshen student charged in Snapchat shooting threat
A Goshen High School student was arrested and accused of sending a Snapchat threat to "shoot up the school." District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes says the threat was sent to a student as teens arrived for the day. Kotes says students were put in a “hold in place” for 20 minutes...
Police: Man fatally shot in his Bohemia backyard while family was inside
The victim had three daughters who were inside at the time of the shooting. He was married.
