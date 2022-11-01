Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne
The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Returns to Practice; Playing vs. Chargers?
The Atlanta Falcons will be getting a significant boost to their rushing attack ahead of Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. After being placed on injured reserve due to "minor" knee surgery following a Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has officially been designated to return, giving the team a 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year
Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings
The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday. They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round...
In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released running back Patrick Taylor on Tuesday, a sign they’ll add Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2021. He’s...
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors
As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
Lions GM insists he would’ve traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. While it...
NFL Draft Profile: Tavion Thomas, Running Back, Utah Utes
A sturdy back with excellent feet and the vision to press the hole and burst to make it count. Definition of a big back. Tall for the position with mass throughout the upper body and posterior chain. Initial quickness and footwork shine, especially given the high-cut nature of his frame. Easy sightlines that he leverages into correct gaps for gains. Sees the cutback and has the agility to hit it and go. Significant growth as a power back from 2021 to 2022. See the added physicality at all three levels of the defense. Contact balance, stiff arms, and the capability to break arm tackles all saw upgrades. Primarily an early down back that is alleviated in obvious passing situations. Yet to see a homerun hit in terms of explosive runs, leaving questions about his long speed. Thomas has a colossal frame that drags defenders and wears down defenses over the course of a game. His mixture of quickness and power allocates yards in both gap and zone run plays. He's largely limited to an early down role, with little utility on passing downs, placing constraints on his overall projection.
Eagles-Texans Stock Market: Talent Wins Out
HOUSTON - It was tougher than expected but the Eagles persevered to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a hard-fought 29-17 win over the upstart Texans. Few gave Houston much of a chance but the 13-point home underdog stayed in the game into the third...
Ravens top wide receiver Rashod Bateman to have season-ending foot surgery
BALTIMORE — Top Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will have foot surgery on a Lisfranc injury and miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. Bateman, who missed the Ravens’ games in Week 5 and Week 6 with a foot sprain, was limited to 13 offensive snaps in last Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Harbaugh said Monday that “there’s a little more there from a strain standpoint,” and that Bateman would miss “a few weeks.” The 2020 first-round draft pick also missed five games as a rookie while recovering from groin surgery.
Texans vs. Eagles Week 9 Notebook: Fighting Against the NFL’s Elite
HOUSTON — As a significant underdog entering Thursday night's contest against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, there was a small amount of hope that the Houston Texans could pull off an upset. The Texans astounded everyone when they scored on the opening drive. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills connected with rookie...
Najee Harris Clears Up Message About Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sparked headlines with his comments about not being able to create holes. "I can’t make a hole. I can’t do everything," Harris said. "I try to control what I can control. I...
DeSean Jackson Could Make Ravens Debut Against New Orleans Saints on MNF
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is much anticipation building around DeSean Jackson's debut for the Ravens. He could get that opportunity Monday night against the New Orleans Saints with fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman out indefinitely with a foot injury. "First of all, I’ll just preface it by saying...
Broncos Waive RB Ozigbo Following Edmonds Acquisition
The Denver Broncos' addition of running back Chase Edmonds, acquired from Miami at the NFL trade deadline, meant a corresponding roster move needed to be made. Someone had to go — and RB Devine Ozigbo drew the short straw. The team announced Tuesday that Ozigbo was waived from the...
