Hurricane, WV

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

High school student fighting for life after car crash

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the seniors on the Clay County football team roster is not able to make their rivalry game against Braxton County this Friday. Jacob Morton is fighting for his life instead. BJ Williams is one of his friends. “There is nothing more that he...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia. Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Event for West Virginia singer-songwriter’s new single

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Logan, West Virginia native, Kate Boytek, had a release party for her new single at Fife Street Brewing in downtown Charleston on Sunday. The Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted the event. Her debut single is called “Hell or High Water” and was released on Oct. 24. “From my family to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Country music star Thomas Rhett to bring 2023 tour to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Country music superstar Thomas Rhett will be bringing his catalog of hits back to the Mountain State in 2023. Rhett, known for songs like “Make Me Wanna,” “Marry Me” and “Some People Do,” will bring his Home Team Tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday, June 23, 2023, according to coliseum officials.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program

When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley agrees to sell Ratliff Hall in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were located in Montgomery, will go to a buyer identified as Susan Morgan.
MONTGOMERY, WV
wchstv.com

Cabell Midland High School student dies after being struck on interstate

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:46 p.m. 11/03/22. A Cabell Midland High School student has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on the interstate. Cabell Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the boy was involved in an altercation at the high school, and a parent came and...
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
livability.com

Why Advantage Valley, WV, is a Great Place to Live for Young Professionals

Advantage Valley calls for young professionals to work, live and play in West Virginia. West Virginia boasts an impressive collection of colleges and universities, bringing many young people to the state for education and college life. And until recently, once those graduates left school, they often left the state, taking their newly acquired skills and knowledge with them.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

American Heart Association says 17% of West Virginia middle school students vape

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is first in the nation when it comes to middle school children using e-cigarettes. “These things are now being seen in middle schools and we’ve even seen them in elementary schools,” American Heart Association Communications Director Kevin Pauley said Tuesday as the AHA was preparing to have a community conversation at South Charleston Middle School.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

