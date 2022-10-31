Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
News-Medical.net
Study explores the potential use of anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin monoclonal antibody as an adjuvant in allergic immunotherapy
In a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a team of researchers from the United States (U.S.) investigated the impact of a monoclonal anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) antibody on subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) efficacy among patients with allergic rhinitis. Background. A large portion of the...
News-Medical.net
Study provides new set of targets for drug therapies to combat chronic inflammatory diseases
Innate lymphoid cells are a recently discovered family of white blood cells that reside in the skin, gastrointestinal tract, airways and other barrier tissues of the body. Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) have an essential role in protecting these tissues from parasitic infections as well as damage associated with allergic inflammation and asthma, according to a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers.
MedicalXpress
Inflammation may amplify effect of genetic risk variants for schizophrenia
Schizophrenia patients have fewer connections between nerve cells. This is believed to be caused by genetic risk variants leading to an excessive elimination of nerve cell connections by the immune cells of the brain. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet now report in Nature Communications that the levels of protein from the relevant risk gene are elevated in first-episode patients and that inflammation further increases the expression of the risk gene.
Medical News Today
What can cause pain in the hip joint?
Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Psych Centra
Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?
A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
ajmc.com
Less Invasive Emphysema Treatment Appears Just as Effective as Keyhole Surgery
Results from a study on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction and lung volume reduction surgery may aid medical professionals in selecting the best treatment for patients with emphysema. A recent study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain, compared results from invasive and noninvasive emphysema treatments, finding...
reviewofoptometry.com
COPD Associated with Ocular Changes
COPD patients show vascular differences on OCT-A. Photo: Lori Mandy Pennington, OD. Click image to enlarge. Although COPD primarily affects the lungs, the natural course of the disease seems to also encompass tissues of the eye, as indicated by one recent study. The work aimed to record retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness and vascular density alterations in the retina and optic disc caused by the disease. Effects on the tissues were more pronounced in cases of severe COPD, and additional pronounced effects were seen in the areas of the deep capillary plexus and the radial peripapillary capillary plexus.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Women's Health
Seven Easy Ways to Drink Enough Water Daily
Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do for your health, performance, and fitness goals. Adequate hydration can benefit everything from brain health to body temperature regulation to proper organ functioning. And if you regularly work up a sweat, staying on top of your water intake becomes even more crucial.
ajmc.com
Earlier ART Linked to Better Long-term HIV Outcomes
An extended follow-up to a 2015 study further supports that beginning antiretroviral therapy (ART) earlier is linked to better long-term outcomes compared with delayed ART initiation. Initiating antiretroviral therapy (ART) earlier in the course of HIV infection is linked to better long-term health outcomes compared with delaying ART, according to...
Parents of infants could participate in study of monoclonal antibody treatments in preventing RSV
The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is recruiting parents of infants to study the impacts of monoclonal antibody treatments in preventing RSV. The ASSERVO study: Evaluating a potential medicine to prevent RSV in Healthy Pre-Term and Full-Term Infants. A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Partially Blinded, Palivizumab-Controlled Study to Evaluate...
Psych Centra
Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking
Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
Medical News Today
What is the link between ulcerative colitis and joint pain?
Ulcerative colitis is a form of inflammatory bowel disease. In addition to gastrointestinal symptoms, people with this condition often experience painful and swollen joints. According to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, up to 30 percent of people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have symptoms of arthritis, which is an inflammation of the joints.
