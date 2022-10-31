Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation. WATCH:
Auburn football fans believe Lane Kiffin’s Deion Sanders endorsement is deflection
Auburn football fans are not sold that Lane Kiffin’s seemingly glowing endorsement of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders for the Tigers head coaching vacancy means that the Rebels head coach definitively wants to stay at Ole Miss. Kiffin spoke highly of Sanders’ chances of succeeding in East Central...
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach
The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins’ Background Wouldn’t Allow Him To Be An Ordinary Freshman — By Billy Watkins
We heard on a regular basis during preseason camp how Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins wasn’t performing like a normal true freshman. Older players raved about the 18-year-old’s maturity, his work ethic, his ability to run the football. “That boy is explosive,” said Zach Evans, a star running...
Deion Sanders all ‘Primetime’ when asked about being linked to Auburn head coaching vacancy
A day after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin, Deion Sanders - considered a potential candidate for the job - was asked if he had been contacted by the Tigers. “I’ve heard from the Tigers ... Jackson State Tigers,” Sanders quipped during his weekly press conference. “I thought you was talking about Jackson State, my bad. Freudian slip.”
247Sports
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
Lane Kiffin advocates for Deion Sanders to get chance as Power 5 coach
Lane Kiffin had little interest in broaching the topic of his own candidacy for other job openings — namely, the recently opened position at Auburn — but the Ole Miss head coach was quick to advocate for another coach in the Magnolia State. During Wednesday’s weekly SEC coaches...
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders responds to Auburn rumor
Rumors abound as to who the next coach of the Auburn Tigers will be and one name that keeps popping up is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has led his team to an 8-0 record so far this season and is a hot name in the coaching ranks right now. However, Sanders had to debunk a rumor Thursday that he was on a plane heading to Auburn to interview for the head coaching position.
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
WATCH: Punches thrown, hair pulled in wild fight during LSU, Ole Miss women’s soccer match
A tense soccer match turned into a brawl with punches and hair-pulling in the first round of the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament between the teams of Ole Miss and LSU.The match was in double overtime when LSU’s Maya Gordon and Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis, who were both fighting for the ball, started fighting each other.
desotocountynews.com
Chargers enter season finale atop football’s First Four
Two DeSoto County high school football rivals at opposite ends of the regular season standings complete their schedule tonight. One team knows it has at least another week to play while the other group starts packing the equipment away when the game’s over. Unbeaten Southaven (9-0), which has been...
Oxford, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
desotocountynews.com
Northeast is a pre-season nationally ranked basketball team
Former Lake Cormorant star Keithean Brooks among highly-regarded Tigers. The expectations for the Northeast Mississippi Community College men’s basketball program are as great as ever if preseason rankings are any indication. The Tigers check in at No. 21 in the inaugural National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I...
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
