Roseburg, OR

kpic

Smell smoke? Could be a field reduction burn

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Field reduction burns are underway in Coos County. The controlled burns are facilitated by the Coos Forest Protective Association under the Oregon Smoke Management Plan. CFPA District Specialist Jef Chase says owners of private forests often end up with large piles of debris after logging.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Cottage Grove SPOT shelter opening this week

November 2 - The Carry it Forward’s Cottage Grove SPOT (Shelter Prioritizing Onward Traction) has 33 individuals onsite. Those at the site include seven couples and 13 women. There are six dogs and three cats housed with the guests. The entry assessment process has found services in other communities...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kpic

Free portable stoves aimed at reducing forest fires in Coos County

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) is giving homeless clients of the Devereux Center in Coos Bay a safer cooking option. On Wednesday, CFPA provided portable stoves to those living in forested areas, using grant funds from Keep Oregon Green. The compact stoves, powered by...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Local non-profit drug rehab center honors community members

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some touching and heartfelt stories were shared during an annual awards ceremony where individuals were recognized for their work in the field of drug and alcohol treatment. Serenity Lane, a non-profit drug rehabilitation center in Eugene, held its 12th annual Community Service Awards on November 2. Over...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Roseburg accepting fall tourism grant applications

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Community Development Department and Roseburg Economic Development Commission is now accepting fall tourism grant applications, the city announced in a news release. “The City is excited about the opportunity to possibly provide tourism grants to those seeking to draw tourists to our area and...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

North Fork Smith River Road closed due to landslide

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Public Works Department has closed North Fork Smith River Road on Hwy 48 due to a landslide Wednesday night. Douglas County Government says both lanes of travel are blocked with large boulders and other debris. Equipment has been sent to clear the debris, but it is not yet known how long the road will be closed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Small M3.5 earthquake shakes off Oregon coast

BANDON, Ore. — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported just before 3 a.m. PDT about 121 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. The quake was pretty shallow, with a depth of only 10 kilometers...
BANDON, OR

