Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors Trade Features Bam Adebayo

Talent is important, but it’s not enough. In any situation, the fit has to be there as well. NBA players need to be good fits with teams too. Suppose you’re applying for a new job. You may be qualified for the position. Still, if the job is at a perfume factory, and you’ve got a major allergy to perfume, you won’t be a good fit for the job.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Should Miami have traded Mike Gesicki? Why are Dolphins getting so many penalties?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Are you one of the few people that realizes Gesicki is elite and should never be traded, or do you follow what seems to be the consensus that he’s nothing special? Letting him go would be a Welker situation. — @turnergraphics on ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami

General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Chicago

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Criticizes Soldier Field's Grass Before Game

Report: Tagovailoa criticizes Soldier Field's grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The grass at Soldier Field was a major problem before the start of the season. There were visible holes and patches in the grass when the Bears played the Chiefs during their lone preseason game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes made note of the playing surface after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers Rule Out De’Anthony Melton vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering their Wednesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards shorthanded. Going into the matchup, the Sixers had their star big man Joel Embiid on the injury report once again. Earlier this week, Embiid missed Philadelphia’s matchup against the Wizards as he was dealing with a non-COVID illness. Embiid’s absence on Monday marked the second matchup he missed in three games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers: 76ers Focused Too Much on Lack of Calls vs. Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers had a frustrating night on Wednesday. With the Washington Wizards in town, the Sixers entered the matchup shorthanded as their big man Joel Embiid was ruled out due to a non-COVID illness for the second-straight matchup. In addition, veteran guard De’Anthony Melton missed the matchup due to...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sacramento plays Orlando for non-conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando and Sacramento meet in non-conference action. Orlando finished 22-60 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 23.7 assists per game on 38.3 made...
ORLANDO, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Marcus Hayes: Undefeated Eagles, Phillies in World Series give best and worst night of sports in history

HOUSTON — It was the best of nights. It was the worst of nights. It was a night when Philadelphians and Houstonians suffered whiplash, motion sickness, vertigo, and the emotional overload of agonies and ecstasies. Millions of people split their screens, picture-in-pictured, and otherwise tried to serve two major league masters as their cities’ most significant teams met at each others’ municipalities.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline. Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital. While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has...
DETROIT, MI

