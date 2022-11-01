Leni Klum Enjoys Saturday Stroll With Beau Aris Rachevsky In NYC

mega

Sunny Saturdays!

Model Leni Klum was spotted out and about in NYC this weekend, taking a stroll through the city streets with her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky .

On Saturday, October 29, the 18-year-old star, who is the eldest daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum , was seen holding hands with her flame, and the pair kept it casual during their day on the town.

The Intimissi maven looked chic and cozy amid the fall temps, pairing an oversized, black hooded sweatshirt with a pair of baggy cargo jeans, her brunette tresses swept back into a quick bun . The star completed the look with oversized sunglasses, a black Chanel shoulder bag and a pair of black sneakers.

Her beau also opted for a chill look, sporting a gray hoodie with green cargo pants and white sneakers. The Harvard grad accessorized with a pair of sleek sunglasses and a chain hanging from his pants.

Though Leni may have looked relaxed during her late-October outing, it seems her TV maven mother had a different idea just days ahead of her signature holiday, Halloween. Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret alum took to social media, offering fans a steamy sneak peek of this year’s look.

“Halloween Prep 😈,” the model wrote alongside a photo of her flaunting her toned abs and tan lines in a pair of black underwear posted on Instagram on Sunday, October 30. “1st step!! Tanning with @jimmyjimmycoco .”

Though it’s unclear what costume the model will sport come the evening of Monday, October 31, Heidi has garnered a reputation as a Halloween queen, famously taking to spooky season events in her signature over-the-top looks .

Over the past few years alone, the Project Runway icon has made headlines with her show-stopping costumes, including a prosthetic-filled take on Jessica Rabbit, a painstakingly detailed butterfly, Fiona from the animated film Shrek as well as a much older version of herself, complete with age makeup.

