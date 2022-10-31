Read full article on original website
kpic
Smell smoke? Could be a field reduction burn
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Field reduction burns are underway in Coos County. The controlled burns are facilitated by the Coos Forest Protective Association under the Oregon Smoke Management Plan. CFPA District Specialist Jef Chase says owners of private forests often end up with large piles of debris after logging.
kpic
Oregon Horse Center builds indoor mountain trail for competitive, non-competitive riders
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is gearing up for the National Indoor Mountain Trail championship Thursday through Sunday. The regular horse arenas have been transformed into forest wonderlands with trees, a mountain, a trail and even a waterfall and stream with a walking bridge. Contestants...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove SPOT shelter opening this week
November 2 - The Carry it Forward’s Cottage Grove SPOT (Shelter Prioritizing Onward Traction) has 33 individuals onsite. Those at the site include seven couples and 13 women. There are six dogs and three cats housed with the guests. The entry assessment process has found services in other communities...
kpic
Free portable stoves aimed at reducing forest fires in Coos County
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) is giving homeless clients of the Devereux Center in Coos Bay a safer cooking option. On Wednesday, CFPA provided portable stoves to those living in forested areas, using grant funds from Keep Oregon Green. The compact stoves, powered by...
kpic
Eugene Ballet kicks off 2022-2023 season with 'The Sleeping Beauty' at the Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Ballet is kicking off their 2022-2023 season with "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall this weekend. The show features sets that Artistic Director Toni Pimble describes as "eye candy." Plus, brand new costumes like tutus and tiaras. Thirty young performers from...
kezi.com
Local non-profit drug rehab center honors community members
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some touching and heartfelt stories were shared during an annual awards ceremony where individuals were recognized for their work in the field of drug and alcohol treatment. Serenity Lane, a non-profit drug rehabilitation center in Eugene, held its 12th annual Community Service Awards on November 2. Over...
kpic
Eugene Police received 3 reports of blades found in candy bars on Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say trick-or-treaters have found two more razor blades in their candy bars making it a total of three. Police say the razor blades resemble the blades found in pencil sharpeners. "It's so unfortunate that a holiday that's meant for kids to go out and...
kpic
Roseburg accepting fall tourism grant applications
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Community Development Department and Roseburg Economic Development Commission is now accepting fall tourism grant applications, the city announced in a news release. “The City is excited about the opportunity to possibly provide tourism grants to those seeking to draw tourists to our area and...
kpic
Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
kezi.com
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
kpic
North Fork Smith River Road closed due to landslide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Public Works Department has closed North Fork Smith River Road on Hwy 48 due to a landslide Wednesday night. Douglas County Government says both lanes of travel are blocked with large boulders and other debris. Equipment has been sent to clear the debris, but it is not yet known how long the road will be closed.
kpic
Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
kpic
$1,000 reward offered for information in I-5 poaching of elk near Glendale
GLENDALE, Ore. — A $1,000 reward or five hunter preference points is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or citation of those involved in the poaching of two elk within 100 yards of I-5 near Glendale. The Oregon Hunters Association is offering the cash reward, and...
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
kpic
Small M3.5 earthquake shakes off Oregon coast
BANDON, Ore. — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported just before 3 a.m. PDT about 121 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. The quake was pretty shallow, with a depth of only 10 kilometers...
kpic
Hundreds of acres at site of former lumber mill up for auction in Gardiner
GARDINER, Ore. — Hundreds of acres are up for auction in Gardiner, and potential buyers have just a few weeks left to place their bids. 440 acres sits nearly unused in Gardiner with a rail line, warehouses, shop buildings, dams, and water rights. Industrial Harbor USA, LLC, managed by...
kpic
Public can help solve cold cases with website created by Eugene Police Cold Case Squad
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department announced Tuesday a new website created by cold case volunteers in hopes of generating tips that help solve cold case homicides and missing persons investigations. The Eugene Police Volunteer Cold Case Squad is staffed by volunteer, retired law enforcement officers, according to...
KCBY
Building demolition in Coos Bay may cause inconveniences for motorists
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has contracted Johnson Rock Products, Inc. for the demolition of the old Gary's Automotive Building at 405 Newmark Avenue. The city anticipates work to begin November 1st, and will be completed by the end of December. Officials anticipate that with...
