Taylorsville, UT

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail

South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Firefighters called to large house fire in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews have responded to a fire that broke out at a house in a West Jordan neighborhood. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 5700 West and Mirror Lake Drive – about 8300 South. Witnesses said a there was a there were...
WEST JORDAN, UT

