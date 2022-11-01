ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Leni Klum Enjoys Saturday Stroll With Beau Aris Rachevsky In NYC

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUgY6_0ithMDgC00
mega

Sunny Saturdays!

Model Leni Klum was spotted out and about in NYC this weekend, taking a stroll through the city streets with her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky .

On Saturday, October 29, the 18-year-old star, who is the eldest daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum , was seen holding hands with her flame, and the pair kept it casual during their day on the town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lt5by_0ithMDgC00
mega

The Intimissi maven looked chic and cozy amid the fall temps, pairing an oversized, black hooded sweatshirt with a pair of baggy cargo jeans, her brunette tresses swept back into a quick bun . The star completed the look with oversized sunglasses, a black Chanel shoulder bag and a pair of black sneakers.

Her beau also opted for a chill look, sporting a gray hoodie with green cargo pants and white sneakers. The Harvard grad accessorized with a pair of sleek sunglasses and a chain hanging from his pants.

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER! HEIDI KLUM MODELS BESIDE DAUGHTER LENI IN ATTRACTIVE LINGERIE COLLAB: PHOTOS

Though Leni may have looked relaxed during her late-October outing, it seems her TV maven mother had a different idea just days ahead of her signature holiday, Halloween. Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret alum took to social media, offering fans a steamy sneak peek of this year’s look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3428HR_0ithMDgC00
mega

“Halloween Prep 😈,” the model wrote alongside a photo of her flaunting her toned abs and tan lines in a pair of black underwear posted on Instagram on Sunday, October 30. “1st step!! Tanning with @jimmyjimmycoco .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWBPJ_0ithMDgC00
mega

Though it’s unclear what costume the model will sport come the evening of Monday, October 31, Heidi has garnered a reputation as a Halloween queen, famously taking to spooky season events in her signature over-the-top looks .

QUALITY TIME! HEIDI KLUM AND DAUGHTER LENI SPOTTED ON MANHATTAN SHOPPING TRIP

Over the past few years alone, the Project Runway icon has made headlines with her show-stopping costumes, including a prosthetic-filled take on Jessica Rabbit, a painstakingly detailed butterfly, Fiona from the animated film Shrek as well as a much older version of herself, complete with age makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xq26B_0ithMDgC00
mega

The Daily Mail previously reported on Leni’s recent NYC sighting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Heidi Klum Outdoes Herself With Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume: See Photos!

Nobody does Halloween quite like Heidi Klum! On Monday, October 31, the super model made jaws drop as she stepped out at her annual holiday party in New York City — the first holiday shindig she's held since the COVID-19 pandemic — dressed head-to-toe in an extremely true to life worm costume. Klum's entire body was draped in the slimy looking skin, with only her eyes and mouth visible through the pink plastic shell as she slithered down the red carpet with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.STRUTTING HIS STUFF! HEIDI KLUM...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Flirtatious Fun! Rumored Couple Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Party Together At Halloween Extravaganza

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio closed out spooky season together as romance rumors continue to swirl.The 47-year-old arrived on a party bus to Circoloco’s massive Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard with his rumored flame, as well as her sister, Bella Hadid, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad."Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking," a source revealed to a news publication of DiCaprio's "half monster, half zombie" face covering. They added that, "the group got bottle service."Model Stella Maxwell, New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton and House of the Dragon actor...
BROOKLYN, NY
OK! Magazine

Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot

Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
HOUSTON, TX
OK! Magazine

Courteney Cox Appears To Subtly Shade Matthew Perry's Tell-All Memoir As She Says Life Is 'Messy'

Courteney Cox is getting real about the ups and downs of life. On Monday, October 31 — a mere day before her onscreen husband Matthew Perry released his bombshell memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — the Friends star took to Instagram to display just how "messy" life can get."Life can be messy sometimes," Cox captioned the video that showed herself in a maid's outfit wiping up fake blood and swinging back red wine. MATTHEW PERRY RECALLS 'LONG, ELABORATE MAKE-OUT' WITH VALERIE BERTINELLI WHILE EDDIE VAN HALEN WAS PASSED OUT DRUNK"No matter what the costume is, you still...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection

Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection. “It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later...
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children

Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Chris Brown Snuggles With Daughter Lovely In Rare Photo

So cute! Chris Brown took some time out of his day to spend time with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, as he posted a photo of the duo snuggling via his Instagram Story on Monday, October 31. In the snapshot, the "With You" crooner looked to be napping on the couch while his little girl drank from her bottle. CHRIS BROWN'S ALLEGED BABY MAMA & EX-GIRLFRIEND DIAMOND BROWN SHOWS OFF PREGNANT BELLY AS SHE'S SET TO GIVE BIRTH ANY DAYThe musical artist, 33, and Diamond Brown welcomed their daughter in 2021, though he didn't confirm he was the father until...
OK! Magazine

Cheryl Burke Hints She's Going Through Something 'Personal' As Matthew Lawrence Custody Drama Rages On

Cheryl Burke implied she may be going through a new, private struggle as her bitter custody battle with her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, continues. The Dancing with the Stars pro met the Mrs. Doubtfire actor in 2006 and the former couple said "I Do" in 2019. They were married for three years before calling it quits — but their divorce has been far from smooth sailing."Due to something personal that came up today, I'm postponing my IG live to later this week," the television personality wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 1. "Stay tuned for when that will be...
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Bought Art-Deco Style Cottage In Florida Prior To Tom Brady Split

Was Gisele Bündchen preparing all along? The model, 42, bought an Art-Deco style cottage for $1.25 million in February — months before she and Tom Brady announced their split. The new home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. WHERE DID THINGS GO WRONG? TOM BRADY MADE GISELE BÜNDCHEN FEEL 'NEGLECTED' & 'UNLOVED,' SUGGESTS RELATIONSHIPS EXPERTAs OK! previously reported, Bundchen and Brady, who tied the knot in 2009, announced they were parting ways on Friday, October 28. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote. "We arrived...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

6 Shocking Revelations From Matthew Perry's Bombshell Memoir

Actor Matthew Perry got candid in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday, November 1. The sitcom star previously promised "raw honesty" about some of the worst times of his life — and he delivered, as he shared never-before-heard details on his romantic relationships and details on his lifelong struggles with drug addiction.As OK! previously reported, the 53-year-old wanted to pen the memoir to set the record straight after years of rumors."So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," he tweeted back...
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m.Gucci Mane grieved in an Instagram post, stating "this broke my heart 💔 Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff, while Wiz Khalifa added, "rip take. Delete all...
HOUSTON, TX
OK! Magazine

Joanna Gaines Admits She Wants To 'Live More Freely' As She Gets Older: 'The Last 10 Years Felt Like A Blur'

After running around dabbling in different projects and being a mom to five children: Crew, Drake, Duke, Emmie and Ella, whom she shares with husband Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines is ready to stop and smell the roses. "I was about to turn 44 and I realized, the last 10 years, a lot of it felt like a blur," she shared in a new interview. "It was fast, it was exciting, and there was so much to be grateful for, but there was something in me that just felt so tired. I wanted to go back and regain moments that I...
OK! Magazine

Cher, 76, Holds Hands With 36-Year-Old Rumored New Flame Alexander Edwards On Romantic Night Out

It seems pop legend Cher really does believe in life after love! On Wednesday, November 2, the “I Got You Babe” icon was spotted looking loved up with her alleged new flame, much-younger music producer Alexander Edwards, during a night out at West Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s, where they were later joined by rapper Tyga. Waking hand-in-hand amid their mid-week outing to the star-studded SoCal locale, the pair kept it chic and sleek in matching monochrome outfits.The 76-year-old star stepped out in her signature shade, pairing a black, strappy corset top with a pair of matching flowy pants. The Sonny &...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

148K+
Followers
4K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy