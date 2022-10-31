Jaxon Smith-Njigba has not had an ideal junior season. He was Ohio State football's leading wide receiver in 2021, breaking the Big Ten single-season record with 1,606 receiving yards on 95 catches with nine touchdown receptions. In 2022, Smith-Njigba has played only limited snaps through four games due to a lingering hamstring...

