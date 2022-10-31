Read full article on original website
Rich Kephart
3d ago
I agree, it's time for him to go!!! So sorry for your loss!!!Anything I can do just let me know.Des Moines has a big motorcycle brotherhood.
Reply
10
Paladin Tim
3d ago
such a pathetic excuse for the justice system.
Reply(2)
10
Related
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly assails victim of prior assault
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting another Waukee woman whom she assaulted in July. Rikki Mae Southard, 36, of 1333 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with second-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of...
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
osceolaiowa.com
Nov. 3 police reports
----- Cody Long, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 28 at 117 Mateer Drive for assault with bodily injury. Jesus Vargas-Morales, Osceola, was arrested on Oct. 30 in the 1800 block of Daisy Lane for public intoxication and interference with official acts. Vargas-Morales was released on Oct. 30 on bond. -----
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Creston Police Report 2 Arrests
(Creston) A Creston woman faces burglary charges. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Crystal Elaine Conley at her residence on Wednesday morning. Officers transported Conley to the Union County Jail on a charge of 3rd -degree attempted burglary. Authorities released Conley after she posted bond. Creston Police arrested 18-year-old Rowan Davis Pope...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
iheart.com
Woman Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- A woman hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Des Moines Police say 35-year-old Lynz Ross was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off ramp, early Sunday, October 30th. First responders arrived to find an adult...
KCCI.com
Johnston officer injured after shooting self in foot at Altoona police indoor shooting range
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Johnston police officer was injured after shooting themself in the foot at the Altoona Police Department shooting range. According to Johnston police, the injury happened Thursday morning during training. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Driver who died in car crash north of Grimes identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the individual who died in a car accident north of Grimes on Tuesday night. Daniel Frederick, 19, of Madrid, passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Frederick graduated from Urbandale High School in 2021 and was a […]
Ankeny truck driver charged with murder in Colorado
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Enforcement Unit to Target Three Areas This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Enforcement Unit will be working in three areas of town this week, due to resident complaints of speeding and reckless driving in those areas. The areas of town include:. SW Magazine Road. SW Vera Cruz Lane. SW 11th Street. The...
KCCI.com
Grinnell law enforcement offers reward to find who is responsible for racist vandalism
Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help and offering a $2,000 reward to find out who is responsible for acts of racism. Grinnell police are investigating two separate reported cases of racial harassment. No additional details were provided in those cases. Officials say similar incidents took place at...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: Eight arrested after sting operation
Des Moines — Eight people were arrested on solicitation charges after a three-day sting operation in the Des Moines Metro. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force's operation targeted people who sought out sexual activity from underage juveniles. The...
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Man stabbed in neck outside Oskaloosa college dorm; student arrested
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday morning at approximately 12:34 am, police were displaced to Eltse Hall at William Penn University for a report of a stabbing. Crews arrived and found a 21-year-old victim outside the building with a laceration to his lower neck. He was applying pressure to the wound and told police the individual that stabbed him went by the name Z-Bo and which dorm to find him in.
KCCI.com
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
KCCI.com
Teen dies after being struck on Interstate 80
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A teenager is dead after being struck on Interstate 80, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when 18-year-old Davis O. Cooper entered the roadway. He was struck and killed.
Iowa State Daily
Man pleads not guilty of rape at ISU residence hall
Editor’s note: This story contains information and allegations of sexual assault. Sensitive content to follow. A former Iowa state student accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Iowa State’s campus plans to plead not guilty. James Bryan Beck, 19, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse. The incident occurred...
KCCI.com
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle accident on I-235 exit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a motorcycle collided with a car on the north side of the Interstate 235 and MLK Parkway bridge around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people on the motorcycle were...
kqradio.com
One vehicle accident investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department investigated a one vehicle accident at 1:05 on Saturday afternoon approximately three miles west of Webster City on Stagecoach Road and 240th Street. Reportedly a northbound 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport SUV operated by Lakota Gillis of Stratford was making a left hand turn on to 240th Street when the driver reportedly panicked and went into the ditch striking a utility pole. Gillis was transported to Van Diest Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries. Investigating deputy Jamey Louk estimated the damage to the Gillis SUV was estimated at $5000. Damge to the light pole was estimated at $5000 and owned by Prairie Energy of Clarion.
Comments / 24