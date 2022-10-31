The Indianapolis Colts have traded RB Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round daft pick. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Hines has acted as the RB2 in Indianapolis behind Jonathan Taylor so far this season, but he will now get a chance to shine after being traded to the Bills ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. He has one of the best pass-catching skillsets of all running backs in the NFL currently, and his presence should provide a big boost to Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense as a whole. This move hurts the fantasy value for all other Bills RB's, mainly Devin Singletary and James Cook, who get much of their value through receiving work.

