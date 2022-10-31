Read full article on original website
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas also scored for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Anton Lundell had two. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots. “It was one of those nights when it’s the goalie competition you know, especially the overtime and shootout,” Bobrovsky said. “I have fun in those games.” Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Matt Benning and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost three straight. James Reimer finished with 41 saves.
The Houston Astros moved to within one win of claiming a second World Series after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies on the road to lead 3-2.The difference in the 3-2 victory at Citizens Bank Park was Houston rookie Jeremy Pena.The 25-year-old had three hits in four at-bats with two RBIs and a go-ahead homer, as he became the first rookie shortstop in the league’s history to record a hit in five straight World Series games.The first rookie SS with a home run EVER in the #WorldSeries: @Jpena221! pic.twitter.com/kJnKuSlj5x— MLB (@MLB) November 4, 2022His fourth-inning solo homer helped the Astros seize...
