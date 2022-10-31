ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Holy Cross downs turnover-prone East St. John

At home in the final game of the regular season against Holy Cross, East St. John was looking to bounce back after their first loss of the year to Destrehan last week. Instead, the Wildcats committed five turnovers, including three in the red zone, as the visiting Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to down East St. John 17-9 Friday night.
RESERVE, LA
theadvocate.com

Dutchtown gets tricky to defeat East Ascension in overtime

Dutchtown put in two trick plays in practice this week, and the Griffins ran them perfectly in a 30-27 overtime football victory Thursday night over Ascension Parish rival East Ascension. Dutchtown senior AK Burrell tossed his first two career passes. Both throws went for touchdowns, including an 8-yard pass on...
GEISMAR, LA
High School Football PRO

Gonzales, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GONZALES, LA
WWL

Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
BOGALUSA, LA
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrest made in armed rape at LSU dorm, school officials say

Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say. In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall. He declined to...
NOLA.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Six students suspended after fight at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “physical altercation” took place at Istrouma High School around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 1. Six students were involved in a fight that happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. “SRO on duty immediately call for backup and broke up the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU police investigated reported aggravated assault with a firearm near 459 Dining Hall Monday night

LSU Police investigated a report of aggravated assault with a firearm near the 459 Commons Monday night, according to LSU Spokesperson Ernie Ballard. Ballard said that the victim, a non-LSU student, told LSU Police that words were exchanged with a group of three men. During the exchange, the front passenger produced a firearm, and the group then departed the area in a green Dodge Charger.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dutchtown Tiger Mart sells $50,000 Powerball winning ticket

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart Inc. on Hwy. 73 in Geismar. According to the Louisiana Lottery, the ticket was sold Nov. 2 at the Ascension Parish business. No one matched all six numbers so the jackpot will be an estimated $1.5 billion for the...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA

