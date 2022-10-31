Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Peer Helpers at Curry high helping students navigate after pandemic disruption
JASPER, Ala (WBMA) — The pandemic took a learning and an emotional toll on many students, while some seek private tutors, others are turning to their peers for help. At Curry High School in Walker County, students tutor other students. These students are called "Peer Helpers." Not only do...
Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.
Political experience: Elected district attorney in 2018; appointed to job in 2017, becoming the first Black district attorney for the Jefferson County Birmingham Division. Professional experience: Worked in Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, including as chief deputy district attorney; currently instructor at Miles College School of Law, where he teaches criminal law and criminal procedure; former adjunct professor, Jefferson State Community College; former adjunct professor, Birmingham School of Law; former adjunct professor, National Advocacy Center for District Attorneys.
ABC 33/40 News
West Central Alabama sees highest flu numbers in Alabama
Alabama's flu-like illness numbers are doubling in parts of the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Now, only one of the state's eight regions is under 6%. In the West Central Region, which includes Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties, positive cases have skyrocketed from less than 2% two...
ABC 33/40 News
Trussville City Schools superintendent submits resignation
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill turned in her resignation just over a month after taking a 60-day leave of paid absence after controversy followed how a threat made by a student was handled. Dr. Neill's contract was through June 2026, but she will...
wbrc.com
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
ABC 33/40 News
Delays in Jefferson County Emergency Service response raise concern among leaders
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The state of Jefferson County Emergency Services has been labeled “non sustainable” by experts. A study done by Fitch and Associates revealed many flaws with the emergency response system. Some of the critical findings included delayed or no ambulance response, chaotic 911...
weisradio.com
Widower Awarded $6.3 Million Against Alabama Ambulance Company
A Calhoun County jury awarded $6,295,000 to a man who’s wife died in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick filed suit after his wife died while waiting for medical care. On May 28th, 2016, 911 was called after Charlotte Ellswick was suffering from a heart attack. According to attorney Bruce Downey IV, the ambulance crew had staged themselves two blocks away and refused to respond to the scene.
wbrc.com
More seniors living near poverty line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New census data shows more seniors are now living in poverty and a third of older adults in Alabama rely completely on social security for their monthly income. At least half of older adults in the state rely on social security for more than half of...
ABC 33/40 News
Anniston EMS ordered to pay $6 million, jury rules with plaintiff in wrongful death case
Anniston Emergency Medical Service must pay $6 million after a jury ruled in favor of a Calhoun County man in a wrongful death lawsuit. On May 28th, 2016, Walter Ellswick found his wife, Charlotte suffering from a heart attack at their home on 1st Street in Anniston. After several calls...
ABC 33/40 News
Talladega partners with Main Street Alabama to revitalize downtown
The city of Talladega is working to revitalize its downtown area. According to a preliminary study done by Main Street Alabama, 50% of the Talladega community said the downtown area is declining. Donna Kelly has been living in Talladega for 10 years and has owned a downtown business for two...
OPINION: Sordid chapter in Alabama Criminal Justice History coming to a close
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco This past week the conviction and recommendation of the death penalty by a Marshall County jury of Jimmy Lee Spencer put the state one step closer to justice for the victims of his crimes and a sordid chapter in Alabama’s criminal justice history. Spencer was […]
How did an Alabama man get away with pretending to be a Stanford student?
An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dormitories for nearly 10 months, according to university officials. William Curry, from Vestavia Hills, was removed from campus on Thursday after a resident assistant for Crothers Hall found the man living in the basement of the dorm, the Stanford Daily reported. Resident assistants at Crothers Hall told the student newspaper that Curry posed as a sophomore studying pre-med and falsely claimed he was recruited to the Stanford men’s track and field team in 2020.
UPDATED: Pedestrian Accident Fatal After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game
Oxford, AL – The accident reported earlier in the week did end in a fatal injury. The pedestrian was reportedly hit as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. The Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, confirmed that Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died. The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets. The driver, a 54-year old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been charged at this time and per Chief Bill Partridge the investigation is ongoing.
ABC 33/40 News
Closed lane of 280 in Shelby County reopens after wreck
The left lane of U.S. 280 that was closed near mile marker 11 in Shelby County due to a multi-vehicle wreck was reopened Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened at approximately 12:45 P.M. and was resolved around 4:00 p.m.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
ABC 33/40 News
Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham-area lawmakers draft exhibition driving law with harsh penalties for people caught
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — By next year there may be a new law to stop exhibition driving, like in the above video, from happening in Birmingham or anywhere else in the state. In August, a 19-year-old mother, Ja'Kia Winston, was shot and killed in this parking lot on second avenue north in Birmingham.
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Struck Killed On Friday Night
A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured Friday night as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown confirmed Monday morning Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died.
Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
wbrc.com
Alabama Power increasing monthly rates by $10 starting Dec. 1st
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will soon be paying more for their energy bills, as the company works to offset rising fuel costs. Starting December 1, you’ll pay an extra $10 because of rising fuel costs. Officials say the price they’re charging you for energy right now,...
Comments / 0