TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
City looking for funding to improve old sewer plant
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Bono is looking to receive a 5-million-dollar federal grant to get a much-needed new sewer system. The current system, built in 1992, has experienced wear and tear. So, Mayor Danny Shaw said they are applying for a grant through the American Rescue Plan Act.
City bringing upgrades to popular river spot
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will soon receive a much-needed addition. Hardy Beach in Sharp County will soon be home to a bathroom and cold shower. Mayor Ernie Rose said the building would allow a clean place for people to use the bathroom...
Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City. According to co-owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, the Busy Bean held its grand opening on Nov. 1 at its new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.
Multiple law enforcement agencies hold first ‘Shop with a Cop’ meeting
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is just around the corner, but some local law enforcement agencies are already making a list for Santa. The Sharp County “Shop with a Cop” held its first meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss its plans to deliver goodies to kids in need.
VOTE 2022: Multiple candidates in running for Blytheville Mayor
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In less than a week, multiple Mississippi County towns could have a new mayor, including the city that holds the county seat. In Blytheville, seven people are in the running for mayor. The political climate in the city is thick, as each person wants to lead...
Boil order issued for parts of Cash
CASH, Ark. (KAIT) – Portions of a Craighead County community are currently under a boil order. Cash Mayor Michael Cureton said Thursday that the northern half of the city is under a boil order following a water pipe break. He said crews were working on a fiber optic cable...
Hope builds as Ritz Civic Center undergoes upgrades
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is saying, “Lights, cameras, renovations” as new additions are giving a historic site a new look. The Blytheville City Advertising and Tourism Promotions Commission gave The Ritz a grant to purchase a new projector and surround sound system. These additions will help provide the productions shown with a better look and sound.
Jonesboro organization to hold resource fair for homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area non-profit organization will hold a resource fair for the homeless. A media release from The HUB announced the resource fair on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will provide prizes, food, health and education information, employment assistance, and more. The event will be held at 711 Union...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closed over steel beam concerns
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive in Brookland on your daily commute, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Thompson Creek Bridge was closed after crews found issues with the bridge’s structural steel beams. The bridge is located north of Brookland near the connection of Highway 49B with Highway 49.
School adding to elementary building due to growth, safety
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mammoth Spring School District is working on an addition to its elementary building due to substantial growth. The school broke ground on Monday to kick off the new project. Mark Taylor is the High School Principal for Mammoth Spring, but just a year ago,...
Poplar Bluff police ID victim in wallet theft investigation; 2 suspects wanted
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police identified the victim in a wallet theft investigation and are still looking for two suspects. According to a post on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page, a man and woman seen on video on October 29 are suspected of stealing two wallets. They...
Nov. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It’ll be hard to tell we had showers overnight to start the day. Dry and warm weather is expected today with passing clouds at times. Highs get back into the 70s and a...
$500M rebar steel company to locate mini mills in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be the home to two new mini rebar steel mills for sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production. According to Talk Business & Politics, the newly formed $500 Million Company will sit on over 600 acres of property outside Osceola. The project will include space for an expanded Mississippi River port facility, a direct Class 1 railroad connection, and a planned adjacent solar installation.
New website to reduce time, manpower for sheriff’s office
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new website will allow the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to not only save money, but it will reduce the time for inmate transportation. CourtSign will allow inmates to sign court documents without being present in person. Sheriff Marty Boyd said the move will cut...
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
One person killed in shooting, police investigating
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 11:00 p.m., Thursday, November, 3. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 200 block of West Forrest Street. Pubic Information Officer Sally Smith confirmed that one person is dead, and the corner has been called.
Sharp County renewing inmate ‘community works’ program
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Prisoners are returning to work in Sharp County after a nearly two-year break. The county’s community work program allows municipalities and other organizations to use the men and women incarcerated in Sharp County for labor. Chief Deputy Shane Russell explained that labor isn’t just...
Suspect arrested following stabbing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police have arrested a woman suspected in a Wednesday night stabbing. D’Naysia Evanesha Larry, 23, of Jonesboro is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree battery. According to the initial incident report, officers responded to an apartment...
2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas
A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
