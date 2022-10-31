World Series Game 3 Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
The Houston Astros will return to the field Tuesday for Game 3 of the World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Major League Baseball postponed Game 3 of the 2022 World Series until Tuesday due to rain in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet again at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.
The Astros plan to roll with the same lineup submitted Tuesday with Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound and David Hensley as the designated hitter. Starting pitcher Cristian Javier will follow for Game 4, as expected.
The Phillies will switch up their pitching rotation, moving Ranger Suárez up a start and pegging Aaron Nola for Game 4. Noah Syndergaard was originally scheduled for Game 3.
Game times remain the same for the next three — five if necessary — games as well as ticket validation. Friday is now Houston and Philadelphia's travel, if the series isn't over after Game 5. All the remaining games will continue to be broadcast on FOX.
