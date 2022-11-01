ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Marie Snyder to avoid the death penalty in exchange for testimony against former girlfriend

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — The mother accused of abusing and starving her two daughters to death pleaded guilty in Lycoming County Court to four of the 23 charges against her.

Marie Snyder broke down on the stand during her court appearance Monday afternoon, saying she loves and misses "her babies."

Snyder admitted conspiring with her then-girlfriend to kill the girls and is set to testify against her, prosecutors say.

"I am happy with the way everything is coming together," Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner said. "To wrap our arms around this at the beginning was mind-boggling. It's coalescing. It's gearing toward the direction of conviction, of holding accountable those we've determined, through the evidence, that need to be held accountable."

For now, the death penalty is off the table for Snyder, 33, who with her guilty plea, faces life in prison on two counts of conspiracy to commit homicide.

In all, Snyder pled guilty to:

Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide Theft By Deception-Fail To Correct Fraud Obt Foodstamps/Assistance

Snyder won't be prosecuted for these remaining charges, according to the district attorney's office:

Criminal Homicide (2 counts)Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense (2 counts)Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury (2 counts) Theft By Deception-Fail To Correct Conceal Death of Child (2 counts) Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 counts)Abuse Of Corpse (2 counts) Obstruction Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence (2 counts)Theft By Decep-False Impression

The girls were subjected to intense physical abuse, verbal abuse, restraint, and starvation, Snyder admitted during testimony at a preliminary hearing on March 16.

The remains of Nicole, 6, and Jasmine, 4, were found buried on a property at 653 Livermore Road in Williamsport on November 6 and 7, 2021. An investigation into the disappearance and deaths of the children revealed unspeakable abuse.

"I miss my babies," Snyder said as she broke down in the courtroom on Monday. "I want everyone to know the truth. I love them. I let somebody control me. She's still in here."

Snyder was referring to co-conspirator Echo Butler, her former girlfriend who Snyder went to live with after separating from the girls' father, Joshua Snyder.

"I thought they loved me," Snyder said of Butler.

Gardner asked if she knew the children were starving, Snyder coldly replied, "Yes," in front of the courtroom.

Gardner is calling for the death penalty for Butler for her role in the deaths of Nicole and Jasmine.

March 16: Echo Butler preliminary hearing testimony

“They were being starved and beaten every day,” Snyder confessed on the stand during Butler's preliminary hearing on March 16.

“Echo would grab their throats so they couldn’t breathe, and choke them until their eyes would roll back into their heads,” Snyder told a silent courtroom.

According to Snyder, Nicole was made to stand in a corner, hands often bound behind her back with rope for 12 hours a day. Jasmine, too young to stand in one place, was sometimes confined to a car seat, her legs crossed and bound by the car seat strap, her hands tied, “so she wouldn’t pick at her fingers,” Snyder said.

Both girls were given only tiny portions of food, according to Snyder's testimony. At first they were fed three times a day; after a while it was two, then one, until both were denied food and water the two weeks leading up to each of their deaths.

Nicole died at the Livermore Road house in May of 2016 and was buried in a tote in the back yard beside a shed. Jasmine died in August of 2017 after the couple had moved with Snyder's third child, from the Livermore address to an apartment on Catherine Street in Williamsport in November of 2017. After Jasmine's death, she was also buried in the same vicinity of her sister, said Snyder.

The girls' remains were found buried on the Livermore Road property in November of 2021 after an investigation by Lycoming County Children and Youth into the whereabouts of Snyder's youngest child — a son — was initiated.

Dale Fisher, a neighbor and relative, was the second witness called to the stand during Butler's preliminary hearing in March.

Fisher said during one visit, he took note of how little the girls were fed compared to Snyder's youngest child.

During a party at the Livermore address, Fisher said he and several other people at the home ate pizza while the two girls were only allowed to eat a small amount of cold peas served directly from the can.

“She [Echo Butler] treated them rudely,” Fisher said. “Every time I saw them eat, they had peas. They were really skinny."

Fisher said two other visits caused him concern, including the last time he saw Nicole. During that visit, Butler was giving her a bath and he heard “blood curdling" screaming coming from the bathroom.

“I asked Ron and Michele, ‘What the hell is going on in there?’ but they didn’t answer,” Fisher said.

It was the culmination of those visits that Fisher said prompted his wife to place a call to Lycoming County Children and Youth. Fisher said he believed the agency did make a visit to the house.

No one from Lycoming County Children and Youth was called by the Commonwealth to testify during Butler's preliminary hearing.

Nicole Snyder

Nicole Snyder died "on or around May 10, 2016," according to a police affidavit filed January 7. Prior to her death, Snyder estimated Nicole weighed five pounds.

"Why did you purposefully withhold food and water?" Gardner asked.

"So she would starve and die," Snyder told the court.

The day Nicole died, Snyder said she did place a call to 911, but was stopped by both Echo and Michele Butler, Echo's mother. She placed a second call and told the 911 operator that her child had accidentally dialed 911.

Jasmine Snyder

After Nicole's death, Marie Snyder, Echo Butler, Jasmine, and Snyder's youngest son moved to the apartment on Catherine Street in Williamsport.

At first, Jasmine was treated "good," according to Snyder. "I told [Echo] I couldn't lose another one, I couldn't do it again."

During that time, Children and Youth did pay a visit to the Catherine Street residence to check on Jasmine and [name redacted]. "Jasmine was playing on the floor," Snyder said, prompting the case worker to leave.

But by August 11, 2017, Jasmine's life allegedly ended the same way her sister's did. Jasmine "weighed less than a gallon of milk," Snyder said.

The women brought Jasmine's body to the Livermore address, and buried her beside her sister, according to Snyder.

Charges

Echo Butler faces 19 total charges ranging from criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide to endangering the welfare of children, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, simple assault, concealing the death of a child, recklessly endangering another person, abuse of corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Michele Butler's charges range from third-degree murder to endangering the welfare of children, obstruction, abuse of a corpse, concealing the death of a child, and tampering with evidence. She is scheduled to be in court on December 5 to enter a guilty plea.

Ronald Butler, Echo's father, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor charge of obstruction. He was granted bail on Sept. 27.

Comments / 14

Kevin Dunkleberger
3d ago

they should all get the death penalty and all of the charges against Snyder should stand.Should never had dropped any of them off of the table

Reply
7
Donna M Seltzer
2d ago

She is the one that brought Echo into her and her babies lives. She did nothing to protect her babies. I can’t believe she got a plea deal

Reply
6
Judy Toner-Lohman
3d ago

that's so wrong she should get the death penalty what about those 2 innocent girls that died by her hands

Reply
11
 

