Michigan’s Gemon Green decides if he’ll press charges for Michigan State tunnel attack, report says
The Michigan-Michigan State game is over, but the legal drama between the schools is just beginning, thanks to the post-game tunnel attack. Michigan player Germon Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night.
Univ. of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh expects Michigan State football players to be charged
University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Monday that he believes the Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday will face criminal charges.
Michigan State Players Appear To Hurl Punches, Kick Michigan Player In Postgame Fight
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his team's players were assaulted by Michigan State players on Saturday.
Michigan St. suspends 4 more football players after tunnel melee with Michigan
Michigan State suspended top defender Jacoby Windmon and three more football players days after the school barred four other players for their roles in a stadium tunnel altercation after a loss to Michigan.
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to this NFL team, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Field Yates on Tuesday shortly before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has not had an ideal junior season. He was Ohio State football's leading wide receiver in 2021, breaking the Big Ten single-season record with 1,606 receiving yards on 95 catches with nine touchdown receptions. In 2022, Smith-Njigba has played only limited snaps through four games due to a lingering hamstring...
Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has reportedly "emerged as a strong frontrunner" for this NBA head coaching position, the Athletic senior insider Shams Charania reports.
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 8.
