LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas police officer faced a judge Tuesday in a case that prosecutors have said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, stood silently as his public defender, Conor Slife, waived the reading of 27 felony charges including murder and attempted murder in the early Oct. 13 shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai and wounded Hampton’s mother-in-law. The courtroom gallery was full of off-duty police officers and union leaders as Justice of the Peace Cybill Dotson scheduled a Jan. 11 preliminary hearing. Prosecutors might seek a grand jury indictment before then. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson declined outside court to comment.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO