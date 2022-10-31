ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fantasypros.com

Rashod Bateman (foot) not practicing on Thursday

No real surprise here, as Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks after reaggravating his prior foot injury. The second-year speedster will likely be held out until he is back closer to 100% healthy given the recurring issues he's been having. Devin Duvernay should remain atop the depth chart as the de facto WR1 for the Ravens until Bateman can return. Duvernay should be able to retain some boom-or-bust WR3 value whenever Baltimore decides to pass the football.
fantasypros.com

Cam Akers: Rams hopeful to have him back this season

The Rams declined multiple offers for Cam Akers before the trade deadline and now hope that he will return and play for the team again. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) A very weird situation continues between the Rams and Cam Akers. Akers has missed the last two weeks as a healthy scratch with what the team deemed personal reasons. Fantasy managers should not count on Akers returning or seeing any meaningful playing time right now.
fantasypros.com

Chase Young (knee) designated to return from IR

The Washington Commanders have designated star defensive end Chase Young to return from injured reserve ahead of their Week 9 matchup with Minnesota. Young, one year removed from a brutal ACL tear, will be eligible to play against the Vikings in Week 9 if the Commanders feel he is healthy enough to do so. There is a chance he is held out of action another week, but he is closing in on a return either way. Chase's return is great news for the Commanders, who are on a three game winning streak and shockingly back in the mix in the NFC East. They will welcome back the former DROY to the field with open arms.
MINNESOTA STATE
fantasypros.com

Zack Moss traded to Indianapolis Colts

Moss got traded to Indianapolis as part of a big trade that also sent Nyheim Hines to Buffalo ahead of the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday. Moss, who was a third-round selection for the Bills in 2020's draft, has been underwhelming in his tenure with the team and has been needing a change in scenery. He will now battle for the RB2 spot in Indianapolis behind Jonathan Taylor, and he may end up having fantasy value as a handcuff or weekly streamer in deeper leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Nyheim Hines traded to Buffalo Bills

The Indianapolis Colts have traded RB Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round daft pick. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Hines has acted as the RB2 in Indianapolis behind Jonathan Taylor so far this season, but he will now get a chance to shine after being traded to the Bills ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. He has one of the best pass-catching skillsets of all running backs in the NFL currently, and his presence should provide a big boost to Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense as a whole. This move hurts the fantasy value for all other Bills RB's, mainly Devin Singletary and James Cook, who get much of their value through receiving work.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Tight Ends (2022)

Here are my top takeaways from Week 8 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 9. You can find my full Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Risers & Fallers (Week 9)

We’re past the halfway point in the season, and fantasy trade deadlines are approaching. Before yours arrives, here are some players that I think are rising and falling to try to target in trades or to send away before their value tanks entirely. You don’t have to agree with...
fantasypros.com

Joel Embiid (illness) out Wednesday against Wizards

Joel Embiid will miss his second straight game due to the flu on Wednesday night as the Sixers face off against the Wizards in Philadelphia. Embiid also missed Monday's contest against Washington for the same reason. Tonight will mark the third game the MVP candidate has missed this season, although he has only been out for injury reasons once. The superstar center is known for missing games often, but hopefully he can get back on the floor soon to boost the lineup of the Sixers and fantasy managers alike. Embiid currently averages 27.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

The Primer: Week 9 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)

The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Roster Stashes: 6 Players to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s been a couple of weeks since my last stash article, so here are some new names that have crept up the ranks and are now players I’m targeting trades with an eye on 2023. Whether you’re rebuilding or contending, consider using one of your last roster spots on these players instead of roster cloggers like Myles Gaskin or Ameer Abdullah. You’ll thank me later.
fantasypros.com

Freedman’s Favorites: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football)

Freedman’s Favorites is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS. THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.

