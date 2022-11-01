ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYPD releases photo of Queens Taser robbery suspects

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released a photo of six suspects sought in the assault and robbery of a man in Flushing, Queens last month. Seven people entered a repair shop on 33rd Avenue near Prince Street around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, and repeatedly punched the 39-year-old victim, investigators said. One of […]
FLUSHING, NY
PIX11

Worker found dead in freezer of Brooklyn bakery, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked […]
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the Bronx

BRONX - One man was killed and another was wounded during two separate Halloween stabbings in the Bronx. Police arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing inside a Mott Haven apartment building. At around 7:30 pm on October 31, police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed inside a building at 423 East 136th Street. When the officers arrived they found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age

A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS News

NYPD officers shoot man with machete in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - NYPD officers shot a man with a machete in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon. Check below for the latest updates. Police: Suspect refused to drop machete and butcher knife. An investigation is underway after police say a suspect armed with a machete was shot by officers in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Cops: Queens Woman Attempts to Run Over NCPD Officer with Car While Evading Arrest

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for an incident that occurred on November 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm in Oceanside. According to detectives, police were dispatched for reports of multiple larcenies that had just occurred. The description of a vehicle fleeing from Bed, Bath, & Beyond, located at 3640 Long Beach Road, was transmitted over the radio. Officers located the car traveling south on 5th Street near Mott Street. Police activated emergency lights and performed a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
OCEANSIDE, NY
News 12

Goshen student charged in Snapchat shooting threat

A Goshen High School student was arrested and accused of sending a Snapchat threat to "shoot up the school." District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes says the threat was sent to a student as teens arrived for the day. Kotes says students were put in a “hold in place” for 20 minutes...
GOSHEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy