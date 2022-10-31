It is interesting to see the reaction taking place in the city of Jacksonville regarding the playing of the Georgia-Florida game each October. It is easy to understand why Florida doesn’t want the game to go home and home as they are worried what might happen. It feels like a home game to the Florida constituency. And why not? Everybody but a small pocket of Bulldog fans wears orange and blue on game day or voices their support for Florida.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO