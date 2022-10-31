ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN

Located: Critical missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, robbery on Milwaukee's north side, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery on the city's north side Wednesday, Nov. 2. The incident happened near 28th and Locust around 6:50 p.m. The 21-year-old victim, police said, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near South Division, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near South Division High School on Thursday, Nov. 3. The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. near 13th and Mitchell. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests

Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs

MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

19-year-old stabbed at the South Shore Cinema

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek police are investigating a stabbing that happened at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday during a screening of "Black Adam" at the South Shore Cinema. Police report that they responded to an incident inside the movie theater after two groups of individuals got into a physical fight over disruptions during a movie.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield Meijer parking lot shooting, no charges

An argument in the Meijer parking lot in Greenfield in late September led to a shooting that left a man a paraplegic. No one will be charged in the case. Prosecutors say the shooter was protecting her husband, who was being beaten.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a hospital early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. The location of the incident is still being investigated. The 50-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert: Milwaukee man, 61, last seen on N. 55th Street

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Ronald Bruner of Milwaukee. Officials say Bruner was last seen in the area near N. 55th Street between Mill Road and W. Green Tree Road. He should still be walking as officials say he does not have access to a vehicle or bus pass. Bruner also does not have a cellphone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police said they found 20 bullet casings. Herron Washington's family doesn't know what led to his death, but they said someone must know something. "My daddy was a good man," said Mary Washington.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Woman Charged After Young Children Were Found Left Alone

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha mother faces charges after her young children were discovered to have been left home alone last weekend. The family lived in an apartment building adjacent to the one that burned last Sunday morning-a fire which left two people dead. Now 27 year old Tenisha Gaston...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Police chase ends with crash in park

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
