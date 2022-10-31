Rumors abound as to who the next coach of the Auburn Tigers will be and one name that keeps popping up is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has led his team to an 8-0 record so far this season and is a hot name in the coaching ranks right now. However, Sanders had to debunk a rumor Thursday that he was on a plane heading to Auburn to interview for the head coaching position.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO