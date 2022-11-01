Read full article on original website
KEVN
South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day. State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.
gowatertown.net
Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided
Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
dakotanewsnow.com
Smith, Noem crisscross the state in final campaign push before Election Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Election Day is just six days away. And the governor’s race is a close one. That’s what Governor Kristi Noem told people at a rally Wednesday, at a rally with Viriginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Both Noem and her Democratic opponent Jamie...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Margaret Sutton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Margaret (Maggie) Sutton is is running for election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Sutton, an incumbent, faces a general election challenge from Democrat Elizabeth Larson. 1. Who are you?...
tsln.com
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha voter tabulation machines test for public viewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is required under South Dakota Law that the voter tabulation machines be tested for the public to see, and that took place on Thursday morning. Ben Kyte, the Minnehaha county auditor oversees these tests. “We’ve received a premarked testing deck from our...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
hubcityradio.com
Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Tom Cool talks about his campaign
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota voters will get a say on all the state’s constitutional officers at the ballot box next week. Tom Cool of Sioux Falls is the democratic candidate for Secretary of State and says protecting voters is a critical function of the office. There is at least...
South Dakota Is the Most Expensive State for Health Care in America
No matter where you live in the United States, healthcare costs can take a big bite out of your budget. That's especially true in South Dakota, where a new study shows that the Mount Rushmore State has the most expensive health care in the country. Forbes compared all 50 states...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Susan Wismer
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Susan Wismer is running as an Independent for the South Dakota State Senate in District 1. District 1 consists of a portion of Brown county, and includes the counties of Day, Marshall, and Roberts. Wismer previously represented the district in the Senate, but was defeated by current Senator Michael Rohl (R-Aberdeen) in the 2020 general election. She will face Rohl once again this year.
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard joins Kristi Noem in South Dakota ahead of midterm elections
With less than one week before the midterm elections, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard made a stop in South Dakota to stump for Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD).
KELOLAND TV
Anonymous tip line rolled out for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve likely heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something.”. A resource that just rolled out in South Dakota can help students, school staff, and community members speak up anonymously. It’s called Safe2Say South Dakota. South Dakota launched the Safe2Say...
dakotanewsnow.com
November is Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is an ongoing need for parents willing to adopt siblings, older children, and young people with complex medical and behavioral needs, with more than 100 children and teens in foster care in need of adoption in South Dakota. According to a press release...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota ready to start medical donation program
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota pharmacies will soon be able to voluntarily accept many types of unopened prescriptions and medical devices that can be donated to other patients. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave the proposed regulations the go-ahead Tuesday. “I like the program,” Senator Timothy Johns, a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls auto warranty company a scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With the business growth in the area, our community has a lot to be proud of. But when a possible scam is based in South Dakota, it’s cause for concern. It was an online ad that caught the eye of Wisconsin resident Ayman...
dakotanewsnow.com
Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Tuesday night, when Sarina Talich was selected as the first-ever female county sheriff in Lake County. She will be one of the only female law enforcement leaders in the state — both now, and ever. When they’re both sworn...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls native and partner open MatchBox Candle Co. downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeremy Nosbush grew up in Sioux Falls and decided to open a candle store along with his partner, Tyler Pate, in his hometown after two successful shops in Colorado. They both shared the same hobby of enjoying candles and started small by making...
KELOLAND TV
Powerball winning ticket bought in Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at the Casey’s in Dell Rapids, you could be $50,000 richer. The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball was just one number away from claiming the $1.2 billion jackpot.
