Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball to face No. 4 Nebraska on the road Wednesday

Indiana volleyball was last in action in West Lafayette, Indiana, where the team fell to its in-state rival Purdue on Sunday. The 3-1 loss against Purdue snapped Indiana’s four-match winning streak, but the team will look to start a new streak when it hits the road to face No. 4 Nebraska at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana club ice hockey splits two-game series with Kentucky, moves to 8-5

The Indiana hockey club faced the University of Kentucky in a two-game series over the weekend, losing the opener before leaving Lexington, Kentucky with a win of its own. The Hoosiers kept the score line close and competitive Friday night but couldn’t beat the Wildcats through 60 minutes as they lost 5-3. The club had a more successful night on Saturday, never trailing and beating the Wildcats 5-2.
LEXINGTON, KY
Indiana Daily Student

What to make of Indiana women’s soccer’s 2022 growing pains

Indiana women’s soccer entered 2022 with a promising young roster coming off of two of the best seasons the program has ever had. In the shortened 2020-21 spring season, Indiana went 6-4-1 in the all-conference slate and racked up 19 points — a program record. In the fall of 2021, Indiana started 8-2-1 and finished with nine wins, yet another first for the program.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hammerandrails.com

And now, standing 6’ 3 from Crown Point, Indiana...

Hello fellow Purdue diehards and readers! I am Ryan Bonaparte, one of the new Hammer and Rails writers on SB Nation. I am quite excited to be here, and I would like to introduce myself to you and share a bit of my story as a Boilermaker and beyond into this role.
CROWN POINT, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled

ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
ATTICA, IN
smallfarmersjournal.com

The Buzz of the Crowd: HORSE PROGRESS DAYS 2022

Most quiet country people have been humbled and quieted by this pandemic. Yet the greening of a third year may harbor hope disguised as impatience, with most folks wary but set to return to the company of others, determined to get on with the occasionally generous and usually predictable business of living.
MONTGOMERY, IN
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

AIDS Memorial Quilt to be displayed on IU’s campus in November

The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt is coming to IU’s campus from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12. Thirty sections of the 54-ton tapestry have been selected to be displayed at the Indiana Memorial Union, Student Health Center and Monroe County Public Library between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
INDIANA STATE

