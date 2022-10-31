ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOMU

Forecast: Warm and windy to close the week, storms likely Friday evening

Conditions will be warm and windy for the next few days and we now know when rain will occur this weekend. Thursday will be a warm and progressively windy day with mostly sunny skies. Morning temps will already be in the lower 60s by 9am. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s. Thursday's record high is 79 degrees.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Warm November weather for a few more days, rain into Friday night

If you enjoyed yesterday's warm-up, get ready for more of the same! There are rain chances for this upcoming weekend. Wednesday will begin more mild that previously this week as temps are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees this morning. A south breeze will be picking up throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 70s which is over 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Mild afternoons over the middle of the week, rain this weekend

Comfortable early November afternoons to begin the month as temps run near 15 degrees above normal. That's right! This warm weather for the middle of the week will be warmer than normal for this time of the year, so enjoy it! The average high for early November is 60 degrees which will drop to an average high of 49 degrees by November 30th. days in the 80s would be "record-breaking".
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Farmers share long-term concern as persistent drought continues

COLUMBIA - The College Roadshow made its stop at MU Thursday morning. The event brought several of Missouri's agricultural organizations and three experts into Columbia to discuss some of the biggest news for Missouri's agriculture industry. Among the concerns are rising input prices and worsening drought conditions. As of Nov....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Hy-Vee announces stores will close on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBIA − Hy-Vee stores across mid-Missouri will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The company says it is the first time in its 92-year history that its stores will close on Thanksgiving. Last year, stores were open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closures include grocery stores, Dollar...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt

Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WOMI Owensboro

This Kind Missouri Man Shelters Hundreds of Animals During Winter

I know of one Missouri man who's heart is in the right place. He quite literally is responsible for hundreds of animals being warmer during the winter months. I first saw the story of Richard Claycomb on One Green Planet. They say that for the past 13 years he's been providing shelter for animals in need in St. Joseph, Missouri. If there's a cat or a dog that's outside and cold, Richard is on a quest to make sure they have a warm enclosure to escape the cold weather.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

