Detroit Home Goes from Eyesore to Spectacular Showplace Thanks to Repurposed Materials
This once-burnt-out home in a north-end Detroit neighborhood was destined to be leveled. But thanks to some historic, repurposed materials, it is now a sight to behold. A Hamtramck company that's known for repurposing found and recycled materials is responsible for rehabbing the home located at 246 E. Philadelphia St. in Detroit.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Hockenson Takes Shot At Lions On His Way Out
He's right. Winning is probably going to be more fun than losing. The Talented Tight End Was Brutally Honest As He Joins Division Leader. T. J. Hockenson, a former Pro Bowl tight end who was traded from Detroit to AFC North Division rival Minnesota just before the NFL trade deadline, was brutally honest in his first encounter with the press in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
Who Remembers The 1960s Detroit Tigers Rap ‘Roly Poly Mickey Lolich?’
When the Detroit Tigers won the World Series in 1968, it was a huge deal for the city of Detroit and for any fan, young and old, in the state of Michigan. Times certainly have changed because the way a big victory like that was celebrated back then was much different than today, much like this particular victory. "The Fans" wanted to honor the great Tigers Pitcher Mickey Lolich with a song that made its debut on WKNR on Halloween night.
Detroit Lions Fan Gets Fresh Cut During Game At Ford Field
The Detroit Lions football team isn't the best team in the National Football League (NFL) but they aren't the worst either. They have struggled for years and have been a mainstay at the bottom of their division, the NFC North, and toward the bottom of the entire NFL. Nevertheless, they have some of the most loyal fans I have ever witnessed.
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
The Two Michigan Cases That Fueled The ‘Tainted Treat’ Myth
Two Michigan cases of candy poisoning at Halloween wound up being not as true as originally portrayed, and helped perpetuate the myth of tampered treats. The Myth Of Treats Being Tampered With Goes Back To The Industrial Revolution. The longstanding, but relatively false, idea that every Halloween children were dropping...
Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family
Imagine learning that you've just won a huge Powerball prize but you aren't able to share the news. That's what happened to a Grand Blanc man who just won $100,000. Lawrence Thomas matched four white balls and the Powerball in the October 10 Powerball drawing. Thomas' $50,000 win was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the Power Play. But there was a problem: He had to wait all day to share the news with family and friends that he'd won.
Report: Lions Send TE Hockenson To Vikings For Draft Picks
Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Detroit Lions are sending former Pro Bowl tight end and former 1st round pick T.J. Hockenson (pictured above) to the Minnesota Vikings for two future draft picks. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero were first to report:. T.J. is in...
