SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas also scored for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Anton Lundell had two. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots. “It was one of those nights when it’s the goalie competition you know, especially the overtime and shootout,” Bobrovsky said. “I have fun in those games.” Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Matt Benning and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost three straight. James Reimer finished with 41 saves.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO