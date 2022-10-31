Read full article on original website
Can An Ultimate Tony Stark Be Found Anywhere In The Multiverse? Previewing’Avengers Forever’ #10
ANT IN A BOTTLE! The pillars are in place. The most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse have been assembled. All but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who’s available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem.
Previewing ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ #1
The Worldmind is collecting data for the new Xandar pavilion on Terra and who knows Earth better than Peter Quill? (Probably…a lot of people…but definitely not the other Guardians!) What Star-Lord doesn’t know, is that a Celestial has been watching and waiting for the Guardians of the Galaxy to be distracted to begin his plan to wipe humanity from existence.
Mommy’s Little Monster: Previewing ‘Hulk’ #10
“HULK PLANET” PART TWO! Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise—an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can’t shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn’t being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there’s the matter of the planet’s “welcoming committee”…
Terror In Trenton! Previewing ‘Damage Control’ #3
After two disastrous days of office mayhem, Head Intern Bart Rozum decides that he has to find Gus a job outside of the Flatiron Building—so he assigns Gus to the Search and Rescue unit. Bart thinks, if Gus is mostly responding to the scenes of superhuman battles after the fact, how much trouble could he really get in to? Unfortunately, on Gus’ first day with Search and Rescue, the unit is summoned to New Jersey to deal with a giant mutated catfish monster who calls himself Trentonn the Terrible. ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODIONOFF write pithy dialogue while NATHAN STOCKMAN adds his visual wizardry to bring you a tale of Catfish Kaiju, Insurance Fraud and Terrigenesis with special appearances from the Black Tarantula, Hammerhead and the God of Thunder himself…the Mighty Thor!
Preview: The Horror Continues In ‘Shock Shop’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Shock Shop #3, dropping next week from writer Cullen Bunn, artists Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz, and colorist Bill Crabtree. ‘A brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. Welcome to the SHOCK SHOP!
The Avengers, Defeated At The Hand Of Terrorists In ‘Black Panther’ #11 Preview
THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ARC—”ALL THIS AND THE WORLD TOO”! When global communications are shut down by an unknown militant force, the Avengers are called to stop them. But armed with powerful vibranium weapons and eerie knowledge on how to take down the Avengers one by one, this new squadron has T’Challa especially worried. And the reveal of who is leading them threatens to shatter everything T’Challa has come to understand and trust!
It Had To Happen… Daredevil And Punisher: Previewing ‘Punisher’ #7
GUEST-STARRING DAREDEVIL! As Frank wrestles with devils within and without, Maria Castle finds more and more of her memories returning, including ones of those fateful days when her husband first returned from war. Or did he?
Falling Two Steps Behind: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1065
Batman stories should come in many varieties, and they should stand out amongst the pack when it comes to this close to a century-old character, and that is exactly what ‘Detective Comics’ brings to the table each month. A fully unique energetic powerful and memorable story, pitting Batman against a variety of usual but also new and even supernatural forces in a tale that is still very much street-level or grounded. Coupled with a series of backup stories that are doing their own thing while adding to the tapestry of the main story in meaningful ways.
‘Crypt Of Shadows’ #1 And ‘Moon Knight’ Annual #1 Get New Printings
Crypt Of Shadows #1 and Moon Knight Annual #1 will return to comic shops next month. These sold-out issues were packed with adventures starring Marvel’s greatest horror icons including Werewolf by Night, Else Bloodstone, Man-Thing, Moon Knight, and more. Moon Knight Annual #1’s new edition will come complete with an all-new cover while Crypt of Shadows #1 receives a festive makeover for its Second Printing, and fans can grab both of them just in time for the holiday season on December 14.
Advance Review: Love and Betrayal in `Time Before Time’ #18
A standalone bridge tale meant to span two story arcs, this issue provides some more insight into the war between two time-traveling gangs. While it’s not critical to the overall storyline, the issue provides a relatable tale of love, loss and betrayal. Overall. With any relationship comes the risk...
Mystery And Monsters: Reviewing ‘Heart Eyes’ #3 From Vault Comics
‘Heart Eyes’ #3 introduces a mysterious new character, a watcher who seems to have healthy doubts about the monster-loving Lupe having observes her for quite some time. More mystery and more Lovecraftian horror from Dennis Hopeless and Victor Ibáñez. Overall. 8.5/10. Its good to see, in Heart...
Preview: D-List Costumed Villains Set Out Across The City In ‘Minor Threats’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #3, dropping next week from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. ‘Our group of D-list costumed villains set out across the city to hunt down the lethal, criminal-mastermind the Stickman, and collect the lucrative bounty on his head. Hoping to find him at an upscale nightclub for super villains they instead encounter something more terrifying–the unhinged vigilante hero, The Insomniac, out for revenge.’
Marvel’s New Vampire Hunter Ready To Slay On The ‘Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade’ #1 Cover
After arriving on the scene earlier this year in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men, Brielle Brooks, the daughter of Blade, will headline her own series this February. Announced at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade will reunite the character’s creators, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, for a five-issue saga that serves as Brielle’s origin story and her journey to become Marvel’s next great antihero.
Previewing Jeff Lemire And Dustin Nguyen’s ‘Little Monsters’ #7
“NEW STORY ARC LITTLE MONSTERS returns! As everything falls apart around the young vampires we get a glimpse into their history together. But back in the present they are brutally divided with deadly consequences.”
Previewing Declan Shalvey’s ‘Old Dog’ #2
“The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand-new mission. Lynch is on an assignment to safeguard a Black Circle source whose cover is suspected to be exposed. When those fears prove true, this old dog will need to get his source out of dodge in one piece.”
A Savage Seventeen Page Preview For Robert E. Howard’s ‘The Cimmerian’ Vol. 4
Written by Mathieu Gabella, Julien Blondel, Robert E. Howard. ABLAZE adds to its bestselling line of UNCENSORED Robert E. Howard Cimmerian graphic novels. Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended!. The Cimmerian Vol 4 includes two complete stories, “Beyond The Black River”, and...
BOOM! Studios Reveals New ‘Briar’ #2 Covers By Tula Lotay
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at new variant cover art by Tula Lotay for Briar #2, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell, artist Germán García, colorist Matheus Lopes, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The end of...
A Reimagined Fairy Tale In The Cosmos: Previewing ‘Grimm Space’
Scout Comics has revealed a preview of ‘Grimm Space,’ dropping in December from writer Frank Martin and artist Dan Scalisi. ‘On the intergalactic courier ship The Beanstalk, a mechanic named Jack has come to possess a strange navigation unit. When the mysterious unit activates itself and brings The Beanstalk into uncharted deep space, Jack defies his crewmates by investigating the massive alien craft they find there.’
Titan Comics Reveals A First Look At ‘Blade Runner: 2039’ #1
Out this December from Titan Comics comes Blade Runner: 2039 #1 by writers Mike Johnson and Mellow Brown, artist Andres Guinaldo and colourist Marco Lesko. This newest series will once more catch readers up with Ash who will clash with Luv, Niander Wallace’s deadly “First Angel,” first seen in the film, Blade Runner 2049.
Death And The Maiden Go On A Road Trip: Previewing ‘Two Graves’ #1
“Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There’s a bloody handprint on his neck. She’s beginning to worry it’s hers. Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive. A new...
