Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
Update: Driver found dead after I-15 crash in Murray likely took his own life
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators with the Utah Highway Patrol now believe a man found dead after a Wednesday morning crash on I-15 in Murray likely took his own life. Late Wednesday night Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer, told Gephardt Daily investigators “were...
KSLTV
UHP: One dead from gunshot wound after crash involving jackknifed semi-truck in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — State troopers say one person has died from a gunshot wound following a crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck and a passenger car on Interstate 15. The crash happened on southbound I-15 Wednesday morning just after the 5300 South exit. “At this point, there was some kind...
All WB I-80 lanes cleared after crash involving 3 semi-trucks
A vehicle crash has caused Utah Highway Patrol to close the westbound lane of Interstate 80 at 2800 East in Salt Lake County.
ksl.com
Man in critical condition after car crash in Sandy
SANDY — A driver is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed with another Tuesday night in Sandy. The man was driving west on 10600 South and trying to turn left at 700 East when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on 10600 South, Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said.
Driver dies of gunshot on I-15; road rage not suspected
One person has died from a gunshot wound during an incident Wednesday involving a truck that jack-knifed on Interstate 15 in Murray.
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open
LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
kjzz.com
Firefighters called to large house fire in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews have responded to a fire that broke out at a house in a West Jordan neighborhood. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 5700 West and Mirror Lake Drive – about 8300 South. Witnesses said a there was a there were...
Gephardt Daily
One driver dead from gunshot wound, 1 being questioned after possible road rage incident in Murray
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The male driver of a passenger car has been found dead from a gunshot wound near a jack-knifed car hauler on southbound Interstate 15 in Murray. The call came in to dispatch at about 9:45 a.m., and troopers and other emergency...
kslnewsradio.com
UHP says 65 motorists stopped for DUI over Halloween weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol says 65 motorists were stopped for DUI during the Halloween weekend (Oct. 28-31). That is part of the holiday weekend statistics the UHP released on Wednesday. According to the UHP, the 65 motorists stopped were an increase over the past two years.
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
Final U.S. 89 Antelope Drive interchange now complete in Davis County
A new Antelope Drive interchange is now open on U.S Highway 89, connecting Layton with the East bench and easing traffic flow.
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Shooter had kids in car with him during road-rage incident on I-15 in Kaysville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police said a driver who allegedly shot at another motorist Monday on Interstate 15 had his kids in the car, which will add to the charges against him. And enough motorists witnessed the incident in the Kaysville area and called 911...
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Millcreek
One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.
utahstories.com
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail
South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police looking to identify aggravated robbery suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery at American Title Loans in South Salt Lake. The crime occurred at 3355 S. State Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a press release from the...
KSLTV
Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex
PROVO, Utah — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a...
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Wyoming are downplaying a report that homeless people are being forcibly sent to Salt Lake City on buses. A recent story in the Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
Comments / 0