Read full article on original website
Related
Why Kyle Shanahan and Jed York were surprised 49ers GM John Lynch turned down broadcasting offer
In February, it was revealed that Amazon had held talks with general manager John Lynch, hoping to pry him away from the San Francisco 49ers' front office and back into the broadcast booth. Amazon is now the exclusive broadcaster of "Thursday Night Football," which is available within the company's Prime Video product.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne
The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Dolphins-49ers trade
There has been a flurry of activity on Tuesday before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, with the Miami Dolphins being one of the biggest acquirers. Along with their addition of former Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Miami has also completed a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, per reports.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB
The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much
Patrick Beverley sounded off on barbers, as he stated that they are getting slightly disrespectful by charging $300 for a cut.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year
Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
Yardbarker
Tim Brown Believes ‘Something Ain’t Right’ After Blowout Loss To Saints
After an encouraging win over the Houston Texans last week, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they might be turning the corner. But after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, a lot of questions are arising, and one Raiders legend, in particular, feels that something needs to happen.
NBC Miami
Robert Quinn Could Be First Player in NFL History to Play 18 Games
Quinn could be first player ever to play 18 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn has the chance to make NFL history this season. Since the Bears haven't had their bye week since Quinn was on the team, and the Eagles already had...
NBC Miami
Why NFL Flexes Games and How Changing the Schedule Works
Why NFL flexes games and how changing the schedule works originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL schedule release is one of the most exciting moments of the offseason. While it’s great to see all 272 games lined up months before anyone takes the field, the initial plan is not likely to become the final product.
NBC Miami
Michael Thomas, Rashod Bateman Ruled Out for Season Ahead of MNF Game
Saints’ Thomas, Ravens’ Bateman ruled out for season ahead of MNF game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before their matchup on Monday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens both lost their expected top wide receivers to season-ending surgery. Michael Thomas of the Saints was...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Exec Reveals Trade Deadline Move The Rams Tried To Make
One of the most surprising developments from the 2022 NFL trade deadline was the lack of participation by the Los Angeles Rams. There was a record 10 trades completed but the defending Super Bowl champions were a part of none of them, as they didn’t make a single move.
NBC Miami
NBA Top Shot Maker Dapper Labs Lays Off 22% of Workers
Dapper Labs, the company behind the NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day digital trading platforms, is laying off 22% of its staff, according to a memo from its CEO. NBA Top Shot, which allows users to buy, trade and collect basketball highlights in the form of NFTs, saw massive growth alongside the booming popularity of the NFT and crypto markets.
Comments / 0