Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Forecast: Friday evening will be stormy, but we're trending dry for most of the weekend
Mid-Missouri tied a record high temperature on Thursday afternoon with a high temperature of 79°. Another record is in jeopardy for Friday ahead of a cold front that will bring windy conditions along with showers and thunderstorms. FRIDAY FORECAST. Temperatures are expected to drop to the middle 60s on...
KOMU
Forecast: Warm and windy to close the week, storms likely Friday evening
Conditions will be warm and windy for the next few days and we now know when rain will occur this weekend. Thursday will be a warm and progressively windy day with mostly sunny skies. Morning temps will already be in the lower 60s by 9am. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s. Thursday's record high is 79 degrees.
KOMU
Forecast: Warm November weather for a few more days, rain into Friday night
If you enjoyed yesterday's warm-up, get ready for more of the same! There are rain chances for this upcoming weekend. Wednesday will begin more mild that previously this week as temps are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees this morning. A south breeze will be picking up throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 70s which is over 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
KOMU
Forecast: Mild afternoons over the middle of the week, rain this weekend
Comfortable early November afternoons to begin the month as temps run near 15 degrees above normal. That's right! This warm weather for the middle of the week will be warmer than normal for this time of the year, so enjoy it! The average high for early November is 60 degrees which will drop to an average high of 49 degrees by November 30th. days in the 80s would be "record-breaking".
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
KOMU
Farmers share long-term concern as persistent drought continues
COLUMBIA - The College Roadshow made its stop at MU Thursday morning. The event brought several of Missouri's agricultural organizations and three experts into Columbia to discuss some of the biggest news for Missouri's agriculture industry. Among the concerns are rising input prices and worsening drought conditions. As of Nov....
KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
KOMU
Hy-Vee announces stores will close on Thanksgiving Day
COLUMBIA − Hy-Vee stores across mid-Missouri will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The company says it is the first time in its 92-year history that its stores will close on Thanksgiving. Last year, stores were open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closures include grocery stores, Dollar...
KOMU
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
Missouri Town is Secretly the Best Off-the-Grid Town in America
It might be one of the best kept secrets in Missouri, but it appears the word is starting to get out. This tiny Missouri place was just named the best off-the-grid town in America and the people that said that are not wrong. Only In Your State just declared that...
2 Missouri Cities Make List for Best Winter Holiday Destinations
We can now officially talk about the holidays and get ready for the upcoming holiday season. One website just rated the best cities to visit this holiday season and two Missouri cities make the list. Wallethub put together this list of the top cities to visit this holiday season. They...
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America
I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
This Kind Missouri Man Shelters Hundreds of Animals During Winter
I know of one Missouri man who's heart is in the right place. He quite literally is responsible for hundreds of animals being warmer during the winter months. I first saw the story of Richard Claycomb on One Green Planet. They say that for the past 13 years he's been providing shelter for animals in need in St. Joseph, Missouri. If there's a cat or a dog that's outside and cold, Richard is on a quest to make sure they have a warm enclosure to escape the cold weather.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
This $300 Million Dollar Theme Park is Coming to Missouri in 2024
This just might be the nicest theme park in the Midwest once it goes live in 2024. A $300 million dollar family amusement park is planned for Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks and it looks like it will be epic. It will be called The Oasis at Lakeport according to...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
Comments / 0