Auburn, AL

Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach

The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure

Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
Deion Sanders responds to Auburn rumor

Rumors abound as to who the next coach of the Auburn Tigers will be and one name that keeps popping up is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has led his team to an 8-0 record so far this season and is a hot name in the coaching ranks right now. However, Sanders had to debunk a rumor Thursday that he was on a plane heading to Auburn to interview for the head coaching position.
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
Chargers enter season finale atop football’s First Four

Two DeSoto County high school football rivals at opposite ends of the regular season standings complete their schedule tonight. One team knows it has at least another week to play while the other group starts packing the equipment away when the game’s over. Unbeaten Southaven (9-0), which has been...
Oxford, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Northeast is a pre-season nationally ranked basketball team

Former Lake Cormorant star Keithean Brooks among highly-regarded Tigers. The expectations for the Northeast Mississippi Community College men’s basketball program are as great as ever if preseason rankings are any indication. The Tigers check in at No. 21 in the inaugural National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I...
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli

“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
