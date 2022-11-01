Read full article on original website
Jennings teen arrested for writing threatening note
The note was left at the school on October 10; the student was arrested on terrorizing today after an investigation.
Rayne man sentenced to more than 18 years for drug trafficking conspiracy
A Rayne man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Matthew Armand Cormier, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. Ramson Robertson Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000;...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge sets bond at $750,000 for man awaiting retrial in killing of mother and daughter
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A visiting judge has set bond at $750,000 for a man facing retrial after a court overturned his capital murder conviction for the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter in Beaumont. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 that the judge from...
kjas.com
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
KPLC TV
Welsh Police searching for theft suspect
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the theft of an air conditioning coil from a local business. Authorities say a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, is believed to have stolen an air conditioning coil from Brandon’s Diesel Service on Hwy 90 around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
KPLC TV
Jennings High School student arrested following threatening note found in October
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings High School student has been arrested after being accused of leaving a threatening note at the school in October, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says the school’s resource deputies were notified of the note after it...
12newsnow.com
Man formerly convicted in 2010 death of woman and her daughter in Beaumont asks to be released on bond
Joseph Colone, Jr. was sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2010 murder of Mary Goodman and her daughter Brianna Goodman. His conviction was overturned in 2022.
Jennings High School student arrested on terrorizing charges
A student at Jennings High was arrested on terrorizing charges stemming from threats made in October.
Local Woman Left Bruised, Claims Church Point Police Used Unnecessary Force During Arrest Over Tint
An Acadia Parish woman is speaking out after she claims she was dragged out of her vehicle and arrested by Church Point Police.
gueydantoday.com
Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force arrests two
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force recently made narcotics arrests in the parish. On Oct. 24, task force agents were working on an investigation in reference to drug activity in the Kaplan area. Agents were able to obtain substantial information which led to the search of 154 Richlieu Circle, in Kaplan. During the search of the residence agents located approximately 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine.
KPLC TV
Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles
Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several utility vehicles from a residence in the Fields Community. Authorities say deputies responded to a theft on Austin Tillery Rd. on Oct. 31, 2022. The owner reported the...
kjas.com
One man dead and another in jail over a reported dispute over loud music in Beaumont
One man is dead and another in jail following a bizarre incident that occurred over the weekend in Beaumont. Police there say it all began shortly after 2:00 on Sunday morning, when Max Lee Keath, 45 of Mauriceville, who was apparently visiting a home on Cheryl Street, got his vehicle and drove to the nearby The Trace Apartments in the 3875 block of North Major Drive and ran over 38-year-old Christopher Matthews in the parking lot of the apartment complex, severely injuring him, resulting in injuries Matthews would eventually die from.
KPLC TV
Cameron Sheriff’s Office conducting active shooter training at old Hackberry High School
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting active shooter training at the old Hackberry High School grounds beginning tomorrow, Nov. 4, 2022. The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time residents may see deputies in and around...
KPLC TV
CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
Attorney representing family of Vidor man killed in I-10 wreck planning to file lawsuit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney representing the family of a 32-year-old Vidor man killed in a wreck last week is planning to file a lawsuit. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck in Beaumont just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
$225,000 bond for Louisiana man accused of contractor fraud
A Lake Charles man has been arrested and faces several contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO).
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
