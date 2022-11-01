Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KSLTV
Police searching for man who left St. Mark’s Hospital, didn’t return home
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man last seen in Millcreek Wednesday morning. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Unified Police Department, Hal Rolph left St. Mark’s Hospital Wednesday morning and did not return home.
KUTV
Driver found deceased with gunshot wound to head when UHP responds to I-15 crash
UHP reports fatal crash involving suspicious gunshot wound
Driver dies of gunshot on I-15; road rage not suspected
upr.org
Woman recovering in hospital after shot by stray bullet at an Ogden Halloween party
A woman is currently in the hospital after an alleged shooting at an Ogden Halloween party that took place early Sunday morning. Officials with Ogden Police say that the shooting took place in the area of 900 North Grammercy Avenue after a verbal disagreement broke out when a group of people were told to leave the party in question.
kjzz.com
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
utahstories.com
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail
South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
Clearfield police ask for help in finding runaway, endangered juvenile
Clearfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile considered endangered due to age.
kjzz.com
Firefighters called to large house fire in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews have responded to a fire that broke out at a house in a West Jordan neighborhood. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 5700 West and Mirror Lake Drive – about 8300 South. Witnesses said a there was a there were...
kmyu.tv
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Court documents provide new details in Woods Cross high-speed chase with 4-year-old in car
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged drunken driver who led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle with a 4-year-old inside crashed head-on into a police car before being arrested, court documents state. Police say Michael Lee Freeman, 49, kidnapped and physically...
KSLTV
Utah family pleads drivers to pay attention after son was fatally hit
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family has a plea for drivers to slow down and pay attention. Dan Long and Clark Monk’s 9-year-old son was killed on July 6 by a distracted driver. This is their first Halloween without him. “He loved to dress up, he...
kslnewsradio.com
South Salt Lake Police seek help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred last weekend. Police say the incident took place at American Title Loans, located at 3553 S. State Street, on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to a...
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
ksl.com
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn't enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. The family lives in a...
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
ksl.com
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
kslnewsradio.com
Police standoff in West Bountiful ends peacefully, suspect surrenders
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — After nearly seven hours, police in West Bountiful say a SWAT standoff that resulted from a domestic violence situation has ended Tuesday night with the suspect surrendering to police. According to police, they were notified of a domestic violence situation in the area of 200...
