Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers

The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains

The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Spooky $1 Billion Prize Available For New York State Residents

It's Halloween and a lucky New Yorker might be in for a spooky billion-dollar treat this evening. No one won the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that means the jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion. Powerball Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion. The $1 billion jackpot...
What’s the Right Way to Navigate Traffic Circles in the Hudson Valley?

Here's how to properly navigate single and two-lane traffic circles in the Hudson Valley. Traffic circles in general can be difficult for people to navigate. I for one, am not a fan of these roundabouts, however, it is proven that they ease congestion and according to personal injury lawyers Mainetti & Mainetti, reduce accidents.
Why New Yorkers Get Screwed If We Win the $1.2B Powerball

You might not want to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot if you're currently living in New York State. Winning the Powerball seems like a dream come true. Who hasn't dreamed of hitting it big and becoming a literal billionaire? Never worrying about debt, buying a huge mansion and being able to afford anything you've ever longed for is a fantasy that seems almost too good to be true.
FLORIDA STATE
Wappinger Drivers Calm Down, Gas isn’t $7 a Gallon, Yet

One gas sign in Dutchess County has some drivers concerned. Over the weekend while I was driving in the town of Wappinger, I drove past a sign that has been the topic of conversation from many drivers. If you haven't been near the newly completed traffic circle near the Hudson Valley Regional Airport on Route 376 in Wappinger, you might not be aware that a new gas station is getting ready to open soon.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
