Missouri State

KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
FOX2now.com

Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon

Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing. Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing. Better Business Bureau advises people to avoid job …. Inflation is hurting small businesses across the country. Worker finds man dead in...
Startland News

Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say

Legalizing recreational marijuana would have potent outcomes across the state if Missouri voters approve a constitutional amendment Nov. 8, but some cannabis advocates and small business owners say not all strains of success will be equal. On one hand, Missouri’s Amendment 3 would expunge the criminal records of people with past non-violent marijuana charges and The post Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say appeared first on Startland News.
KMOV

Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
kjluradio.com

Missouri NAACP sends cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022

The Missouri NAACP sends a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022, demanding that the group stop using its name and emblem in advertising. The Missouri NAACP has come out against Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana. However, in doing so, it broke with some chapters of the NAACP, including those in St. Louis. On its website, Legal Missouri 2022 lists the Columbia NAACP, and the NAACP of the City and County of St. Louis as endorsers.
flatlandkc.org

Credit Laws Could Slow Missouri’s Potential Marijuana Industry Boom

Voters will decide next week whether to open the door to recreational marijuana in Missouri. But unless prospective cannabis entrepreneurs have cash in hand, they could struggle to find financing to open new businesses. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug by the federal government, placing it among heroin...
Missouri Independent

Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?

The year was 1990.  St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX2now.com

Legal Lens: What to know about Missouri gun laws?

Missouri gun laws have come under scrutiny following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Missouri gun laws have come under scrutiny following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24. Get 20% off all exterior tuckpointing...
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
FOX2now.com

Powerball lottery proceeds help fund Missouri schools

There was no lucky winner for Monday night's Powerball drawing, increasing Wednesday night's jackpot to $1.2 billion. Powerball lottery proceeds help fund Missouri schools. There was no lucky winner for Monday night's Powerball drawing, increasing Wednesday night's jackpot to $1.2 billion. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: Opening our eyes …
