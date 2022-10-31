ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox2detroit.com

Grassroots voters rights group Detroit Action recruits election protectors for Nov 8

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a beautiful fall Wednesday, FOX 2 saw numerous Detroiters drop off their absentee ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections building. In less than a week, more voters are expected to head to the polls to physically cast their ballot in the midterm election. Groups like Detroit Action are making sure those voters' voices are heard.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Karamo lawsuit alleging lack of election security by Detroit city clerk is voter suppression says NAACP

FOX 2 - "Halloween is over but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks," said Rev. Wendell Anthony, Detroit NAACP president. One day after Kristina Karamo - the Republican candidate for Secretary of State - held a press conference to back a lawsuit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Detroit's Board of Election inspectors alleging voter fraud, the Detroit branch of the NAACP is firing back.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules

Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Nessel intervenes in guardianship case; protected individual billed $79K for less than year's work

LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - The state's top attorney is getting involved in a local guardianship case, with a message to attorneys and professional guardians of their fiduciary duties to safeguard vulnerable adults.  Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene in a Wayne County guardianship case, which began in October 2021, when Patricia Dudek was appointed guardian and conservator for an individual with a $30,000 yearly income who also received an inheritance of about $42,000.Dudek's own accounting illustrates that between October 2021 and June 2022 she billed the protected person about $79,000 for less than a year's work....
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
westernherald.com

Western enters agreement with Macomb Community College

Western Michigan University made an agreement with Macomb Community College to benefit Macomb graduates who choose to transfer to WMU. This agreement will make the process of transferring much smoother for Macomb students to pursue a bachelor’s degree at WMU. It also allows the two colleges to sign agreements at the departmental level.
WARREN, MI

