Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball to face No. 4 Nebraska on the road Wednesday

Indiana volleyball was last in action in West Lafayette, Indiana, where the team fell to its in-state rival Purdue on Sunday. The 3-1 loss against Purdue snapped Indiana’s four-match winning streak, but the team will look to start a new streak when it hits the road to face No. 4 Nebraska at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Indiana club ice hockey splits two-game series with Kentucky, moves to 8-5

The Indiana hockey club faced the University of Kentucky in a two-game series over the weekend, losing the opener before leaving Lexington, Kentucky with a win of its own. The Hoosiers kept the score line close and competitive Friday night but couldn’t beat the Wildcats through 60 minutes as they lost 5-3. The club had a more successful night on Saturday, never trailing and beating the Wildcats 5-2.
LEXINGTON, KY
Indiana men’s basketball to face Saint Francis in second exhibition game of preseason

Indiana men’s basketball will conclude its preseason slate with an exhibition against the University of Saint Francis at 7 p.m. Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are coming off a dominant 78-42 win against Marian University in its first contest of the 2022-23 campaign last Saturday. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and sophomore guard Tamar Bates were sidelined due to precautionary reasons, but other secondary players and newcomers stepped up to lead Indiana to a victory.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
AIDS Memorial Quilt to be displayed on IU’s campus in November

The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt is coming to IU’s campus from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12. Thirty sections of the 54-ton tapestry have been selected to be displayed at the Indiana Memorial Union, Student Health Center and Monroe County Public Library between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington Handmade Market to return for Holiday Fair Nov. 12, 13

Artists from around Bloomington and the Midwest will gather at the Bloomington Handmade Market Holiday Fair at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 and 13 at the Monroe Convention Center. The 13th biannual Handmade Market — which takes place each June and November — features artists with a wide range of specialties, from jewelry making, pottery and glasswork to clothing design and lamp-making. The November market is geared toward the winter holidays and features gift items.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Local music scene: Nov. 3-9

Rewind Records will present touring pop rock band Litvar at 7:30 p.m. at Artisan Alley. Local folk rock and country band Rain on the Rocks and Fort Wayne pop rock band Uncle Muscle will open the show. Detroit rock band Protomartyr will perform at 9:30 p.m. at The Bishop Bar....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Lime doubles down on e-scooter safety in Bloomington

Lime’s goal is to give people a safe, fun, and sustainable way to get where they need to go. Safety is the most important word in that sentence because it underpins everything they do. Safety comes first and always at Lime because as the global leader in shared electric vehicles, they understand that safety is the foundation of every successful shared e-scooter or e-bike program.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Artisan Guilds of Bloomington Holiday Show to kick off Friday

The Artisan Guilds of Bloomington’s annual Holiday Show, a gathering of three local artists’ guilds, will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at the Monroe County Convention Center. Each year, the Local Clay Potters Guild, Bloomington Spinners and Weavers Guild and Indiana Glass Guild come together to present their artwork, provide demonstrations of their craft and offer a variety of handmade items for holiday shopping. This year’s show will be the first time the Artisan Guilds have gathered since the COVID-19 pandemic.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Local nonprofit organizations are working to alleviate poverty

Bloomington organizations are working together to combat poverty in the area through the South Central Community Action Program and other organizations and communities. South Central Community Action Program is an organization that helps with poverty in Bloomington through various programs. Each of its programs specializes in providing opportunities and security to individuals who might be experiencing poverty in different ways. These programs include the Head Start childcare service, Energy Assistance service, Weatherization service, Housing Choice Opportunities, Growing Opportunities and Thriving Connections.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

