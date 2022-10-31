Read full article on original website
Mutual Respect: Nick Saban and Brian Kelly Bring Class to an Otherwise Ferocious Rivalry
From phone calls to postgame remarks, Saban and Kelly's unique relationship presents calm amidst a tumultuous storm.
A 5-star QB has committed to LSU over Alabama. He also reclassified to graduate in 2024.
LSU landed one of the biggest recruits yet in coach Brian Kelly’s tenure Friday when quarterback Colin Hurley committed and announced he would reclassify so he could graduate early in the 2024 class. Hurley, who was a 2025 five-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite, picked the Tigers amid...
LSU Football Recruiting: Shelton Sampson Jr. talks his decision to commit to LSU
While LSU has been able to skillfully recruit out-of-state for the Class of 2023, it has also been able to keep many in-state prospects in Louisiana, especially the recruits from Baton Rouge. Shelton Sampson Jr. was one of those in-state recruits Coach Brian Kelly and his staff made a priority,...
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Alabama vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 6 p.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
Holy Cross downs turnover-prone East St. John
At home in the final game of the regular season against Holy Cross, East St. John was looking to bounce back after their first loss of the year to Destrehan last week. Instead, the Wildcats committed five turnovers, including three in the red zone, as the visiting Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to down East St. John 17-9 Friday night.
Denham Springs High to play first game at newly renovated stadium Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The community of Denham Springs has been in eager anticipation of the recently renovated athletic facilities at Denham Springs High School (DSHS). The result of the rebuilding efforts have been a long time coming. It’s something locals have been waiting for ever since a tax...
Dutchtown gets tricky to defeat East Ascension in overtime
Dutchtown put in two trick plays in practice this week, and the Griffins ran them perfectly in a 30-27 overtime football victory Thursday night over Ascension Parish rival East Ascension. Dutchtown senior AK Burrell tossed his first two career passes. Both throws went for touchdowns, including an 8-yard pass on...
Suspect accused of rape at gunpoint on LSU campus allegedly met victim on Instagram
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, Nov. 1 arrest of a 26-year-old accused of raping a victim at gunpoint on LSU’s campus. According to LSU, the victim was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, Oct. 9 on the east side of campus […]
Gonzales, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
Arrest made in armed rape at LSU dorm, school officials say
Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say. In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall. He declined to...
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Six students suspended after fight at Istrouma High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “physical altercation” took place at Istrouma High School around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 1. Six students were involved in a fight that happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. “SRO on duty immediately call for backup and broke up the...
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
LSU police investigated reported aggravated assault with a firearm near 459 Dining Hall Monday night
LSU Police investigated a report of aggravated assault with a firearm near the 459 Commons Monday night, according to LSU Spokesperson Ernie Ballard. Ballard said that the victim, a non-LSU student, told LSU Police that words were exchanged with a group of three men. During the exchange, the front passenger produced a firearm, and the group then departed the area in a green Dodge Charger.
Dutchtown Tiger Mart sells $50,000 Powerball winning ticket
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart Inc. on Hwy. 73 in Geismar. According to the Louisiana Lottery, the ticket was sold Nov. 2 at the Ascension Parish business. No one matched all six numbers so the jackpot will be an estimated $1.5 billion for the...
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
