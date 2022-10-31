ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

WWE SmackDown to air on Fox Friday following MLB World Series delay

By Bryan Rose
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xNJk_0ithQ4X600

There will be no World Series game on Friday due to Game 3 being delayed to Tuesday.

SmackDown will avoid being moved to FS1 this Friday due to a change to the MLB World Series schedule.

Due to rain, Game 3 of the World Series has been moved to tomorrow, going head-to-head with NXT. Game 4 will take place on Wednesday against AEW Dynamite, and Game 5 will go against Impact. Friday will be a travel day for the teams, meaning there will be no game that day on Fox.

If necessary, Game 6 and Game 7 will take place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Last week’s SmackDown was moved to FS1 due to Game 1 coverage on Fox. That scored 835,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating, placing fifth for the night on cable behind NBA coverage.

Advertised for this coming Friday’s SmackDown is a no disqualification match between Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan and Gunther will also defend the Intercontinental title against Rey Mysterio. Mysterio won a number one contender’s match earlier this month to earn the title shot.

Comments / 0

Related
itrwrestling.com

“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer

When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle

One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
PWMania

R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)

R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
ringsidenews.com

Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases

Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
wrestlingrumors.net

11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully

Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
stillrealtous.com

Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change

When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlingworld.co

Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Answer To The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem

She would do well. Getting the right matchup together is difficult to put together for any promotion and it can be even harder with so many wrestlers in WWE. Occasionally they will put together a story that needs the right person involved in the right spot. WWE is in the middle of such a story and now they might have found the final piece of the puzzle needed to make everything work.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel

As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.
stillrealtous.com

Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed

Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
wrestletalk.com

Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against

YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
wrestlinginc.com

Wes Lee Comments On Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer

At "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee climbed his way back to the top, figuratively and literally, when he defeated four other men to win the vacant "NXT" North American Championship in a ladder match. This is Lee's biggest singles championship victory in his career, previously winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championships alongside Nash Carter, who was released earlier this year. Following the match, Lee and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, shared a moment where they were visibly emotional following Lee's moment. Lee commented on his relationship with Michaels.
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Reportedly Backstage At Recent WWE Event

Fans have seen a number of wrestlers return to WWE programming over the last few months, but there are still a lot of questions regarding Sasha Banks and her possible future with the company. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Sasha Banks was backstage as a guest at the recent...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star And AEW's Wheeler Yuta Attend World Series Game Together

The metaphorical Forbidden Door has commonly been opened between AEW and various other promotions such as NJPW and Impact Wrestling — with WWE not being one opened very often. For John Cena's 20-year anniversary with WWE, AEW allowed Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages congratulating Cena on his achievement; outside of that and an appearance by Jericho on Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions," AEW and WWE have remained separate entities.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
wrestlinginc.com

Danhausen Is 'No Longer Fulfilled' Following AEW Loss

Danhausen suffered a loss at the hands of QT Marshall on a Halloween-themed episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" this week, and it's left him questioning how satisfied he is with what he's doing currently. The mysterious wrestler took to Twitter to respond to Marshall gloating about the victory, providing an ominous message about his future.
ClutchPoints

Malakai Black, The House of Black make their return to AEW Dynamite

Just when the professional wrestling world seemingly couldn’t take any more surprise debuts – Lamar Jackson, Rick Ross, Jeff Jarrett, – or returns hinted at or otherwise – Colt Cabana, The Elite – four performers who have been absent from AEW television for two months now made their triumphant return in the form of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, collectively known as The House of Black.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
14
Followers
337
Post
365
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy