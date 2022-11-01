Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police looking for gold SUV with ‘heavy windshield damage’ involved in hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon. According to a news release, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of southbound Boulder Highway and Gibson Road. Police say the vehicle was...
Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home
The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say 21-year-old man accused of shooting into car, killing victim
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 21-year-old suspect is accused of shooting into a car and killing a man in October. According to a news release, the incident occurred at approximately 5:52 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the 1200 block of Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old
UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores. According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24 and then again on...
Fox5 KVVU
Family accuses Henderson police of killing 12-year-old boy during hostage situation
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line. Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. As phlebotomists patrol with Las Vegas police...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect. Police describe the suspect as a white male adult, 18 to 35 years old, and roughly six feet tall. Police did not specify where the suspect was last seen,...
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Man held in Vegas police officer killing gets new court date
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas police officer faced a judge Tuesday in a case that prosecutors have said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, stood silently as his public defender, Conor Slife, waived the reading of 27 felony charges including murder and attempted murder in the early Oct. 13 shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai and wounded Hampton’s mother-in-law. The courtroom gallery was full of off-duty police officers and union leaders as Justice of the Peace Cybill Dotson scheduled a Jan. 11 preliminary hearing. Prosecutors might seek a grand jury indictment before then. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson declined outside court to comment.
Suspected cop killer appears in court Tuesday morning
Tyson Hampton, 24, waived his right to be read the criminal complaint during the hearing.
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash At Maryland Parkway (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened westbound on Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. According to the police, three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said that Flamingo road was shut down for...
Las Vegas man likely high on meth sped through red light before crash that killed young woman, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man who police said was likely on meth allegedly sped through a red light before causing a crash that killed a young woman last week, according to an arrest report.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
Report: Suspect spoke about 'wanting to stab people' before killing homeless man
Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man in a homeless encampment at Lewis Family Park after the suspect's father led them to the murder weapon.
Las Vegas FBI busts stolen catalytic converter operation, investigators say
Two Las Vegas men are accused of buying and selling stolen catalytic converters, netting them big bucks, according to the FBI.
news3lv.com
Honoring DUI victims with 'Miles of Memories' along Route 157
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As families begin traveling for the holiday season, Stop DUI is making an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. Stop DUI teamed up with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and DUI victims on Wednesday to post victim memorial signs along Kyle Canyon Road.
Las Vegas police: Speeding driver slams into concrete barriers, goes airborne in deadly crash
A Cadillac Escalade was speeding down West Robindale Road just after 4 a.m. on Thursday and was approaching concrete barriers where the road stopped at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Las Vegas Metro police said.
