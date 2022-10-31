Read full article on original website
coco
2d ago
this how we feel on a daily in America as a black person. Twitter is very disgusting right now doing SAMETHING to is yet there is no cry for it to stop. Instead it is ok because it's the norm right? We should just get over right? Yall were screaming ALL lives matter, then make it safe for ALL lives
Reply(3)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Related
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics
On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
Florida-Jacksonville "secret scrimmage" reunited former teammates and opponents
Though it may not have counted in the win-loss column, Florida's final "secret scrimmage" of preseason camp, held Saturday afternoon against Jacksonville University, marked the team's first experience playing on the road. It also was a reunion for several players, including Colin Castleton, Jason Jitoboh and Niels Lane, with a...
WCJB
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith: My position is that wherever Georgia’s enterprising head coach wants to play the (Florida) game is what I think is best for Georgia
It is interesting to see the reaction taking place in the city of Jacksonville regarding the playing of the Georgia-Florida game each October. It is easy to understand why Florida doesn’t want the game to go home and home as they are worried what might happen. It feels like a home game to the Florida constituency. And why not? Everybody but a small pocket of Bulldog fans wears orange and blue on game day or voices their support for Florida.
atozsports.com
The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida
It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
Jacksonville police: Antisemitic displays after Georgia/Florida game protected by First Amendment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office distributed a press release, confirming it is aware of the issue. Photos and videos of the words: "Kanye was right...
horseandrider.com
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year
The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart explains new Georgia football role for Nolan Smith: ‘He is like an extra coach’
ATHENS — Nolan Smith will be out for the foreseeable future following his upcoming surgery on a torn pectoral muscle. But the Georgia football team is not done with him yet, as Smith is still helping his teammates. It’s just in a different role than slamming opposing tackles or...
valdostatoday.com
King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility
ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
Judy Coughlin, wife of former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin, dies at the age of 77
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Judy Coughlin, the wife of former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement released by the Coughlin family on Wednesday morning. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “My cherished wife and our...
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problem stressing out disabled veteran in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Like most of us, Monique Bates is trying to save a few extra bucks. In January, she purchased solar panels to lower the cost of her electric bill. "Some guys were walking through the neighborhood and asked if I would be interested in getting solar panels and I said...sure," Monique Bates explained.
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in '2000 Mules'
ATLANTA — A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing...
News4Jax.com
Woman claiming to be poll watcher accused of striking security guard at voting site, raising safety concerns: officials
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Almost 20% of registered voters in Duval County have already cast their ballots with the majority happening at early voting sites. But there is concern over what may be happening outside those sites. Nationwide there have been reports of people with guns at some drop-off ballot...
Yes, police were called to Ponte Vedra Library several times during early voting
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — *The above video is unrelated to this article and was originally published Monday. Susan Kary sent First Coast News an email asking if we're aware of disputes during early voting at the Ponte Vedra Library resulting in law enforcement being called. Kary said she...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Migos rapper Takeoff's death hits home for Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inspiring, innovative and creative are words used to describe Takeoff, the rapper shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. Loved ones say he was at a Houston bowling alley when he was gunned down. It’s a story that hits home for many people, including a...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest passes abortion resolution
Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
‘I’m hit dude:’ Body camera video captures moment Jacksonville officer was shot in October
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly-released body-worn camera video from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows officers chasing a suspect last month before they say they were ambushed. The video is from October 2. It shows a JSO officer responding to a burglary call on Hatchling Court. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Older Georgians hitting polls for early voting at much higher rate than young people, data shows
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The number of early voters in Georgia passed 2 million Wednesday – a record early turnout for a non-presidential election. Despite that, young people are mostly skipping the party. State data shows the largest age demographic of registered and active voters is voters under age...
Comments / 10