Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Rubio make campaign stop in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered at Freedom Park to hear what Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio had to say ahead of election day. They both touched on a variety of topics they feel are important to consider before voting. Rubio kicked off the event, first...
The Issue Is: Where did Florida's democratic voters go?
Florida has lost over 300,000 registered Democratic voters. Now, many pundits and prognosticators are predicting a "red wave" in the 2022 midterm election, as Republicans take over federal, state, and local offices.
Crist urges voters to fight against DeSantis' 'attack on democracy' during Apopka campaign stop
APOPKA, Fla. — Democrat Charlie Crist's 'Choose Freedom' bus tour rolled into Apopka and is touring the state to ignite voter interest for an election day surge. "I'm an old quarterback. We're just pushing to get into the end zone," he said. He's taking his campaign to struggling neighborhoods,...
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Elections 2022: Republican Moore challenges Democrat Soto in U.S. House District 9 race
As Florida congressional candidates gear up for Nov. 8 midterm elections, a David and Goliath match-up in District 9 is brewing. Democratic incumbent Darren Soto, who has been the district House representative since 2017, is set to face Republican newcomer Scotty Moore. Moore hopes to flip District 9 to red after over a decade of Democratic leadership. While neither candidates are Florida natives, they will both have to find ways to connect to residents in parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk counties.
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds
Are transplants to Florida driving a purple state redder?. Since March 16, 2020, an estimated 394,000 active voters have flocked to Florida. They are twice as likely to be Republicans as they are to be Democrats. Since that day in mid-March — the day President Donald Trump announced the “15...
Biden, in Florida zeroes in on Medicare and Social Security ahead of midterm elections
President Joe Biden touched down in Florida Tuesday warning of potential threats to medicare and social security if republicans gain control of congress in the midterm elections.
Miami-Dade leans Republican in early voting, signaling trouble for Florida Democrats
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
Florida Republicans maintain 130,000+ vote lead over Democrats one week out from Election Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With only one week to go before the General Election, Republicans are outvoting Democrats in Florida. Traditionally, Democrats would hold the vote lead at this point in the race, as Republicans historically turn out on Election Day. But 137,000 more Florida Republicans than Democrats had cast...
More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast
TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Yes, Republican candidates for state and federal races are listed first on Florida ballots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last day to vote is November 8th. Many voters have already seen their sample ballots. We had a First Coast News viewer look at his and ask why every race has the Republican candidate listed first. He worries it will create an unfair election. Let's...
Which Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue?
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
Central Florida Decides: 2022 early voting turnout lower than 2018 totals
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With one week left before election day, election officials say voter turnout has been far lower than at the same point in the previous midterm elections. So far in 2022, the number of people casting their ballot early is far lower than at this same...
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
Florida midterm elections: Over 3 million have cast ballots with Republicans leading Democrats
More than 3 million Floridians have cast ballots in the Nov. 8 elections, with Republicans continuing to have an edge over Democrats, according to data posted Tuesday morning on the state Division of Elections website. The data showed that 1,993,982 people had voted by mail, while 1,031,811 had gone to...
Early voting ends in Florida this weekend. How to find a polling place near you
ORLANDO, Fla. – For much of Central Florida, early voting ends Saturday, while three counties will hold their last early voting day on Sunday. Several Central Florida supervisors of elections came together Tuesday to remind voters that early voting was going on — and now was the time to vote.
Univision Poll Shows DeSantis and Rubio Leading Amongst Florida Hispanic Voters
Florida - Tuesday November 1, 2022: A poll conducted by Univision News found that registered Hispanics voters in Florida favor republican candidates over democrats, but support varies among their countries of origin. The poll results, released Tuesday afternoon, found that Senator Marco Rubio and Governor Ron DeSantis enjoys strong support...
Florida GOP early voters outnumber Democrats in week before midterm elections
The second week of early voting is underway and nearly three million Floridians have cast their ballot. As each party enters the final push, numbers are showing more Republicans than Democrats have voted early.
Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
