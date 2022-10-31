Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hosts Tamale and Mariachi Festival downtown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it will host the Tamale & Mariachi Festival next month downtown. The festival will be a celebration of family, culture and holiday traditions with an abundance of tamale varieties from across Latin America. It will be held on Saturday,...
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts celebrates 70 years with $.70 donuts, new Tyra Banks Collab
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Randy's Donuts is turning 70!. The popular nationwide donut chain, including its Las Vegas location, is gearing up to celebrate its 70th anniversary this month. A formal celebration will be held on Monday, November 14th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Randy's Donuts...
news3lv.com
X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
news3lv.com
Spiegelworld pajama party celebrates one year anniversary of Superfrico
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered in pajamas around the purple doors of Superfrico to celebrate its one-year anniversary at The Cosmopolitan. Guests indulged in pancakes, penguins, and pizza at Superfrico's popping pajama party Wednesday night. Spiegelworld’s Impresario Ross Mollison kicked off the night with DJ Marc Baker.
news3lv.com
Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas releases new fiery pizza on Halloween
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A flaming new pizza creation has just arrived at Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas for those bold enough to try it. The new pizza, named 'The Reaper,' made its debut on Halloween night and is described as a spicy pie made with Habanero chile sauce, chili pepper-infused mozzarella, sriracha-marinated chorizo sausage, and sliced Habanero peppers.
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks dining events and arrivals around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On the Strip and off the Strip, Al Mancini and the team at Neon Feast has you covered. Al joined us to talk about all the new happenings in Las Vegas, with openings at resorts and other events.
news3lv.com
Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
news3lv.com
Applications open for Salvation Army toy assistance in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas valley families can now apply to receive some help for the holidays. The Salvation Army Southern Nevada says it's taking applications for the Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program. "Last year, 3,500 children got to experience the joy of waking up on Christmas morning...
news3lv.com
Downtown Summerlin announces return of holiday events starting this month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is getting ready to welcome the start of the holiday season. Festivities kick off on Friday, November 18, with the return of widespread holiday activations, Santa's official arrival, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.
news3lv.com
Driver lineup announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of racing's biggest names will take the stage when Formula One takes over the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Sergio Perez and Alex Albon will be on the main stage at the official Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party on Nov. 5.
news3lv.com
The Smith Center presents Disney's Frozen, the Broadway Musical
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney's iconic ice queen is coming to Las Vegas!. The Smith Center will be showing Disney's 'Frozen' for a 10-day premiere from March 8, 2023 - March 18, 2023. The performance will continue from Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a 1 p.m. afternoon...
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA, Hearts Alive offering free food and kennels for found stray animals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada SPCA and Hearts Alive Village are working together to help those who find stray animals in the Las Vegas valley. The organizations say that due to the current intake suspension at The Animal Foundation, they will provide some free resources for people who find stray pets. That includes food and a kennel to house an animal in the finder's home until space is available or an owner can be located.
news3lv.com
Superhero Thursday: Students fundraising for senior trip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Each month, News 3 is proud to bring you a segment called “Superhero Thursday.”Not all superheroes wear capes, but they can make a difference. The segment highlights a special group of mentors working with Communities in Schools-Nevada (CIS). These dedicated men and women are called site coordinators. They work with students with the greatest needs inside and outside of the classroom.
news3lv.com
Verizon service outage fixed after disrupting 911 calls in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say an issue with Verizon Wireless has been resolved after a service outage prevented calls to 911. LVMPD sent out a notice at 2:35 a.m. saying the outage was preventing Verizon customers from dialing 911. The issue was resolved by about 5:37...
news3lv.com
Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees for large adult dogs this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Well, these furry friends are ready to be adopted. The Animal Foundation is hosting an adoption event Saturday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 13, with more than 100 large dogs available for adoption. According...
news3lv.com
New Museum of Illusions location to open on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new museum will open on the Las Vegas Strip featuring sights designed to dazzle and confound. The privately held Museum of Illusions announced plans to open a 15,000-square-foot space in the new retail complex 63, located at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
news3lv.com
Special screening of 'Stranger Things' headed to Las Vegas movie theater
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fans of "Stranger Things" will soon be able to enter the Upside Down via the big screen. Cinemark announced it's partnering with Netflix to host select screenings of the hit television series on "Stranger Things Day," Sunday, Nov. 6. The double feature will be presented...
news3lv.com
Pet store owner speaks out after puppies stolen across Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Police released these pictures of two people caught on camera running with a handful of puppies inside Sahara Pets. Its staff says the suspects broke through its front door on October 24 around 4 a.m. and took off with five purebred puppies. Eight...
news3lv.com
Man arrested for posting that he would blow up 'Paradise, NV'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly posting to social media that he would blow up "Paradise," Nevada, according to an arrest report. Matthew DeSavio, 33, is facing a count of making a threat/relaying false information regarding an act of terrorism. According to the...
news3lv.com
WEATHER! Snow returns to mountains outside Las Vegas with cold, wet weather
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Snow is back on the mountains outside Las Vegas thanks to some cold, wet weather Thursday. Web cameras showed Lee Canyon with plenty of fresh powder at its chair lift. A spokesperson says the resort got nearly 4 inches of snow overnight. Southern Nevada woke...
