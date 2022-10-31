ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago area shows off creative costumes on Halloween as trick-or-treaters fill streets

By John Garcia via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWUio_0ithN5oG00

From Elvis to royalty, goblins and ghouls, and even the occasional inflatable chicken, costumed trick-or-treaters filled the streets with their creativity this Halloween.

For Barrington Elementary School students, Halloween may be the best day of the year other than the last day of school. They get to dress up as their favorite characters, and they'll get more sweets than they can imagine.

"Can't wait 'til tomorrow with all the sugar in their system," laughed Principal Ken Hyllberg.

Whether you're a little kid, a big kid, or a really big kid, the Chicago area showed off its Halloween spirit - and creative costumes - Monday.

But Halloween isn't just for the kids. Hyllberg dressed up as a Chicago hot dog - no ketchup, of course - and the teachers also got a bit creative. Two went as Ken and Barbie, and a group of four picked a Dr. Seuss theme: One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.

"We dress up together every year and since we all teach reading we though a tribute to Dr. Seuss was a perfect way to celebrate this year," said Kim Gillengerten.

The kids get plenty of traditional trick or treating after school. As long as the rain stays away they are happy to fill their bags with treats. Some come with parents, and earlier at school there was another chance for parents to take it all in as they line the path of the Halloween parade.

The next few weeks may be a busy time for dentists, but no one is complaining today.

Owen Anderson uses a walker to get around, but on Halloween it's an integral part of his costume as he dressed up as Elvis Presley.

Owen Anderson, 14, suffered a significant brain injury in a near-drowning accident 11 years ago. He is non-verbal and gets around with a walker, but none of that matters on Halloween. In fact, the walker opens up a whole other world of costumes to him.

"There are so many things other kids do that he can't do. And this is the one time of the year when they're looking at him like oh my gosh, he's so cool," said his mother Beth Anderson.

His parents create a different costume every year. In the past he's been Clark Kent in a phone booth, a hot air balloon pilot, and the greatest showman. The ideas often come from movies, which includes this year's: The King himself, Elvis Presley, in his pink Cadillac.

"He lights up. He's a changed person when he's in costume," said father Keith Anderson.

Owen is a freshman at Palatine High school where he did a trunk or treat last week, and he was the star of the show.

"People are always looking differently at special needs kids. This is the one time of the year he's the special guy," Keith Anderson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyde Park Herald

Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row

Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter

In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Barbara Bates highlights Fall collection at recent show

Breast cancer survivors strutted their stuff at the Bates: Fall 2022 Collection fashion show held on October 23, 2022, at the Venue West in Chicago’s West Loop. The fashion show traditionally features a special collection of fashions designed by Barbara Bates Designs and modeled by breast cancer survivors. President and CEO of Sinai Chicago. Dr. Ezike spoke during a session with event hosts Shirley Strawberry and Jeanne Sparrow. The sounds for the early evening event were provided by Gene Hunt with a special guest appearance by Kool Moe Dee. Barbara Bates Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization committed to two very important causes—serving economically disadvantaged high school seniors by providing prom attire and philanthropic support of breast cancer awareness and education to reduce the impact of the disparities that exist for Black and Latino communities.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

These Are The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating In Chicagoland

It feels like the Halloween spirit has been pervading the Chicago area for weeks now. The annual event is finally here from haunted houses to pumpkin light shows and the spookiest decorations! Have we all sorted out our costumes? Stocked up on candy? Here’s what you need to know about trick-or-treat hours for tonight.  Officially, kids can start collecting candy from 3 to 7 PM.  There’s a whole bunch of city-sponsored events happening today from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Attend a Spooky Season celebration at the Woodson Regional Library for a night of fun, food, and games from 3 to 7 PM. Address: 9525 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL, 60628 Head to a Halloween party at Fuller Park from 4 to 6 PM for a festive night of candy giveaways, arts and crafts, and face painting. Address: 331 West 45th StreetChicago, IL, 60609
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: Gangland vengeance and ghosts near Holy Name Cathedral

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was 1852 when the cornerstone was set for a massive brick place of worship called the Church of the Holy Name was constructed on State Street between Superior and Huron streets – only nine years after the Vatican created the Diocese of Illinois and 15 years after Chicago was incorporated as a city. The original Church of the Holy Name was destroyed in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. But in the three years afterward, Chicago Archbishop Thomas Foley and Holy Name Pastor and Rector the Rev. John McMullen traveled around the country to raise money...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Chicago Man Charged With Handing Out Cannabis Edibles To Trick-Or-Treaters

In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A suburban Chicago man has been charged with handing out...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week

Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Where to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area

If you find yourself with heaps of leftover Halloween candy, you may be wondering what you can do with all the extra treats. Donating candy is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs a Treats For Troops program that collects candies and sends them...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

A Groovy Slideshow of Chicago’s Mod-est Neighborhood

Pill Hill got its name because, in the 1960s, doctors who worked at nearby South Chicago Hospital began settling on the Stony Island Ridge. They were attracted by a new development of mid-century modern houses, built to keep middle-class residents on the South Side. Pill Hill is no longer a...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Holiday “On Stage” Performances

A wonderful slate of unforgettable performances from … Paramount Theatre | Rialto Square Theatre | Drury Lane | James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts | The Dancing Horses Theatre | The Genesee Theatre | Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts | The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University | Overshadowed Theatrical Production.
AURORA, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
110K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy