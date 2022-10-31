Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Tropics remain very active for November
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12th named storm of the season has made landfall into Belize just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday with 85 mph winds and gusts up past 100 mph. Lisa will continue to weaken as it moves to the WNW over Mexico and then on to the SW Gulf of Mexico. There it will eventually dissipate early next week. We continue to see hurricane Martin move north over the open waters of the central Atlantic. It poses no threat to any land area at this time.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 3
Gordon Silver captured this photo of a cardinal perched in an oak tree in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered...
Florida Weekly
The CONE of UNCERTAINTY
IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. The National Hurricane Center has predicted the storm will make Landfall in Central America. Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west. The storm is south of Jamaica and will produce high waters.
Mysuncoast.com
A cold front will move into the area today and stall
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At this time of year cold fronts have a difficult time pushing past our area with any real strength or ability to drastically alter the existing weather. Occasionally, one will produce a significant drop in temperature or humidity. The one moving into the area today will not be one of them.
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
golfcourseindustry.com
In Ian’s wake
As the last week of September drew near, Erin Stevens found himself preparing for an uninvited guest. Hurricane Ian was coming. Stevens is the director of agronomy at Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida, on the Gulf Coast, roughly 15 miles south and west of Port Charlotte. The club was directly in the storm’s path, but Stevens is accustomed to dealing with big storms: he’s been at the club since 2019. Prior to that, he spent nine years on Florida’s Atlantic coast. He has also worked as an owner’s representative on golf course construction projects throughout the Caribbean.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels packed after Hurricane Ian
Packed roads and filled hotels are creating a new kind of post-Hurricane Ian world in Southwest Florida, especially in Lee County. Roads since the Sept. 28 storm have been clogged just about everywhere, and not just during rush hour, for a variety of reasons. In Lee County, where coastal communities...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is notifying the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches around the county. Beach water samples taken Monday had elevated levels of red tide. DOH-Sarasota will be posting signage at several beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.
stpetecatalyst.com
Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount
For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
Mysuncoast.com
Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
Red Tide Alert in Sarasota County
Warning in Effect for Several Popular Sarasota Beaches
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Italian Restaurants in Sarasota
Sarasota’s love affair with Italy goes back to the city’s earliest days. There’s the Ca’ d’Zan, John Ringling’s immense Venetian-style mansion on Sarasota Bay, plus, of course, the man’s immense Renaissance art collection, which includes the famous replica of Michelangelo’s David—so recognizable that the City of Sarasota made it its logo. But that’s just scratching the surface. There’s also the city of Venice, not to mention the Asolo, named after a small town in Italy’s Veneto region where the 18th century interior of the theater was sourced, and Lido Key, which shares a name with a barrier island in the Venetian lagoon.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota reports that 90% of Ian-related debris collected
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reporting that 90% of residential vegetative storm debris have been picked up. Plans are set for final citywide collection on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents are encouraged to place all storm-related debris curbside by Nov. 7 when the final pass begins. “The...
grid.news
Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On a Wednesday afternoon in October on the patio of the Celtic Ray, an Irish pub in the center of town, co-owner Kevin Doyle bounded out a door to say hello. The pub looked fine, all in one piece — despite Hurricane Ian and its 150 mile-per-hour winds barreling through three weeks before. Notably, it looked far better than the last time such a storm laid waste to this part of the Florida Gulf Coast, in 2004.
Charlotte County starts to clean Hurricane Ian debris out of waterways
It's another step forward in the recovery process. Charlotte County is starting to clean up Hurricane Ian debris in all the waterways including canals, lakes and ditches.
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ, Breeze Airways announce new route to Westchester County and Norfolk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SRQ continues its expansion by partnering with Breeze Airways. The low cost-airline announced Wednesday Breeze Airways that they would be launching its new service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to Westchester County and Norfolk. The routes are on sale today from just $74* one-way if purchased by...
Mysuncoast.com
From trick-or-treat to Turkey Trot! Nathan Benderson Park gets ready for annual race
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that we’re past outrunning zombies and ghouls, Nathan Benderson Park and Publix are teaming up for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot. Participants will earn a finisher medal and get a tasty treat along with food and drinks at the after-party to commence their Thanksgiving feast. All participants receive a race shirt, too!
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County hosts community conversation with Myakka City residents regarding storm recovery
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - More than two dozen county and FEMA officials on hand Thursday night in Myakka City for a community conversation at the Myakka City Elementary School. It’s Manatee County’s way of saying these residents will not be forgotten as they recover from Hurricane Ian.
