The Game 730 AM WVFN

Hockenson Takes Shot At Lions On His Way Out

He's right. Winning is probably going to be more fun than losing. The Talented Tight End Was Brutally Honest As He Joins Division Leader. T. J. Hockenson, a former Pro Bowl tight end who was traded from Detroit to AFC North Division rival Minnesota just before the NFL trade deadline, was brutally honest in his first encounter with the press in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
FLINT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Who Remembers The 1960s Detroit Tigers Rap ‘Roly Poly Mickey Lolich?’

When the Detroit Tigers won the World Series in 1968, it was a huge deal for the city of Detroit and for any fan, young and old, in the state of Michigan. Times certainly have changed because the way a big victory like that was celebrated back then was much different than today, much like this particular victory. "The Fans" wanted to honor the great Tigers Pitcher Mickey Lolich with a song that made its debut on WKNR on Halloween night.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Detroit Lions Fan Gets Fresh Cut During Game At Ford Field

The Detroit Lions football team isn't the best team in the National Football League (NFL) but they aren't the worst either. They have struggled for years and have been a mainstay at the bottom of their division, the NFC North, and toward the bottom of the entire NFL. Nevertheless, they have some of the most loyal fans I have ever witnessed.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home

If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family

Imagine learning that you've just won a huge Powerball prize but you aren't able to share the news. That's what happened to a Grand Blanc man who just won $100,000. Lawrence Thomas matched four white balls and the Powerball in the October 10 Powerball drawing. Thomas' $50,000 win was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the Power Play. But there was a problem: He had to wait all day to share the news with family and friends that he'd won.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

