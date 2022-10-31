Read full article on original website
West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
WSAZ
High school student fighting for life after car crash
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the seniors on the Clay County football team roster is not able to make their rivalry game against Braxton County this Friday. Jacob Morton is fighting for his life instead. BJ Williams is one of his friends. “There is nothing more that he...
WDTV
Thomas Rhett tour coming to West Virginia in 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Popular country music artist Thomas Rhett announced a 40-city tour on Thursday that will include a stop in West Virginia. Thomas Rhett, along with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, will tour 40 cities in 27 states from May to September 2023. The trio will perform at...
Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
Event for West Virginia singer-songwriter’s new single
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Logan, West Virginia native, Kate Boytek, had a release party for her new single at Fife Street Brewing in downtown Charleston on Sunday. The Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted the event. Her debut single is called “Hell or High Water” and was released on Oct. 24. “From my family to […]
West Virginia native and TV host honored with sign in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sign honoring the host of the hit television show “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe, was unveiled Thursday in eastern Kanawha County. The sign will greet people driving into the eastern Kanawha County community of Glasgow. The Kanawha County Commission says, in addition to Bowe, Commissioners Ben Salango, Kent Carper […]
wchstv.com
Country music star Thomas Rhett to bring 2023 tour to Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Country music superstar Thomas Rhett will be bringing his catalog of hits back to the Mountain State in 2023. Rhett, known for songs like “Make Me Wanna,” “Marry Me” and “Some People Do,” will bring his Home Team Tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday, June 23, 2023, according to coliseum officials.
Metro News
Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program
When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
UPDATE: High school student dies after being struck on I64E in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:01 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – I-64E has reopened in Milton after a high school student was fatally struck by a vehicle, authorities say. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the Cabell Midland High School student was being picked up by his parents and as they were leaving school property, the student allegedly […]
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
wchsnetwork.com
BridgeValley agrees to sell Ratliff Hall in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were located in Montgomery, will go to a buyer identified as Susan Morgan.
2nd annual Holly Jolly Brawley begins in Charleston, West Virginia on Black Friday
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The second annual Holly Jolly Brawley will begin in late November after a successful first year in 2021. It will take place on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, in downtown Charleston. It starts at noon. The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau says there will be […]
wchstv.com
Cabell Midland High School student dies after being struck on interstate
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:46 p.m. 11/03/22. A Cabell Midland High School student has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on the interstate. Cabell Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the boy was involved in an altercation at the high school, and a parent came and...
2 injured, 1 arrested in I-64E crash in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:07 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – The suspect in a crash on I-64 in South Charleston has appeared in court. Authorities say Logan Tighe is accused of driving under the influence and causing bodily injury to another person. According to court records, Tighe was driving in the middle lane of I-64 near the Montrose […]
Squirrel causes 4K West Virginia customers to lose power in Nitro, St. Albans
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 7:45 p.m.): A power outage that affected 4,000 people in the St. Albans-Nitro area was caused by a squirrel, according to Phil Moye with American Electric Power (AEP). The squirrel initially made contact with energized equipment at the Nitro substation, Moye says. When the Nitro station’s safety equipment tripped, the St. […]
West Virginia mansion with view, tennis court for sale
This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that are worth seeing.
1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
livability.com
Why Advantage Valley, WV, is a Great Place to Live for Young Professionals
Advantage Valley calls for young professionals to work, live and play in West Virginia. West Virginia boasts an impressive collection of colleges and universities, bringing many young people to the state for education and college life. And until recently, once those graduates left school, they often left the state, taking their newly acquired skills and knowledge with them.
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
Metro News
American Heart Association says 17% of West Virginia middle school students vape
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is first in the nation when it comes to middle school children using e-cigarettes. “These things are now being seen in middle schools and we’ve even seen them in elementary schools,” American Heart Association Communications Director Kevin Pauley said Tuesday as the AHA was preparing to have a community conversation at South Charleston Middle School.
