Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Morristown HS Senior Named Governor's STEM ScholarMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Field Hockey: North, Group 1 quarterfinals recaps: OT goal sends underdog to semis (PHOTOS)
Kaitlyn Harding scored in overtime to give fifth-seeded Newton a 2-1 win in overtime over fourth-seeded Lenape Valley in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament in Stanhope. Newton next takes on top-seeded Shore, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the semifinals on Nov. 7.
Three Sisco goals send West Essex to semifinals - field hockey recap
Sophia Sisco scored a hat-trick as first-seeded West Essex beat nintu-seeded West Morris 8-0 in the North Jersey, Group 2 field hockey State Tournament quarterfinals, in North Caldwell. Adelaide Minnella, Gianna Macrino and Cielle McInerney all fired home for West Essex (17-3-1) in addition to Sisco’s stellar performance. Cassie...
Hackettstown heads to semifinal in win over Hopewell Valley - Field hockey recap
Third-seeded Hackettstown relied on a plethora of goal-scorers to move on to the semifinals of the North Jersey, Group 2 field hockey State Tournament, with a dominant 7-0 win over 11th-seeded Hopewell Valley, in Hackettstown. Brynn Otto, Skyler Sciaretta and Kiara Koeller all had two goals each for Hackettstown (16-5)....
Boys Soccer: North 1, Group 3 semifinals roundup for Nov. 2
Killian Yombor scored the only goal of the game for fifth-seeded Morris Hills as it upset top-seeded Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, by advancing 8-7 in penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 tie. Erick Cortes recorded the assist on the goal and Dharm Desai made 10...
Girls volleyball: Sparta avenges playoff loss, beats Old Tappan in NJ 1, Group 2 semis
The second-seeded Sparta girls volleyball team avenged last year’s playoff defeat with a 25-16, 25-21 victory over third-seeded Old Tappan in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Sparta. Looking to avoid a second consecutive semifinals defeat against its Bergen County...
Vacca’s golden goal sends West Milford into North Jersey, Group 2 semifinals - Field Hockey
Avery Vacca is battered and bruised and was being pushed to her limit along with the rest of the West Milford field hockey team. The junior midfielder suffered a black eye on Monday in the Highlander’s first round win of the sectional tournament, and then in the first quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal took a ball to the mouth that busted her lip, causing it to swell up.
Campbell, McMahon lead Oak Knoll to victory over Kent Place - Field hockey recap
Darby Campbell and Lilly McMahon led Oak Knoll with two goals each in an 8-0 victory over Kent Place in Summit. Aside from contributing a goal, Lea Good led Oak Knoll (14-5) with three assists. Emma Ramsey, Julia Ramsey and Maya Bilanin scored a goal apiece.
Pascack Valley over Glen Rock - North 1, Group 2 boys soccer semifinals recap
Shane Feder netted two goals for third-seeded Pascack Valley in its 3-0 win over second-seeded Glen Rock in the North 1, Group 2 semifinals in Glen Rock. Steven Gifford added one goal in the victory and Julian Pilet recorded five saves in the shutout. Pascack Valley will play at top-seeded Ramsey in final round on Saturday.
Fort Lee wins first Ivy title since 1983, defeats Teaneck - football recap
Fort Lee won its first Ivy Division title since 1983, defeating Teaneck 28-19 in Fort Lee. A clash of two programs in fine form saw Fort Lee (8-1) snap Teaneck’s seven-game winning streak, with Fort Lee capturing another milestone unbroken from the 80′s- their first eight-win season since 1985.
5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game
Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 2
Senior Karan Chauhan scored the matchwinner in the second overtime period as NJ.com top-ranked and top-seeded Seton Hall Prep dispatched eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep (17-2),...
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Pennington girls soccer caps off perfect season, wins Prep A title
A few days removed from being named an All-American, senior defender Ava Brass laced up her cleats, joined her teammates in pre-game warmups and prepared herself for the end of her career at Pennington. One last game at home to cap off a perfect season. Last fall, Pennington’s season ended...
Who’s lighting it up? Top Union County Conference girls soccer season-long stat leaders
The season is coming to a close and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the best of the best in every single conference and league in the state. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long Union County Conference stat leaders in three statistical categories: points, goals, assists and saves.
Uh, oh: Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood leaves with injury in game vs. Oilers
Bad news for Devils fans. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who has a history of lower body injuries, abruptly exited his start against the Oilers on Thursday with 11 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the second period. Vitek Vanecek replaced Blackwood in the contest. Before leaving, Blackwood had 16 saves on 18 shots in 28 minutes, 41 seconds of play.
Streaking Devils now 8-3-0 after thrilling comeback win over Oilers
Mackenzie Blackwood crouched in a butterfly position, then extended his leg to the left. Four seconds later, the Devils’ injury-riddled goaltender rolled to his chest, before slowly skating off the ice.
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
