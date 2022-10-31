ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Rubio make campaign stop in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered at Freedom Park to hear what Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio had to say ahead of election day. They both touched on a variety of topics they feel are important to consider before voting. Rubio kicked off the event, first...
KISSIMMEE, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Elections 2022: Republican Moore challenges Democrat Soto in U.S. House District 9 race

As Florida congressional candidates gear up for Nov. 8 midterm elections, a David and Goliath match-up in District 9 is brewing. Democratic incumbent Darren Soto, who has been the district House representative since 2017, is set to face Republican newcomer Scotty Moore. Moore hopes to flip District 9 to red after over a decade of Democratic leadership. While neither candidates are Florida natives, they will both have to find ways to connect to residents in parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk counties.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast

TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Univision Poll Shows DeSantis and Rubio Leading Amongst Florida Hispanic Voters

Florida - Tuesday November 1, 2022: A poll conducted by Univision News found that registered Hispanics voters in Florida favor republican candidates over democrats, but support varies among their countries of origin. The poll results, released Tuesday afternoon, found that Senator Marco Rubio and Governor Ron DeSantis enjoys strong support...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tell us: Florida’s Democratic Party lost 331,000 voters. Where did they go?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Put out a missing persons report: 331,000 Florida Democrats have disappeared. The Florida Division of Elections released its voter registration report for the November election, known as book closing, earlier this month. Taken with the reports from the general elections in 2020 and 2018, Republicans and...
Florida State

