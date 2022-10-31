Read full article on original website
Shiner FFA fruit sale orders due November 10
The Shiner FFA fruit, meat, and dessert sale is underway. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s set for a “Christmas” delivery so sometime around the first week of December it will be delivered to campus and the students will distribute to customers. If...
Shiner ISD celebrates Red Ribbon Week
Monday, October 24, Shiner ISD kicked off Red Ribbon Week. Students were educated about making healthy choices and safety while showing off their spirit in the process. Across the district, students and staff celebrated this year’s theme of “Celebrate Life Living Drug-Free” with dress-up days, guest speakers, and other activities and contests encouraging drug prevention, safety, and healthy well-being.
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
Seguin gearing up for some Halloween fun!
(Seguin) – Pumpkins, ghosts and goblins will be hitting the streets this Halloween. Whether it be door to door or trunk or treats, there will be plenty of ways to fill up those treat bags. One of the most featured places to be tonight will be on College Street....
Laying down the badge
After 25 years in law enforcement and two Officer of the Year awards, Hallettsville Police Department’s (HPD) only female officer prepares to lay down her badge to enjoy retirement with family. Lt. Erica Padilla’s final day as a full-time HPD officer is set for Dec. 31, concluding a career...
Shiner cross-country: Lady Comanche runners to use 'drive' to drive themselves to success at state
The Shiner Lady Comanches cross-country team have created quite the recipe for success as they prep for their third straight team trip to state later this week. Head coach Michelle Winkenwerder said the ladies are always willing to push their own envelopes, and will not accept either complacency or mediocrity.
Halloween in Hallettsville
Pirates, football players, princesses and dinosaurs were among the trick-or-treaters that prowled through local streets in search of candy Monday night, Oct. 31. Hundreds of families joined in on Halloween festivities by collecting sweets from neighbors or opting to attend one of the many community events in town. Local homeowners...
Jeanette Mauric Campbell
Jeanette Mauric Campbell of Victoria, originally of Shiner, was born on September 4, 1963 and passed away on October 22, 2022. Friends and family gathered for a memorial visitation from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, followed by a Rosary at 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Shiner volleyball: Lady Comanches win first-round match in three against Yorktown
VICTORIA — The Lady Comanches made the plays necessary for downing the Yorktown Kitty Kats in the volleyball bi-district round. Shiner won in three games, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 Nov. 1 at Victoria ISD’s District Event Center. “I thought we played hard and never gave up,” junior setter Meghan Blaschke said. “We played together. We did not dwell when something did not go our way; we got past it.” “We…
Yoakum cross country: Martinez runs Saturday morning at state
Gisela Martinez is scheduled to run in the UIL state meet this Saturday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock around 8:30 am. This will be Martinez’s fourth trip to the state meet, having been part of the Lady Bulldogs state teams in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Martinez...
Elderly woman involved in a crash Oct. 13 has died
VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed Pearlie Clifton, 80, of Victoria has died following a crash on Oct. 13, 2022. It happened at 7:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Ben Jordan St. At the time Victoria police officers considered it a minor crash and said the elements required to complete a crash report were not met....
Robert J. Zissa
Robert Joe Zissa, 71, of Yoakum, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 4 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 9:15 a.m. with Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating.
Yoakum volleyball: Lady Bulldogs win bi-district round match
The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs moved on to the area round of the Class 3A volleyball playoffs with a 3-0 (215-13, 25-10, 25-3) quick win over San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks Nov. 1 at Luling. Addison Pekar had seven kills, one block; Macie Blakeney had 30 assists, five digs; Deazia...
Goliad, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Shiner High School basketball team will have a game with Goliad High School on November 01, 2022, 13:00:00.
Cocaine bundles found during traffic stop on Interstate 10
(Seguin) — A suspected drug dealer managed to escape custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Guadalupe County K-9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford, who is currently assigned to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force, observed a 2013 Ram pickup truck traveling west on Interstate 10.
Area sports: Shiner, Yoakum volleyball playoffs, football updates
Yoakum and Shiner volleyball play area round games tomorrow. Yoakum and Shiner varsity football games have been changed because of weather forecasts. The Lady Bulldogs will play Hondo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 3) at Stockdale High School. Shiner takes on Thrall at 7 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 3) at Smithville...
Area football: Shiner, St. Paul return from bye to close out regular season
Both Shiner teams are back in action after bye weeks to close out the season. The Cardinals play at former six-man team New Braunfels Christian while the Comanches host Kenedy. St. Paul at New Braunfels Christian Academy. The Cardinals have a unique game this week as they close out at...
Yoakum football: Bulldogs finish regular season at home to Hallettsville
The Yoakum Bulldogs close out the season at home with county rival Hallettsville Brahmas. With last week’s 41-6 win over Hempstead, Yoakum has wrapped up at least fourth place and a spot in the playoffs. The Brahmas are 2-1 in district and are tied for second with Columbus, who...
