ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home

The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old

UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect. Police describe the suspect as a white male adult, 18 to 35 years old, and roughly six feet tall. Police did not specify where the suspect was last seen,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Man held in Vegas police officer killing gets new court date

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas police officer faced a judge Tuesday in a case that prosecutors have said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, stood silently as his public defender, Conor Slife, waived the reading of 27 felony charges including murder and attempted murder in the early Oct. 13 shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai and wounded Hampton’s mother-in-law. The courtroom gallery was full of off-duty police officers and union leaders as Justice of the Peace Cybill Dotson scheduled a Jan. 11 preliminary hearing. Prosecutors might seek a grand jury indictment before then. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson declined outside court to comment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kjzz.com

Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Honoring DUI victims with 'Miles of Memories' along Route 157

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As families begin traveling for the holiday season, Stop DUI is making an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. Stop DUI teamed up with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and DUI victims on Wednesday to post victim memorial signs along Kyle Canyon Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy