Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball roundtable: IDS reporters predict the 2022-23 season
A season after ending a five-year NCAA Tournament drought, Indiana men’s basketball enters the 2022-23 season with more preseason hype than it has seen in a decade. Head coach Mike Woodson is back for year two with one goal in mind: to raise another banner. Indiana tips off the...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana women’s basketball will be tested weekly. Are they up for the challenge?
On Tuesday, Indiana women’s basketball returns to Assembly Hall to commence its regular season. Expectations are high from fans, the national media and especially head coach Teri Moren and her Hoosiers, who are gunning for the program’s first national title. But we’re not even at Thanksgiving yet, so...
Indiana Daily Student
Mackenzie Holmes is fully healthy and ready to lead Indiana women's basketball in 2022-23
After last season’s final game, when Indiana women’s basketball had its season ended by the University of Connecticut in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, then-junior forward Mackenzie Holmes was asked if she would be returning to the team next year. Holmes quashed any remaining questions about her future with her reply.
Indiana Daily Student
Three moments that told the story of Indiana men’s basketball’s 104-59 exhibition victory
Indiana men’s basketball had little trouble taking care of the University of Saint Francis on Thursday, winning 104-59 in its second and final exhibition game of the preseason. Against the NAIA school from Fort Wayne, Indiana, the Hoosiers’ controlling effort came with little surprise. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Injuries and quarterback drama have Indiana football experiencing déjà vu
As Indiana football got out to a 3-0 start this season, Hoosier fans let out a sigh of relief. Having already surpassed its 2021 win total, the rest of Indiana’s season had no way of reaching last season’s lows – mathematically, at least. Well – here we...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball to face No. 4 Nebraska on the road Wednesday
Indiana volleyball was last in action in West Lafayette, Indiana, where the team fell to its in-state rival Purdue on Sunday. The 3-1 loss against Purdue snapped Indiana’s four-match winning streak, but the team will look to start a new streak when it hits the road to face No. 4 Nebraska at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana club ice hockey splits two-game series with Kentucky, moves to 8-5
The Indiana hockey club faced the University of Kentucky in a two-game series over the weekend, losing the opener before leaving Lexington, Kentucky with a win of its own. The Hoosiers kept the score line close and competitive Friday night but couldn’t beat the Wildcats through 60 minutes as they lost 5-3. The club had a more successful night on Saturday, never trailing and beating the Wildcats 5-2.
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU and current Archie Miller assistant Kenny Johnson hit with NCAA sanctions
The Louisville men’s basketball program avoided major NCAA penalties for its role in both the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college recruiting under former coach Rick Pitino, and for additional violations that occurred under his successor Chris Mack. But former IU assistant coach Kenny Johnson, and by extension...
Indiana Daily Student
What to make of Indiana women’s soccer’s 2022 growing pains
Indiana women’s soccer entered 2022 with a promising young roster coming off of two of the best seasons the program has ever had. In the shortened 2020-21 spring season, Indiana went 6-4-1 in the all-conference slate and racked up 19 points — a program record. In the fall of 2021, Indiana started 8-2-1 and finished with nine wins, yet another first for the program.
hammerandrails.com
And now, standing 6’ 3 from Crown Point, Indiana...
Hello fellow Purdue diehards and readers! I am Ryan Bonaparte, one of the new Hammer and Rails writers on SB Nation. I am quite excited to be here, and I would like to introduce myself to you and share a bit of my story as a Boilermaker and beyond into this role.
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of an IU basketball legend to start against Hoosiers in Thursday exhibition
If you see a familiar face with a familiar name on Thursday evening, yes, he’s who you think he is. Indiana hosts St. Francis in its second of two preseason exhibition games, and for the second straight contest there will be noteworthy IU connections on the opposing side. On...
Indiana Daily Student
Fresh off bye week, Indiana football faced with Camper injury, more quarterback decisions
Four games remain on Indiana football’s schedule. Amidst a record of 3-5 through the first eight games, six is the magic number. Six wins will automatically grant Indiana a bowl appearance for the first time since the 2020 season — the third time since head coach Tom Allen's first full season in 2017.
Indiana Daily Student
Freshman Sam Landau stands out for Indiana men’s tennis in Fighting Irish Mini Dual event
Indiana men’s tennis wrapped up the penultimate tournament in the team’s fall season this past weekend in South Bend, Indiana, at the Fighting Irish Mini Dual event. The competition was the Hoosiers’ first indoor tournament of the season. Four Hoosier freshmen — Sam Landau, Luc Boulier, Ekansh...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled
ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
smallfarmersjournal.com
The Buzz of the Crowd: HORSE PROGRESS DAYS 2022
Most quiet country people have been humbled and quieted by this pandemic. Yet the greening of a third year may harbor hope disguised as impatience, with most folks wary but set to return to the company of others, determined to get on with the occasionally generous and usually predictable business of living.
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
Indiana Daily Student
AIDS Memorial Quilt to be displayed on IU’s campus in November
The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt is coming to IU’s campus from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12. Thirty sections of the 54-ton tapestry have been selected to be displayed at the Indiana Memorial Union, Student Health Center and Monroe County Public Library between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
Comments / 0