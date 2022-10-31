Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Democrat candidate for Congress Carl Marlinga talks oil, inflation and abortion
Carl Marlinga, the former Macomb County prosecutor and circuit court judge, is running against Republican John James for the 10th Congressional District. Marlinga talks 1-on-1 with FOX 2's Hilary Golston.
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
fox2detroit.com
Grassroots voters rights group Detroit Action recruits election protectors for Nov 8
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On a beautiful fall Wednesday, FOX 2 saw numerous Detroiters drop off their absentee ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections building. In less than a week, more voters are expected to head to the polls to physically cast their ballot in the midterm election. Groups like Detroit Action are making sure those voters' voices are heard.
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
What happens after your absentee ballot is received in Michigan?
There's a whole process that happens once that absentee ballot is received by your city or township clerk, and we spoke with one local clerk to detail the process of what happens after it's received.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 10th Congressional District - John James vs. Carl Marlinga
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 10th congressional district features a Republican in John James who has sought office on three separate occasions - but both of those races were in the U.S. Senate. Now, the former Army pilot is looking to win the newly redrawn 10th district and is...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo alleges Detroit voting corruption in lawsuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In a new lawsuit, Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She filed the suit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors. "Unfortunately, the city of Detroit has been plagued with election...
fox2detroit.com
Karamo lawsuit alleging lack of election security by Detroit city clerk is voter suppression says NAACP
FOX 2 - "Halloween is over but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks," said Rev. Wendell Anthony, Detroit NAACP president. One day after Kristina Karamo - the Republican candidate for Secretary of State - held a press conference to back a lawsuit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and Detroit's Board of Election inspectors alleging voter fraud, the Detroit branch of the NAACP is firing back.
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules
Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
votebeat.org
Head start to prepare absentee ballots for counting before election is not the time-saver clerks had hoped for
As Michigan clerks prepare to reckon with nearly 1 million absentee ballots they’ve received so far, they say one accommodation meant to give them a head start isn’t the solution it was intended to be, especially for smaller municipalities. Rather, it’s mostly big cities, including Grand Rapids and...
Nessel intervenes in guardianship case; protected individual billed $79K for less than year's work
LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - The state's top attorney is getting involved in a local guardianship case, with a message to attorneys and professional guardians of their fiduciary duties to safeguard vulnerable adults. Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene in a Wayne County guardianship case, which began in October 2021, when Patricia Dudek was appointed guardian and conservator for an individual with a $30,000 yearly income who also received an inheritance of about $42,000.Dudek's own accounting illustrates that between October 2021 and June 2022 she billed the protected person about $79,000 for less than a year's work....
Schoolcraft College is accused of retaliation, racial discrimination in federal lawsuit
The school was at risk of losing its accreditation due to its lack of diversity, suit states
What Oakland County voters are saying about the transportation millage
Voters in Oakland County will be deciding what the future of transportation will look like when they head to the polls on Tuesday.
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo wants to invalidate mail-in ballots – but only in Detroit
A lawsuit asks court to block absentee ballots submitted by mail or drop box in Detroit. Attorneys for the Detroit city clerk called the lawsuit “blatant racism”. 35,629 Detroit voters have already voted by absentee ballot as of last week. With a week to go before Election Day, Michigan...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
westernherald.com
Western enters agreement with Macomb Community College
Western Michigan University made an agreement with Macomb Community College to benefit Macomb graduates who choose to transfer to WMU. This agreement will make the process of transferring much smoother for Macomb students to pursue a bachelor’s degree at WMU. It also allows the two colleges to sign agreements at the departmental level.
Oakland Co. transit proposal has opposing views but will be decided by voters
For many seniors and disabled adults, public transportation services in certain Oakland County communities have provided a much-needed lifeline.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit at Work program has thousands of job openings as city unemployment hits 20-year low
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The unemployment rate measures workers in the labor force who don't have a job, but are actively looking for work. The unemployment rate in the city reaching a 20-year-low of 7 percent in September, but doesn't include people who have given up looking or just aren't.
fox2detroit.com
Updates from Roseville murder investigation • Another winning Powerball ticket in Michigan • RSV cases rise
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - There is a picture and document that says Roseville police has made an arrest on murder charges of the person of interest. The man appears to be the driver of a truck that had a body in the flatbed following a crash. While no official announcement...
