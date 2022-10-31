ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Raiders, Jaguars starting anew after rough week, tough month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Zero points. Less than 200 yards. Quarterback benched down the stretch. Five-time Pro Bowl receiver a non-factor. Coming off their ugliest game in nearly eight years, the Las Vegas Raiders spent the week regrouping in Florida and trying to get right.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle 'looming question' at QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

First-place Falcons hope to keep running against Chargers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have remained consistent in their commitment to running the ball without becoming predictable. Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley says that's why the surprising Falcons are leading the NFC South.
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Dolphins look to keep good vibes going when they meet Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins boast the highest-rated passer in the NFL and the most productive pair of receivers. They're stringing together wins and have reinforcements after making some trades before the deadline they hope will help them make a deep playoff run.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Rams RB Cam Akers back at practice, won't explain absence

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Based on the playful ribbing Cam Akers received Thursday in the Los Angeles Rams’ locker room, the running back’s teammates are clearly grateful he has rejoined them after a three-week absence. Akers himself wasn’t in quite such a jovial mood, declining to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Colts, Patriots meet again with season at crossroads

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet for the second straight year with their seasons at a crossroads. Last year, both were coming off bye-week breaks entering Week 15 when the Colts — 7-6 at the time — hosted a Patriots squad that was 9-4 and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Colts rallied behind a 170-yard rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor to pull out a 27-17 win.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Brady, Buccaneers look to end skid against SB champion Rams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, citing “unfinished business” as motivation for continuing his record-breaking football career, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s playoffs was still fresh on the Tampa Bay quarterback’s mind. The last two Super...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cooks inactive against Eagles but expected to return Friday

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles fielding questions about a player who wasn’t on the field. Smith was peppered with questions about the status of veteran receiver Brandin Cooks after he was...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints had most of the previous two seasons to adjust to playing without two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas. Now their highest-paid pass catcher is scheduled for toe surgery that is expected to wipe out the rest of yet another season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers hope McCaffrey boost lifts offense down stretch

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the Carolina Panthers made the decision to trade Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco and begin a rebuild, the running back said it put a “chip” on his shoulder. McCaffrey had a sense of urgency to prove the San Francisco 49ers right...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans' Derrick Henry says don't panic, 'my foot is fine'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans put him on the injury report with a foot issue. “My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. So, my foot...
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Ravens, Jackson, aim to stop Saints' resurgence on MNF

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints' first season since former coach Sean Payton’s retirement has been a struggle. Yet first-year coach Dennis Allen’s chances of salvaging this campaign rose considerably last week with a dominant, shutout victory that harkened back to the Saints squads that made four straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
SEATTLE, WA

