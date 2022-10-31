Read full article on original website
Wickliffe man allegedly admits to assaulting girlfriend found injured on Carlisle County River Trail
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Wickliffe man is facing charges of 4th degree assault and 2nd degree wanton endangerment following a Wednesday incident near the Carlisle County River Bottoms. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted regarding a missing woman on Nov. 2....
KFVS12
Police working to identify suspected prowlers
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is investigating several reports of prowlers in neighborhoods. Police said they have received multiple reports of strangers lurking in backyards and some trying to get into apartments. The department released a video and a picture of two people they are working to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
whopam.com
Proceedings continued as information sought in East Ninth St. Dollar General shooting
Discussions on how to proceed in an attempted assault case against to men were held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday, and proceedings were continued as more information is sought. Trial is already set in the cases against Winston Morrow and Donte White, who are both charged with attempted first-degree assault...
Hundreds of nails popping tires on Stewart County road
A country road in Stewart Country has become incredibly dangerous ever since someone recently started dropping hundreds of sharp nails on the road. It's a mystery who's doing this, but neighbors said they know one thing: they are sick of blowing out their tires.
WBBJ
Milan 21-year-old dies in wreck involving school bus in Dyer County
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms one person died in a wreck involving a school bus in Dyer County. According to THP, the wreck occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Hogwallow Road and Jones Road. A crash report states a school bus carrying...
thunderboltradio.com
Handgun, Hunting Bow Stolen from Union City Vehicle
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of items from a vehicle on Evergreen Street. Reports said officers spoke with Hunter Lindsey, who discovered the items missing when he arrived at work. Lindsey said the stolen items included a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and a Hoyt Carbon...
KFVS12
Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
wpsdlocal6.com
Police: 15-year-old girl reported missing in Mayfield found, safe
MAYFIELD, KY — A 15-year-old Mayfield girl is missing and police are asking for public assistance in locating her. According to Tuesday morning Facebook post, Aerial Holmes was last seen before trick-or-treating time on Monday. She is described as five feet, four inches tall and 190 pounds with black...
KFVS12
Neighbors, sheriff concerned about Mayfield treatment center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden believes the recent theft of a semi-truck in the community surrounding Recovery Works is just the tip of the iceberg. Sheriff Haden said he has received hundreds of complaints associated with the facility. Recovery Works, a detox addiction treatment center, is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for woman reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 51-year-old Christie S. Taylor was last seen on Saturday in the area of North 12th St. When she was last seen, officers say she was wearing jeans and a jacket, and she...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigating Stolen Truck
Union City police were called to investigate a stolen vehicle from 731 South Sunswept Drive Apartments. Reports said officers spoke with the vehicle owner, 26 year old Bradley Pierce Alexander, who reported his 1991 Toyota truck missing. Alexander told officers that he had denied a request to take a female...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police report another successful Drug Take-Back-Day
A total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the Paducah Police Department during national Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department. The Drug Take-Back event gives the...
whvoradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man wanted for evading arrest along with previous charge
A Martin man is facing a charge of evading arrest after running from a Martin Police officer. As Patrolman Kelly Hendon was patrolling Murphy Drive, he saw 24-year-old Tyrell McElrath who had a warrant for violation of probation. When the officer tried to make contact with McElrath, he handed a...
kbsi23.com
Drivers asked to avoid KY 121 South in Carlisle County after semi truck, trailer crash
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Drivers are asked to avoid KY 121 South near the 307 intersection after a semi truck and trailer rollover crash in Carlisle County. KY 121 South will be reduced to one lane while the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Cunningham Fire Department and emergency manager work to clear the road. work to clear the road, according to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
WSMV
