WISN
Located: Critical missing teen
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, robbery on Milwaukee's north side, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery on the city's north side Wednesday, Nov. 2. The incident happened near 28th and Locust around 6:50 p.m. The 21-year-old victim, police said, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near South Division, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near South Division High School on Thursday, Nov. 3. The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. near 13th and Mitchell. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests
Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gun pulled on Whitefish Bay trick-or-treaters, man arrested
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay man is accused of pulling out a gun during trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 30. Police reports say before he pulled a gun, he told a group of kids to "get out of my neighborhood." FOX6 News is not naming the man arrested because...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs
MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
15-year-old girl charged in fatal Green Bay hit-and-run crash
A 15-year-old girl is facing a reckless homicide charge in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Green Bay.
WISN
19-year-old stabbed at the South Shore Cinema
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek police are investigating a stabbing that happened at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday during a screening of "Black Adam" at the South Shore Cinema. Police report that they responded to an incident inside the movie theater after two groups of individuals got into a physical fight over disruptions during a movie.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield Meijer parking lot shooting, no charges
An argument in the Meijer parking lot in Greenfield in late September led to a shooting that left a man a paraplegic. No one will be charged in the case. Prosecutors say the shooter was protecting her husband, who was being beaten.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a hospital early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. The location of the incident is still being investigated. The 50-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding...
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
WISN
Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man
The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Milwaukee man, 61, last seen on N. 55th Street
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Ronald Bruner of Milwaukee. Officials say Bruner was last seen in the area near N. 55th Street between Mill Road and W. Green Tree Road. He should still be walking as officials say he does not have access to a vehicle or bus pass. Bruner also does not have a cellphone.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police said they found 20 bullet casings. Herron Washington's family doesn't know what led to his death, but they said someone must know something. "My daddy was a good man," said Mary Washington.
Tire Flies Off Of Vehicle In Wisconsin, Hits And Kills Pedestrian
The pedestrian was an 80-year-old West Allis man.
wlip.com
Woman Charged After Young Children Were Found Left Alone
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha mother faces charges after her young children were discovered to have been left home alone last weekend. The family lived in an apartment building adjacent to the one that burned last Sunday morning-a fire which left two people dead. Now 27 year old Tenisha Gaston...
WISN
Police chase ends with crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
CBS 58
