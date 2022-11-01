ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, ND

From Wilton to Washington D.C. — The remarkable journey of Jerry Hagstrom

By Josh Meny
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0tDu_0ithQCVf00

WILTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Jerry Hagstrom is a Washington D.C. journalist and accomplished author who grew up on a farm between Wilton and Regan.

Like many North Dakotans, Hagstrom’s grandparents were hardworking Scandanavian homesteaders around the turn of the 20th century.

We wanted to feature Hagstrom’s life and career but with a unique angle to tie it all together.

Americans of Scandinavian descent have been quilting through the generations.

The Sunne Lutheran Church Quilters were given a unique job.

“We used almost all of the ties that he gave us. He had a couple of boxes full,” explained Sunne Quilter Shelley Porter.

A collection of ties spanning decades from a career covering national politics and agriculture in D.C.

“A lot of people never wear a tie anymore. And so not even Goodwill wants the ties because there’s no market for them. So I had all these ties and then I read somewhere that you could have a quilt made of ties,” said Hagstrom Report founder Jerry Hagstrom.

If these ties could talk, they would first tell you about a North Dakotan who grew up on a farm between Wilton and Regan, who started out at a local paper

Mandan FFA Chapter places 8th at National Convention

“My first job was at The Morning Pioneer, which was owned by the Conrad family. These were the uncles of Kent Conrad, the senator who owned the paper, but Roan Conrad, his older brother was the editor of the paper at the time that I worked there,” explained Hagstrom.

Roan Conrad had worked in Washington at National Journal and Congressional Quarterly, and he came home to edit his family’s paper

“It was absolutely fantastic to have this mentor who had this experience in Washington and this very high standard of language and journalism. And in my first job,” said Hagstrom.

Hagstrom had his eyes set on the big time, so in a leap of faith, he moved to D.C. without a job.

“I got a job working as an assistant to a man who had just started a newspaper column on state and local government. His name was Neil Peirce, and actually, Roan Conrad had worked for him when he first came to Washington. So there was a connection there,” explained Hagstrom.

From there, Hagstrom would cover state and local governments. He would write a book about the politics of each of the 50 states, among other books.

He wrote about campaigns, polling, and political attack ads.

“Political consulting as an industry. And I did that for some years. And at that time, I considered it the high glamour period of my career, because everybody is interested in these things,” said Hagstrom.

Then in 1996, the National Journal needed a reporter to cover the Farm Bill.

Classical guitar concert happening soon at Bismarck library

“They said, why don’t you do this? At least you grew up on a farm,” said Hagstrom.

Hagstrom went back to his roots and realized he had an instinct for Ag reporting. He was an Ag columnist for the National Journal, Ag Week, and DTN the Progressive Farmer. And in 2010, he decided to start his own online subscription Ag news service, The Hagstrom Report .

“So 12 years later, I’m still writing it. I write about the Farm Bill, I write about agricultural policy, food policy. I add food safety, international trade, all those different things in there. And now I’ve kind of topped it off with publishing pictures of food that I eat in restaurants, and also at various conferences and plane flights that I take. And my shock is that so many of the readers enjoy that as much as they do the serious articles,” explained Hagstrom.

Hagstrom still owns the farm his father established next to the one his Swedish grandparents started in 1907. He has tenants who farm the cropland and graze the pasture land. He is modernizing the farmhouse, and having the yard landscaped with native grasses and wildflowers.

He continues his publication with no plans of retiring and has a message for any North Dakotans looking to strike out on their own.

“I think if you come from North Dakota, you have the basics. When I first went to Washington, I was very intimidated by being surrounded who had gone to Harvard and Yale, but I also learned that my background was one that could compete with anybody,” said Hagstrom.

Oh, and that beautiful quilt — it will be showcased at the annual Capitol Quiltfest in Bismarck this weekend.

Watch our full conversation with Jerry Hagstrom to hear more about his life and career.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

North Dakota: What to expect on election night

North Dakota’s ballot on Tuesday offers some intrigue in the reliably red state — from late congressional entries by independent candidates to term limits and marijuana legalization. Voters will decide whether to endorse changing the state constitution to limit the terms of the governor and state legislators. The citizen-led initiative would add a new article to the state constitution that […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Fintan Dooley: DemNPL candidate for Ag Commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. KXNET) — On Tuesday, November 2, reporter Josh Meny interviewed Fintan Dooley — a DemNPL candidate for the role of State Ag Commissioner — regarding his beliefs on the current state of North Dakota’s agricultural industry. The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics. […]
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Minnesota

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
MINNESOTA STATE
WTNH

Connecticut city ranked among the most neighborly places to live

(AP) – We all want great neighbors, but where do the most neighborly people live? Neighbor.com, the self-storage disruptor akin to Airbnb, set out to find America’s 25 Most Neighborly Cities for the third year in a row. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
KX News

Sen. Cramer says North Dakota should fire ESG firms

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Is there a clear conflict of interest when it comes to investing taxpayer dollars derived from fossil fuels into banks and money managers that are openly committed to eliminating fossil fuels altogether? That is the question driving 19 states attorneys general to investigate a United Nations-backed group of anti-fossil fuel banks. MT […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

District 35 Senate: the most expensive seat in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If money can be used as any indication of support in North Dakota elections, one race in Bismarck has garnered a significant amount of attention. District 35 is the legislative district covering central Bismarck, south of the interstate and between the expressway on the east and the river on the west. The state senate race in this district is perhaps one of the closest watched in all of North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
gowatertown.net

Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided

Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Burgum rejects ND tribes’ plea for online gambling rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has rejected a plea by North Dakota’s American Indian tribes to give them exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting because it isn’t allowed under state law, his spokesman said Wednesday. But Burgum did endorse the tribes’ appeal to lower the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 […]
FLORIDA STATE
KX News

Veterans Voices: North Dakota National Guard Honor Guard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— While they’re with us, we show our gratitude to the brave men and women who fought for our freedom. The same is true when they are gone. While they make it look effortless, one group of soldiers works hard, making sure our deceased veterans receive a solemn, final salute. It takes practice, […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3

The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

A big win for North Dakota cattle producers

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Small and mid-sized food processors are struggling to maintain meat supply chain demands. But now, North Dakota is receiving more than ten million dollars to increase and expand meat and poultry processing for those producers. 10M dollars was awarded today to the Lewis and Clark Council, which will act as a […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too. “First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second […]
MANDAN, ND
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KX News

SCHEELS hosts Annual Blaze Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — SCHEELS is hosting its annual Blaze Day today. According to SCHEELS the event was from10 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to SCHEELS, the event is in celebration of the deer opener, which is tomorrow.To celebrate, the company had a bunch of specials for hunting gear. “It’s blaze day,” said Jeremy Remily […]
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Minnesota

The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy