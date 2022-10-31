ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 10

coco
2d ago

this how we feel on a daily in America as a black person. Twitter is very disgusting right now doing SAMETHING to is yet there is no cry for it to stop. Instead it is ok because it's the norm right? We should just get over right? Yall were screaming ALL lives matter, then make it safe for ALL lives

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics

On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Loran Smith: My position is that wherever Georgia’s enterprising head coach wants to play the (Florida) game is what I think is best for Georgia

It is interesting to see the reaction taking place in the city of Jacksonville regarding the playing of the Georgia-Florida game each October. It is easy to understand why Florida doesn’t want the game to go home and home as they are worried what might happen. It feels like a home game to the Florida constituency. And why not? Everybody but a small pocket of Bulldog fans wears orange and blue on game day or voices their support for Florida.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida

It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
horseandrider.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility

ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
OAKWOOD, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest passes abortion resolution

Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy