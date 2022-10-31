ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Watch Journey tear up Lollapalooza with sparkling version of Be Good To Yourself

By Fraser Lewry
 3 days ago

Journey are releasing a live album recorded at their performance at the Lollapalooza festival in 2021. Live In Concert At Lollapalooza will be released on December 9.

The show took place at Grant Park in Chicago on July 31 last year, where the band joined a weekend lineup that also included Foo Fighters , Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Megan Three Stallion and Tyler, The Creator. The performance was originally broadcast live via subscription streaming service Hulu

"Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the upcoming release of Journey's incredible Lollapalooza performance," says the band's label. "The stunning set, which will be released on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and Vinyl, serves as a testament not only to the band's enduring legacy, but their relevance to a whole new generation of rock'n'roll fans."

First out of the gates in a live video of Be Good To Yourself, a song that originally appeared on Journey's ninth album Raised On Radio in 1996. Tracklist below.

Two weeks ago Journey announced a 38-city North American Tour for spring 2023. The band's Freedom Tour will kick off in Allentown, Pennsylvania on February 4, and run through to April 25, in Palm Springs, California. Support on all shows will comes from Toto . Full dates below.

Journey: Live In Concert At Lollapalooza tracklist

1. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
2. Only The Young
3. Guitar Interlude
4. Stone In Love
5. Be Good To Yourself
6. Just The Same Way
7. Lights
8. Still They Ride
9. Escape
10. La Do Da
11. Piano Interlude
12. Who's Crying Now
13. Guitar Interlude
14. Wheel In The Sky
15. Ask The Lonely
16. Open Arms
17. Lovin' Touchin' Squeezin'
18. Faithfully
19. Any Way You Want It
20. Don't Stop Believin'

Journey: The Freedom Tour 2023

Feb 04: Allentown PPL Center, PA
Feb 05: Charlottesville John Paul Jones Arena, VA
Feb 08: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA
Feb 10: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC
Feb 11: Greensboro Greensboro Coliseum, NC
Feb 14: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY
Feb 17: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN
Feb 19: Bossier City Brookshire Grocery Arena, LA
Feb 22: Austin Moody Center, TX
Feb 23: Lafayette Cajundome, LA
Feb 26: Jacksonville Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL
Mar 01: Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Mar 03: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA
Mar 04: Hartford XL Center, CT
Mar 08: Montreal Bell Centre, QC
Mar 09: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC
Mar 12: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON
Mar 13: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON
Mar 16: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY
Mar 17: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ
Mar 20: Champaign State Farm Center, IL
Mar 21: Moline Vibrant Arena at The MARK, IL
Mar 24: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, SD
Mar 25: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE
Mar 28: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA
Mar 31: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Tickets are on sale now .

