WWE SmackDown to air on Fox Friday following MLB World Series delay

There will be no World Series game on Friday due to Game 3 being delayed to Tuesday.

SmackDown will avoid being moved to FS1 this Friday due to a change to the MLB World Series schedule.

Due to rain, Game 3 of the World Series has been moved to tomorrow, going head-to-head with NXT. Game 4 will take place on Wednesday against AEW Dynamite, and Game 5 will go against Impact. Friday will be a travel day for the teams, meaning there will be no game that day on Fox.

If necessary, Game 6 and Game 7 will take place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Last week’s SmackDown was moved to FS1 due to Game 1 coverage on Fox. That scored 835,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating, placing fifth for the night on cable behind NBA coverage.

Advertised for this coming Friday’s SmackDown is a no disqualification match between Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan and Gunther will also defend the Intercontinental title against Rey Mysterio. Mysterio won a number one contender’s match earlier this month to earn the title shot.