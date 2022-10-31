Read full article on original website
Photos: New York Driver Smashes Into Hudson Valley Store, 2 Hurt
A truck somehow ended up driving into a popular store in the Hudson Valley while people were inside. Two people were hurt, but not severely. We have some incredible photos from the scene. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and EMS along...
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Powerball Tickets Worth Nearly $4 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly 550,000 thousand Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Wednesday's drawing are winners. Check your tickets. A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley for Wednesday's drawing. However, no one won Wednesday’s jackpot. Despite no one winning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, more than...
New York State’s Police Officer Of The Year Patrols Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty was just named the best police officer in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored a police officer from Orange County, New York. New York Honors Middletown, New York Police...
Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled, At Least 1 Person Sick
At least one person has gotten sick from cookies sold in New York that have now been recalled. Customers can get a full refund. On Friday, the FDA announced cookies sold in New York and a few other states have been recalled. Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled. Daiso...
Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers
The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
New York Lotto’s ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Drawing A ‘Lottery Miracle’
Something just happened in New York State that may never happen again. This week it seems like many people have lotto fever! That's probably because of life-changing Powerball jackpots. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Billion for Wednesday Drawing. No one hit the Powerball jackpot on Monday which was valued at...
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains
The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
What’s a Catalytic Converter? Why New Yorkers Should Be Worried?
What is a catalytic converter and why are they all over the news? I am guessing that there is one on a car, but are they on all cars? What's the big deal? Why are people trying to steal them?. Is there any way that you can protect your car?...
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Spooky $1 Billion Prize Available For New York State Residents
It's Halloween and a lucky New Yorker might be in for a spooky billion-dollar treat this evening. No one won the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that means the jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion. Powerball Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion. The $1 billion jackpot...
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
What’s the Right Way to Navigate Traffic Circles in the Hudson Valley?
Here's how to properly navigate single and two-lane traffic circles in the Hudson Valley. Traffic circles in general can be difficult for people to navigate. I for one, am not a fan of these roundabouts, however, it is proven that they ease congestion and according to personal injury lawyers Mainetti & Mainetti, reduce accidents.
Bizarre Roadkill Trend Resurfaces in Hudson Valley, NY
This past Saturday I was driving on Route 300 in New Windsor when I passed what appeared to be a dead deer on the side of the road. Just off the shoulder, it looked as though it must have been hit by a car but there was obviously more going on which you can see in the picture.
Why New Yorkers Get Screwed If We Win the $1.2B Powerball
You might not want to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot if you're currently living in New York State. Winning the Powerball seems like a dream come true. Who hasn't dreamed of hitting it big and becoming a literal billionaire? Never worrying about debt, buying a huge mansion and being able to afford anything you've ever longed for is a fantasy that seems almost too good to be true.
Alert: Drugs Made To Look Like Candy Found In Hudson Valley, New York
As kids get ready to celebrate Halloween local police are warning the public about "candy-like" drugs that were found in the Hudson Valley. One woman was arrested. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 25-year-old Cali A. Hamilton for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell.
Wappinger Drivers Calm Down, Gas isn’t $7 a Gallon, Yet
One gas sign in Dutchess County has some drivers concerned. Over the weekend while I was driving in the town of Wappinger, I drove past a sign that has been the topic of conversation from many drivers. If you haven't been near the newly completed traffic circle near the Hudson Valley Regional Airport on Route 376 in Wappinger, you might not be aware that a new gas station is getting ready to open soon.
