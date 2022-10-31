Read full article on original website
Two Democrats run unopposed for House 45 and 46 seats
COLUMBIA - Two candidates already know the outcome of their race ahead of Tuesday's election. Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith are running unopposed for local seats in the Missouri House of Representatives. Steinhoff is running in the 45th District, which encompasses downtown Columbia. Smith represents the 45th District now,...
Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator
MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
Construction of Boone County Nature School to begin in the next few weeks
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday construction for the new Boone County Nature School is set to begin in the next few weeks. The 8,230-square-foot building will include nature-themed classrooms, lab space, nature lobby exhibits and offices. MDC regional education supervisor Brian Flowers said students from...
With new district maps, political expert and current state rep say House 47 will be a close race
JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines earlier this year — changing districts for U.S. House and State House. Each state does this every 10 years to accommodate changes in population. House District 47 is currently represented by Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) who is term-limited...
Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County mails 2022 property tax statements
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission announced Thursday it has mailed taxpayers their 2022 property tax statements. The commission said residents should receive their property tax statements, licenses and special assessments in the mail sometime in the next two weeks. Boone County Collector of Revenue Brian McCollum said taxpayers...
Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board
BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A judge on Oct. 28 ordered for $94,000 --for fees and litigation costs -- to be taxed against the Cooper County Public Board of Health. A jury earlier this year said Cooper County's health board violated the Missouri Sunshine Act when debating possible farming rules. The jury heard arguments from a group The post Judgment declared in case against Cooper County Public Health Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
NAACP offers free rides to Jefferson City polling locations on Election Day
JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City NAACP wants Missourians to vote and by doing that, they will offer free rides to the polls in the Capital City area on Election Day. The Jefferson City NAACP is partnering with First United Methodist Church to help community members get to their polling place Tuesday.
Local candidates talk change at election forum Tuesday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosted an election forum for local candidates to meet residents and discuss issues. The candidates present were from District 44, Cheri Toalson Reisch (R) and David Raithel (D), District 45, Kathy Steinhoff (D), District 47, John Martin (R) and Adrian Plank (D) and District 50, James Musgraves (R) and Doug Mann (D).
New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School
On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 2
Public has a chance to weigh in on FUSUS software as informational meetings begin. The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department are partnering to host informational meetings regarding FUSUS, a new software program that allows CPD to access public or business video footage with the owner's permission. The...
Public input meeting scheduled for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold a public input meeting Tuesday to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 25. Funds from...
Farmers share long-term concern as persistent drought continues
COLUMBIA - The College Roadshow made its stop at MU Thursday morning. The event brought several of Missouri's agricultural organizations and three experts into Columbia to discuss some of the biggest news for Missouri's agriculture industry. Among the concerns are rising input prices and worsening drought conditions. As of Nov....
EquipmentShare unveils plan for new $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - EquipmentShare announced Thursday that it will start construction on a $100 million building to serve as its new headquarters in Columbia. It will bring over 500 new jobs to the area. "We have outgrown this space," Equipment Share CEO Jabbok Schlacks said about the decision to expand. Though...
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
Howard County bridge to stay closed for more than a month
A bridge that was closed last week will remain closed for more than a month, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The post Howard County bridge to stay closed for more than a month appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase
You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Route 240 bridge in Howard County closed for several weeks for urgent repairs
HOWARD COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri Route 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. Last week, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, MoDOT said.
Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night. Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
