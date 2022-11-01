Read full article on original website
COLUMN: Indiana women’s basketball will be tested weekly. Are they up for the challenge?
On Tuesday, Indiana women’s basketball returns to Assembly Hall to commence its regular season. Expectations are high from fans, the national media and especially head coach Teri Moren and her Hoosiers, who are gunning for the program’s first national title. But we’re not even at Thanksgiving yet, so...
Indiana men’s basketball roundtable: IDS reporters predict the 2022-23 season
A season after ending a five-year NCAA Tournament drought, Indiana men’s basketball enters the 2022-23 season with more preseason hype than it has seen in a decade. Head coach Mike Woodson is back for year two with one goal in mind: to raise another banner. Indiana tips off the...
COLUMN: Fine, you can enjoy Indiana men’s basketball obliterating Saint Francis
Alright, no fooling around in the lede this time — here’s a play-by-play breakdown of Indiana men’s basketball’s 104-59 victory over the University of Saint Francis, starting with an Indiana equipment manager’s missed layup 12 minutes before tip-off. Hope you have your note pad ready.
Mackenzie Holmes is fully healthy and ready to lead Indiana women's basketball in 2022-23
After last season’s final game, when Indiana women’s basketball had its season ended by the University of Connecticut in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, then-junior forward Mackenzie Holmes was asked if she would be returning to the team next year. Holmes quashed any remaining questions about her future with her reply.
Indiana volleyball to face No. 4 Nebraska on the road Wednesday
Indiana volleyball was last in action in West Lafayette, Indiana, where the team fell to its in-state rival Purdue on Sunday. The 3-1 loss against Purdue snapped Indiana’s four-match winning streak, but the team will look to start a new streak when it hits the road to face No. 4 Nebraska at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln.
Three moments that told the story of Indiana men’s basketball’s 104-59 exhibition victory
Indiana men’s basketball had little trouble taking care of the University of Saint Francis on Thursday, winning 104-59 in its second and final exhibition game of the preseason. Against the NAIA school from Fort Wayne, Indiana, the Hoosiers’ controlling effort came with little surprise. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led...
Freshman Sam Landau stands out for Indiana men’s tennis in Fighting Irish Mini Dual event
Indiana men’s tennis wrapped up the penultimate tournament in the team’s fall season this past weekend in South Bend, Indiana, at the Fighting Irish Mini Dual event. The competition was the Hoosiers’ first indoor tournament of the season. Four Hoosier freshmen — Sam Landau, Luc Boulier, Ekansh...
Indiana club ice hockey splits two-game series with Kentucky, moves to 8-5
The Indiana hockey club faced the University of Kentucky in a two-game series over the weekend, losing the opener before leaving Lexington, Kentucky with a win of its own. The Hoosiers kept the score line close and competitive Friday night but couldn’t beat the Wildcats through 60 minutes as they lost 5-3. The club had a more successful night on Saturday, never trailing and beating the Wildcats 5-2.
Indiana men’s basketball to face Saint Francis in second exhibition game of preseason
Indiana men’s basketball will conclude its preseason slate with an exhibition against the University of Saint Francis at 7 p.m. Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are coming off a dominant 78-42 win against Marian University in its first contest of the 2022-23 campaign last Saturday. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and sophomore guard Tamar Bates were sidelined due to precautionary reasons, but other secondary players and newcomers stepped up to lead Indiana to a victory.
Indiana football defensive leaders discuss expectations for the team following the bye week
Indiana football got a much-needed week off following four straight losses in Big Ten play, giving the team extra time to reflect on the 3-5 record overall. As Indiana prepares for a big game against No. 16 Penn State at home, the team took time to recover physically and mentally.
Fresh off bye week, Indiana football faced with Camper injury, more quarterback decisions
Four games remain on Indiana football’s schedule. Amidst a record of 3-5 through the first eight games, six is the magic number. Six wins will automatically grant Indiana a bowl appearance for the first time since the 2020 season — the third time since head coach Tom Allen's first full season in 2017.
AIDS Memorial Quilt to be displayed on IU’s campus in November
The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt is coming to IU’s campus from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12. Thirty sections of the 54-ton tapestry have been selected to be displayed at the Indiana Memorial Union, Student Health Center and Monroe County Public Library between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Bloomington Handmade Market to return for Holiday Fair Nov. 12, 13
Artists from around Bloomington and the Midwest will gather at the Bloomington Handmade Market Holiday Fair at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 and 13 at the Monroe Convention Center. The 13th biannual Handmade Market — which takes place each June and November — features artists with a wide range of specialties, from jewelry making, pottery and glasswork to clothing design and lamp-making. The November market is geared toward the winter holidays and features gift items.
Local music scene: Nov. 3-9
Rewind Records will present touring pop rock band Litvar at 7:30 p.m. at Artisan Alley. Local folk rock and country band Rain on the Rocks and Fort Wayne pop rock band Uncle Muscle will open the show. Detroit rock band Protomartyr will perform at 9:30 p.m. at The Bishop Bar....
Lime doubles down on e-scooter safety in Bloomington
Lime’s goal is to give people a safe, fun, and sustainable way to get where they need to go. Safety is the most important word in that sentence because it underpins everything they do. Safety comes first and always at Lime because as the global leader in shared electric vehicles, they understand that safety is the foundation of every successful shared e-scooter or e-bike program.
Artisan Guilds of Bloomington Holiday Show to kick off Friday
The Artisan Guilds of Bloomington’s annual Holiday Show, a gathering of three local artists’ guilds, will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at the Monroe County Convention Center. Each year, the Local Clay Potters Guild, Bloomington Spinners and Weavers Guild and Indiana Glass Guild come together to present their artwork, provide demonstrations of their craft and offer a variety of handmade items for holiday shopping. This year’s show will be the first time the Artisan Guilds have gathered since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local nonprofit organizations are working to alleviate poverty
Bloomington organizations are working together to combat poverty in the area through the South Central Community Action Program and other organizations and communities. South Central Community Action Program is an organization that helps with poverty in Bloomington through various programs. Each of its programs specializes in providing opportunities and security to individuals who might be experiencing poverty in different ways. These programs include the Head Start childcare service, Energy Assistance service, Weatherization service, Housing Choice Opportunities, Growing Opportunities and Thriving Connections.
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
Documentary screening, workshop and readings to focus on Affrilachian Poets
A multievent program consisting of a screening, workshop, panel and poetry reading will highlight the works and culture of the Affrilachian Poets. It will span from Nov. 4-5. All events will be in the Cook Center in Maxwell Hall. The Affrilachian Poets are a group of poets and writers of...
