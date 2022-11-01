ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Matthew Armand Cormier, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. Ramson Robertson Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker

The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
NEDERLAND, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh Police searching for theft suspect

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the theft of an air conditioning coil from a local business. Authorities say a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, is believed to have stolen an air conditioning coil from Brandon’s Diesel Service on Hwy 90 around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
WELSH, LA
gueydantoday.com

Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force arrests two

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force recently made narcotics arrests in the parish. On Oct. 24, task force agents were working on an investigation in reference to drug activity in the Kaplan area. Agents were able to obtain substantial information which led to the search of 154 Richlieu Circle, in Kaplan. During the search of the residence agents located approximately 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles

Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several utility vehicles from a residence in the Fields Community. Authorities say deputies responded to a theft on Austin Tillery Rd. on Oct. 31, 2022. The owner reported the...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

One man dead and another in jail over a reported dispute over loud music in Beaumont

One man is dead and another in jail following a bizarre incident that occurred over the weekend in Beaumont. Police there say it all began shortly after 2:00 on Sunday morning, when Max Lee Keath, 45 of Mauriceville, who was apparently visiting a home on Cheryl Street, got his vehicle and drove to the nearby The Trace Apartments in the 3875 block of North Major Drive and ran over 38-year-old Christopher Matthews in the parking lot of the apartment complex, severely injuring him, resulting in injuries Matthews would eventually die from.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

