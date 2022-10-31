Oxford, AL – The accident reported earlier in the week did end in a fatal injury. The pedestrian was reportedly hit as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. The Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, confirmed that Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died. The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets. The driver, a 54-year old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been charged at this time and per Chief Bill Partridge the investigation is ongoing.

OXFORD, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO