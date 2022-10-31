Read full article on original website
Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside the Johnson & Johnson and FedEx distribution centers in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot […]
actionnews5.com
Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
actionnews5.com
Robbers crash car into Midtown lawn, said MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects robbed the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
Man shot at FedEx supply chain facility, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot overnight in the parking lot of a local FedEx supply chain facility. On Nov. 2, around 11 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at FedEx in the 3900 block of Holmes Road. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with...
Suspect on run after police chase in Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville police are searching for a suspect following a chase early Thursday. Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the area of Houston Levee and Poplar Avenue. After an officer initiated a traffic stop, police say the suspect fled in the vehicle. The suspect then stopped, got out of the vehicle […]
Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
Woman wanted in robbery, assault at Memphis phone store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is wanted after she assaulted and pepper-sprayed a cashier who rejected her counterfeit money during a store robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the woman tried to use the fake cash a Cricket phone store on Winchester...
2 charged after police chase near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a police chase near the airport hurt several people. Memphis Police say 26-year-old Tracey Shaw and 29-year-old Brandon Jones face multiple charges after a police chase Wednesday evening. According to police, at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers tried to approach a black Infiniti in the 4100 […]
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates shooting near Freedom Prep High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Freedom Prep High School. Officers responded to shots fired on Brownlee Road on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. in Whitehaven. No one was injured, and it is under investigation, said police.
Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on South Mendenhall Road, off Meadowlake Drive North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Two arrested, two officers injured after car chase in Southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car chase in Southeast Memphis ended Wednesday afternoon with gunfire, two people arrested, two injured officers and several crashed cars, the Memphis Police Department said. It all started just after 5 p.m., when officers attempted to stop a black Infiniti car at a gas station...
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
One killed after multiple accidents at Thomas and Stage| All lanes now reopened
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: MPD confirmed that there was more than one accident at the Thomas and Stage intersection. The first accident involved multiple cars, and the second accident left one pedestrian dead and another victim in critical condition. MPD said the first accident happened at 5:37 a.m. The...
Memphis Police looking for suspect after Parkway Village cell phone store robbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are looking for a woman responsible for robbing a cell phone store near Parkway Village Tuesday morning. At 11:56 am, MPD said officers responded to a business robbery at 4618 Winchester Road, a Cricket Wireless location. The suspect was a Black female wearing a...
Man booted from RockHouse Live kidnaps friend, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who offered to give a friend a ride says he got a lot more than he bargained for when the friend pulled a gun on him and threatened to kill him. Police said the victim was able to get away, and the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Dartavius Fason, was taken […]
Woman charged with stealing nearly $200K in Coach merchandise
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A heavy haul of expensive high fashion items landed a woman living in a Whitehaven motel behind bars Tuesday. Police have charged Krystin Whitmire, 42, with embezzling the Coach handbag company out of nearly $200,000 in merchandise. According to Memphis Police, the Days Inn on Elvis Presley Boulevard is where Whitmire had thousands […]
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
