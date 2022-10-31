Read full article on original website
In race for Mass. Governor’s Council seat, Jacobs and Comerford offer voters a sharp contrast in vision
On election day, Western Massachusetts voters will decide Democratic former Springfield Mayor Mary Hurley’s replacement on the eight-member body that advises the governor on judicial appointments, parole board membership, commutations, and more. The candidates debated on New England Public Media last week. “I've been talking across this district to...
DiZoglio says she’ll use state auditor perch to address rising cost of living in Massachusetts, investigate Department of Children and Families
Democratic Massachusetts State Senator Diana DiZoglio is running for state auditor. After a primary win over Chris Dempsey, who had received the endorsement of outgoing state auditor Suzanne Bump, she now faces Republican Anthony Amore on Tuesday. DiZoglio has been a Beacon Hill fixture since 2013, when she won a seat in the House representing the 14th district. In 2019, she ascended to the Senate from the 1st Essex district. WAMC spoke with DiZoglio today about her promise to address cost of living increases in Massachusetts, as well as recent scrutiny of her political past.
New York officials and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels kick off Adoption Awareness Month
Recognizing November as “Adoption Awareness Month,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado announced $4.7 million in federal funding this week to support adoption-related services in New York. Speaking at the Albany Capital Center Tuesday, state office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Sheila Poole said the funding will go toward...
Hinchey calls on Gov. Hochul to ensure GE finishes Hudson PCB cleanup
New York Senator Michelle Hinchey is calling on fellow Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul to push for more cleanup of Hudson River pollution by General Electric. Hinchey, a Democrat from Saugerties, and 30 Senate colleagues are calling on Governor Hochul to bring Hudson River Trustee agencies, the Environmental Protection Agency and General Electric together to demand that a full remediation and restoration be completed by G.E.
11/3/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
Mattress, textile disposal ban begins in Massachusetts
Beginning today, Massachusetts has banned textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, and towels from being tossed in the trash. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the new regulations will result in 250,000 tons of textiles being diverted annually from landfills and incinerators. As part of the new rules, mattresses can...
After Bard College legal victory for polling place on campus, Vassar College students will likely vote off-campus
This election season has one clear winner in the Hudson Valley. After a 25-year legal fight — including two court victories — students at Bard College in Dutchess County have won the ability to easily access ballots on campus. But students at nearby Vassar College will still have to vote off campus this year, putting county board of elections officials at odds.
Former Gov. Deval Patrick on the midterms, money and politics, Baker, Healey and what he misses about Beacon Hill
We don’t know what the results will be yet, but Massachusetts voters will definitely elect a new governor on Nov. 8, with Republican Charlie Baker stepping aside after two terms. That is among the closely-watched state races in this midterm cycle. Nationally, Republicans are hoping to make inroads in key House and Senate races as they bid to regain control in Washington.
New York State Comptroller's race features longtime Democrat and political newcomer
New York voters are deciding who should be the state’s chief financial officer — a longtime figure in state government or a political newcomer. Republican Paul Rodriguez is running to unseat New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat who has held the position since 2007. The comptroller manages the state’s retirement fund, reviews state contracts, and oversees audits of state and local government spending.
Audit finds 68% more New Yorkers died from opioid overdoses during pandemic
Drug overdose deaths in New York surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Opioid-related deaths increased 68% between 2019 and 2021, according to a report Tuesday from the state comptroller’s office. Nearly 5,000 New Yorkers died of an opioid overdose in 2021 alone. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said this...
James, Henry face off in New York attorney general's race
When New Yorkers vote this election season, they will be choosing an attorney general for the next four years. Democrat Letitia James is seeking reelection, and is being challenged by Republican attorney Michael Henry. The two candidates have different views on how the Attorney General’s Office should operate. During...
Birding 11/1/22
Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Give us a call. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird. Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the...
Bard Conservatory of Music Presents "Uncaged" with world-renowned conductor and composer Tan Dun on November 4
On Friday, November 4 at 8pm, The Bard Conservatory of Music will present “Uncaged,” a centennial concert in honor of pioneering composer and music theorist John Cage. Performed by the Bard Conservatory Orchestra under the direction of Tan Dun, the concert will take place in the Sonsonoff Theatre at The Fisher Center - it will also be live-streamed.
