Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
411mania.com
WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes revealed that WWE had originally planned for Randy Orton to “immediately turn on Matt Riddle” when he was ready to get back into the ring. However, Orton’s recent injury put him on the shelf longer than originally anticipated, so those plans to split up RK-Bro fell by the wayside.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
411mania.com
Lamar Jackson Was Surprised By Chris Jericho Call-Out On AEW Dynamite
NFL star Lamar Jackson got called out by Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he talked about the moment at a press conference. Last night’s show saw Jericho say in the middle of calling for a former ROH champion to face him that he would even “whip Lamar Jackson’s ass,” referencing the Ravens player who was in the front row.
411mania.com
Impact News: Opening Match For This Week’s Show, Tasha Steelz On Impact in 60
– The opening match has been revealed for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will kick off Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also notes that Tasha Steelz will be the featured star for this...
411mania.com
Various News: ECW Original Watches First TV Episode, Outlaw Wrestling Forms Dojo
– ECW original talent Bay Ragni, aka Chubby Dudley is going back to re-watch the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement and details on how to watch the first episode below:. The Original ECW Original Bay Ragni aka Chubby Dudley Goes Back to the Extreme????
411mania.com
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search in Africa
WWE is continuing to expand their their international reach, announcing a talent search in Africa. On today’s third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was discussing the company’s international media expansions when he mentioned that they are introducing “new, localized WWE content” that will begin with the talent search. He added that the WWE talent recruiting team is sending members to Nigeria to begin the talent search process.
411mania.com
MLW News: Shun Skywalker Return Plans, Injury Notes
PWInsider reports some additional details coming out of Fightland ’22:. – MLW already has plans underway for Shun Skywalker of Dragon’s Gate to put in a return appearance. – There were no reported injuries resulting from the Fightland tapings.
411mania.com
Soccer Alum Adebayo Akinfenwa Says There Were ‘Conversations’ With WWE
Adebayo Akinfenwa has transitioned from soccer to pro wrestling, and he’s revealed that he did have some discussions with WWE. Akinfenwa, who retired from professional soccer in May of this year, is set to make his pro wrestling debut at PROGRESS Chapter 146 on November 27th. In a conversation with Cultaholic, Akinfenwa noted that he spoke with the company and texted with Triple H a bit before he had decided to retire from soccer.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.1.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are into the final two months of the year and heading towards Deadline in December. It would seem that JD McDonagh is on his way towards the next shot at Bron Breakker, where he is probably a favorite to win the title. Now though the question is who shows up from the main roster this week. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Should Orange Cassidy be a Champion?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
All-Atlantic Title Match & More Added To This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata. * Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue.
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, August 2009 Episodes Added to Impact! Plus
– The main event has been revealed for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open will close tonight’s show, which airs on AXS TV. – The site also reports that Impact! Plus has added all August 2009 episodes of...
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for next week’s AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the results below for the show, per PWInsider:. * The Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. The Blade, The Butcher & Angelico.
411mania.com
Impact News: Upcoming BTI, Young vs. Callihan, & More
– This Thursday’s episode of Before the Impact will feature the X-Division Championship Match between PJ Black and Yuya Uemura. – Eric Young and Sami Callihan will face off in their debut singles match this Thursday for Impact on AXS. – On October 28, wrestler Tommy Dreamer celebrated his...
411mania.com
Brett Lauderdale Breaks Down GCW’s Streaming Deal With FITE+, Says Schedule Isn’t Slowing Down
GCW is now under the FITE+ umbrella thanks to their new streaming deal, and Brett Lauderdale discussed what that means for the company. As reported, the company has announced a new deal to be part of the FITE+ streaming service moving forward. Lauderdale spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and broke down what the deal means for fans; you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Xia Brookside on Her Reaction to Getting Released by WWE
– Wrestler and former NXT UK talent Xia Brookside appeared on Busted Open Radio this week. She discussed her release by WWE earlier this year and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Xia Brookside on signing with WWE at 19:On her reaction to her release: “At first, it was...
411mania.com
AEW News: Note On Jeff Jarrett’s Surprise AEW Debut, Colt Cabana Return Likely A One-Off, Note On Who Was Backstage At Dynamite
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett was brought to Baltimore for last night’s AEW Dynamite through Washington, DC. He was kept hidden until he eventually appeared on TV. He was announced as the Director of Business Development by Tony Khan, who teased more live events in 2023. This could mean that AEW will move forward with international live dates. Jarrett has experience working in that arena due to his work with WWE and Impact Wrestling, specifically setting up the Ring Ka King and India TV deals. On camera, it’s expected Jarrett will be feuding with Sting in some form.
411mania.com
Matches Announced For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion
MLW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. MLW announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on Pro Wrestling TV:. * MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella. * Scarlett Bordeaux...
Comments / 0