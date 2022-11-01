One man is dead and another in jail following a bizarre incident that occurred over the weekend in Beaumont. Police there say it all began shortly after 2:00 on Sunday morning, when Max Lee Keath, 45 of Mauriceville, who was apparently visiting a home on Cheryl Street, got his vehicle and drove to the nearby The Trace Apartments in the 3875 block of North Major Drive and ran over 38-year-old Christopher Matthews in the parking lot of the apartment complex, severely injuring him, resulting in injuries Matthews would eventually die from.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO